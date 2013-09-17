Just a quick heads up to the SN community. As we previously announced, Linode is migrating customers to a new data center. We already did the first stage of migration with most the production servers two weeks ago. Now we're working our way through the remainder of the servers. As of writing, we've migrated both webservers, both DB servers, our development server, and the fallback loadbalancer.

Tonight at approximately midnight EST, we're going to migrate beryllium which hosts our IRC server, wiki, and mail server, and boron, which is our redundant KDC/internal DNS server. During this process, IRC and email from SoylentNews will be unavailable. The site itself shall stay up during this process.

After this migration, we'll only have our primary load balancer to migrate which we will likely do over the weekend. Thank you all for your understanding.

~ NCommander