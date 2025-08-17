from the we're-really-big-time-now dept.
Welcome, new trolls! We're pleased as punch to have you aboard, unfortunately as you may have noticed our moderators are unable to give you the moderations you've been working so hard for. Since we can't really do much about people not moderating more, we're going to be giving out more points so that the ones that do can give you the attention you so desperately crave.
Moderators: Starting a little after midnight UTC tonight, everyone will be getting ten points a day instead of five. The threshold for a mod-bomb, however, is going to remain at five. This change is not so you can pursue an agenda against registered users more effectively but so we can collectively handle the rather large uptick in anonymous trolling recently while still being able to have points remaining for upmodding quality comments. This is not an invitation to go wild downmodding; it's helping you to be able to stick to the "concentrate more on upmodding than downmodding" bit of the guidelines.
Also, this is not a heavily thought-out or permanent change. It is a quick, dirty adjustment that will be reviewed, tweaked, and likely changed before year's end. Questions? Comments?
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday August 25, @11:38PM (4 children)
How much pain would it be to have separate pools for modding ACs vs registered users?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @11:53PM (1 child)
I am registered but almost 99% of the time post AC. Sorry people are dicks and like to dox you. You never know what will set them off... So sorry if that makes you mad but I am going to protect myself.
I try to mod fairly. I regularly mark things OT that I may even agree with. If you are not contributing to the convo. Then I mark it. Also a reminder to other mods. Also Troll != disagree. There are a couple of accounts that tend to pick up troll from me. They are obvious troll accounts meant to just piss people off. They are almost always offtopic or try to make the topic about something they hate/love.
I did not mod you on this one bob_super, but I would however mark it disagree.
The slashdot system of modding has a bad problem with more points in the pool. Stuff will either go -1 or +5 and stay there. I have seen many comments that are a 3 maybe a 4. That are +5 or -1. It is a poor side effect of the system. There is no clean way to fix it. Not everything is OMZG AMAZEBALLS or DIE DIE DIE IN FIRE YOU BASTARD. Yet this system produces it. Also being logged in and adding +1 to a comment produces over inflated items. So other mods look at the current score and decide. Adding more points will basically degenerate the sd system of modding into thumbs up and down.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Saturday August 26, @12:12AM
I am not sure you are correctly answering my question, which was genuinely the technical difficulty of having mod points separated between AC and registered users. I mod ACs up a lot more than I mod them down (mostly because very efficient people do take care of the trolls quickly), and outside of rare odd cases, I am not complaining about mods I receive.
I have left obvious trolls unmodded in the past, because I wanted to keep points to reward those very good comments which keep me coming. Having a separate pool to reward ACs or punish AC trolls could potentially avoid that effect, when giving everyone ten "universal" points risks a +5 overdose...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 25, @11:56PM
Pretty significant one. And one that I can't tackle any time soon anyway what with constant back pain keeping me from coding right now and a paying gig coming up next week or so that I'll have to code through regardless. Try and keep it to an average of 20% or so downmods to total mods and you won't even get a frown out of me. Not that it's something that's regularly checked; we allow worse moderation ratios, we just don't like them.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday August 26, @12:02AM
I don't mod AC's anywhere but down. If you can't stick your name on your droppings I'm not gonna bother.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Friday August 25, @11:49PM (3 children)
The way to extinguish the behavior, in a nutshell, is to avoid rewarding it. Don't give them the attention they seek - either ignore them completely, or find a different sort of attention they won't like.
Getting more mod points out could be a roundabout way of getting more ac comments modded down, which in turn could result in fewer people biting the lures, I see the logic there. I'm skeptical how it really works though. I suspect to the trolls, the downmod itself is one of the responses they are hoping to provoke. It proves that someone read it, was so affected they had to reply, yet had nothing intelligent to say in reply and was left with no way to express just how triggered they were but by wasting a mod point on an AC post.
But ok, maybe I'm wrong, maybe on bulk downmods will discourage them more than it encourages them. This announcement, however... I get it, you always announce what you're doing and that's good, but you have to realize this is exactly the sort of recognition they want right?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 25, @11:50PM (1 child)
Funny since the main target of trolls is attention seekers. Get off of my bridge ;P
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 26, @12:06AM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday August 26, @12:00AM
Yeah, if there were an easy solution someone else would already be using it and I'd shamelessly steal the hell out of it. Just seeing if this helps mostly.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday August 25, @11:56PM (1 child)
Thanks, and just commenting on the obvious I have also gotten tired of the troll problem and I think it may be discouraging some people from visiting Soylentnews or taking part in discussions. Certianly it can be hard to take a story discussion seriously when the first several posts are about raping donkeys or whatever. Although to me the most annoying ones are the ones that look and sound perfectly intelligent but genuinely are trying to provoke unneeded responses. There are a surprising lot of those on this site.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday August 26, @12:05AM
If they're off-topic and garbage. Mod them Spam. And keep doing so. They'll have to go to all the trouble of keeping a running list of proxies or using ToR to post again.
Mind you, if they're at least tangentially TFA-related, they don't qualify for Spam; even if otherwise garbage.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Saturday August 26, @12:15AM
Glad you're doing something; hope it works, even a little.
Here is a suggestion:
should *all* ACs go through "pre-moderation"?
Logged-in users get a chat window with AC comments, once/if x number of logged-in users mod the AC comment as any positive moderation value, it appears in the comments, otherwise it just.. doesn't.
(This was not my idea, so credit/brickbats to another user)
This would slow the discussion down a little, but with quite a few of us being in disparate time zones, most worthy comments would appear reasonalbly quickly.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by MrGuy on Saturday August 26, @12:18AM (1 child)
Should we at least consider if we want unregistered commenters?
I know it's somewhat against the spirit of a free and open conversation, and it's arguably punishing the many to defeat the few. But in my view, we have AC because That Soye has AC. We should have a better reason than that.
It's not impossible to not allow unregistered commenters and still let registered people have a "submit anonymously" option.
I don't even know if I would be in favor of such a proposal. But I think it's worth a discussion. Is "you need to register to comment" an unacceptable burden to impose?
Impose?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday August 26, @12:23AM
Not really an option for us. Most of our community, like 10:1, prefer to not register. And there are some pretty strong arguments in favor of anonymous speech being important in a free society.
