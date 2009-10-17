Stories
soylentnews.org experiencing DNSSEC issues

posted by NCommander on Monday October 09, @12:04PM
We've discovered over the weekend that soylentnews.org was failing to resolve with some DNSSEC enabled resolvers. After debugging and manually checking our setup, the problem appears to be occurring due to an issue with the Linode DNS servers when accessed over IPv6. As such, some users may experience slow waiting times due to these DNS issues. I have filed a ticket with Linode about this, and will keep you guys up to date.

73 de NCommander


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday October 09, @12:35PM

    I suspect I'm connecting over IPv4 because I don't see any delays. However reading this I got the question how I would find out (other than wasting the time of the local sysadmins :-)).

    Anyway, thanks for the information.

