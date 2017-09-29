Stories
Server Migration: beryllium and magnesium Completed; Last Up: sodium

posted by martyb on Friday September 29, @04:12AM
from the moving-right-along dept.
Meta

martyb writes:

As part of Linode's migration of servers to a new Data Center in Dallas, two of our servers were scheduled for migration at 10pm EDT on September 29, 2017. NCommander happened to be around when I sent out a reminder I'd received from Linode, so he 'hit the button' at 9:30pm tonight (Sept. 28) and did a manual migration ahead of time.

Unless you were on our IRC server (Internet Relay Chat) at the time, you probably didn't even notice... and even then, it was unavailable for only about 15-20 minutes. Redundancy for the win!

That leaves us with a single server, sodium, to migrate. It is currently scheduled for migration on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 10:00pm EDT. Since sodium is one of two front-end proxies for us (the other is magnesium which has already been migrated), I expect we'll be able to perform that migration without any site interruption.

Separately, and in parallel, we are slowly moving our servers from Ubuntu 14.04 LTS to Gentoo.

To the community, thank you for your patience as we work our way through this process. And, for those of you who may have been with us from the outset, and when up-time was measured in hours, please join me in congratulating the team for their dedication and hard work which has facilitated such an uneventful migration!

  • (Score: 1) by Kalas on Friday September 29, @05:23AM

    by Kalas (4247) on Friday September 29, @05:23AM (#574679)

    IRC server (Internet Relay Chat)

    Is there anyone here who didn't already know what IRC is?
    Anywho keep up the great work. I'm forever grateful that we have a truly community-driven successor to the green site.

(1)