from the you've-got-a-point-there dept.
[Update: It looks like the slashd daemon which was scheduled for 2017-06-29_00:10:00 failed to run again. We are investigating.]
We ran into a problem with the process which hands out moderation points each night.
We received a couple reports that people had no mod points. A query of our DB showed that fully 80% of our users had the full complement of 5 mod points. That seemed strange — we have a daemon that runs every night and that, among many other things, replenishes your supply each morning at 00:10 UTC. Apparently that process fell over and went toes up. Complicating matters, if you had mod points left over from the prior day, those were still available to you.
I put out the call to the devs as I tried to sleuth out what was going on. Many thanks to mrpg who played guinea pig and offered a fresh perspective as we tried to isolate the issue. With the information that was gathered, TheMightyBuzzard and paulej72 quickly figured out what happened. Further, rather than wait for tonight's process to run, TheMightyBuzzard manually updated the DB and handed out mod points to everyone.
(Debugging was complicated by the fact that there was another issue that was clogging up the logs which made it doubly hard to determine what happened. Debugging efforts are continuing on that matter.)
We anticipate things should be back to normal tomorrow. We'll check in on this story first thing in the morning so if you run into any issues with this, please post a reply with details.
P.S. I remember in the early days of this site when more than 12 hours of continuous up-time was an accomplishment. It's a credit to the staff here that we are now at a state where a system issue is a rare event, rather than an everyday occurrence.
-- martyb
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Thursday June 29, @12:54AM (1 child)
What made the difference so you could stay up longer than 12 hours?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday June 29, @01:29AM
Disabling Dr. Watson, which was called in every four hours.
[ducks]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday June 29, @12:57AM
Good to know you guys take this as, if not more, seriously than that other site :)
p.s. Datestamped 'old news' pages are the best for bookmarking old stories you might want to look up years later. It is too bad every other site decided to move to the 'pages from current news' indexing instead :(
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Thursday June 29, @01:24AM (1 child)
I am happy to have Hanlon's razor confirmed yet again. Well, only the part about it not being malice. Good work, eds and admins!
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday June 29, @01:48AM
Oh there's a moderate likelihood it'll turn out to be stupidity causing it. I'm just hoping it was an old slashcode dev's instead of mine.
( o Y o ) <---- Look, boobies!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday June 29, @01:42AM
All those complaining that I saw were ACs.
Since when did they start getting mod points?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This