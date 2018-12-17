from the stupid-blue-bird dept.
So, apparently around November 5th we stopped posting to Twitter. We didn't find out until around the end of that month and when we did nobody had the time and/or ability to look into why until this past week.
Now how we get our headlines over to Twitter is overly complicated and, frankly, idiotic. It's done by one of our IRC bots pulling headlines from the RSS feed and posting them on Twitter as @SoylentNews. The bot was written back in 2014 with hand-rolled (as opposed to installed via package manager) Python libraries and hasn't been updated since. This was breakage that should absolutely have been expected to happen. Twitter's penchant for arbitrarily changing their unversioned API means you either keep on top of changes or expect things to break for no apparent reason.
Here's the question: do we even care? We can either find someone who's willing to rewrite the bot to a new Twitter library, do it the sane way as either a cron or slashd job, or just say to hell with it since we only have two hundred or so followers on Twitter anyway. What say you, folks?
[TMB Note]: Twitter's who-to-follow algorithms really impressed me this morning when I logged in to manually post this story. How did they know we were all huge @JustinBieber and @BarackObama fans?
[Update]: We're again annoying Twitter users by spreading relative intelligence across their platform of choice. Credit goes to Crash for wisely pointing out that we don't have to code everything ourselves.
« Google News Removes Sites That Mask Country of Origin or Mislead Readers | Artificial Intelligence Used to Identify Bacteria Quickly and Accurately »
Related Stories
So, apparently around November 5th we stopped posting to Twitter. We didn't find out until around the end of that month and when we did nobody had the time and/or ability to look into why until this past week.
Now how we get our headlines over to Twitter is overly complicated and, frankly, idiotic. It's done by one of our IRC bots pulling headlines from the RSS feed and posting them on Twitter as @SoylentNews. The bot was written back in 2014 with hand-rolled (as opposed to installed via package manager) Python libraries and hasn't been updated since. This was breakage that should absolutely have been expected to happen. Twitter's penchant for arbitrarily changing their unversioned API means you either keep on top of changes or expect things to break for no apparent reason.
Here's the question: do we even care? We can either find someone who's willing to rewrite the bot to a new Twitter library, do it the sane way as either a cron or slashd job, or just say to hell with it since we only have two hundred or so followers on Twitter anyway. What say you, folks?
[TMB Note]: Twitter's who-to-follow algorithms really impressed me this morning when I logged in to manually post this story. How did they know we were all huge @JustinBieber and @BarackObama fans?
[Update]: We're again annoying Twitter users by spreading relative intelligence across their platform of choice. Credit goes to Crash for wisely pointing out that we don't have to code everything ourselves.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Snotnose on Monday December 18, @12:19PM (19 children)
No twitter, no facebook, no instagram, no pinterest, no social media at all. Don't plan to ever get any either.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by WizardFusion on Monday December 18, @12:39PM (5 children)
I'm with this guy (gal).
If none of the 200 followers have noticed, then just leave it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by zocalo on Monday December 18, @01:06PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:16PM (2 children)
Joke's on you. Snot nose is a thing - filled with stuff.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Monday December 18, @07:10PM (1 child)
When an elephant sprays with its nose, people think it is water. But itsnot.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by JNCF on Monday December 18, @08:09PM
DannyB, Anonymous Coward, and WizardFusion are all describing different aspects of the same Snotnose.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:54PM
I agree that it doesn't seem necessary to continue with whatever you were doing on Twitter, especially if the staff here didn't notice it was not working right for some time, and that further, there didn't seem to be any discussion here about the problems of social network APIs that caused the issues that upset services that regular Soylenters depended on.
I didn't even know you posted to Twitter, and if you had other social media activities, I don't know about those, either. I expect there are a lot of people here that use more services than me, but it still seems like no one noticed.
There's no reason to be entirely against social media activity, though--this forum is a social network, and really it is best to remain pragmatic about this. I recognize you have to reach an audience, if only to draw them here and hope they become regulars in the audience I am a part of. There are times when the word of the user's mouth is not always enough... I couldn't tell you if any of my friends or associates come here, but we all use pseudonyms we have not shared with each other.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by inertnet on Monday December 18, @01:15PM
Me too, besides Twitter should be dead soon: "We believe in freedom of expression and open dialogue, but": https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/twitter-rules [twitter.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by noneof_theabove on Monday December 18, @01:46PM (5 children)
I allow people to address me properly as Mr. Anti Social.
As a believer of "scientific philosophy", all things are a tool to get from point A to B.
I did not have kids, or acquired any, in my 60+ years, so I have no need for any of that.
Not to mention as a programmer, exposing myself and personal information for no real benefit.
SN needs to evaluate their standing and from the facts presented, time and energy would be better served somewhere else.
Not to say a different venue might be worth the effort.
As far as Twitter, from the movie War Games, "the only winning move is not to play."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by cubancigar11 on Monday December 18, @05:29PM (4 children)
That's what I thought when I delete bitcoin mining software in 2008 from my computer.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday December 18, @09:40PM (3 children)
Do you know anyone besides twitter that ever made a nickle on twitter?
Seriously: non sequitur !
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @05:55AM
> Do you know anyone besides twitter that ever made a nickle on twitter?
What do you mean, "besides" Twitter? AFAIK, Twitter has yet to show *any* profit.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by cubancigar11 on Tuesday December 19, @07:00AM
Hey hey, I wasn't defending Twitter. Just sharing my misery :(
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @10:54AM
Whoever provides Twitter with bandwidth, I guess.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Monday December 18, @07:09PM
Ditto.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday December 18, @09:23PM (1 child)
Linkedin?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @11:29PM
Nah they only post on soylentnews. You know a social media platform. Using code based on one of the early web social media platforms... They never use it.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Monday December 18, @09:37PM
Ditto, I'm not a product for some social media company.
As another poster pointed out if nobody even noticed it was broken for over a month then nobody is paying attention to the feed anyway so why bother having it?
The focus should be on maintaining and updating Soylent.org itself, worrying about a twitter feed no one seems to care about is just wasted effort.
My ¥2
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday December 18, @09:48PM
I'm with Needsakleenex
I don't twit, facepalm, instabate...nothing.
I don't even gab.ai...i found I did not need it ( not being a Kardashian).
Nope, nope, nope!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Tuesday December 19, @01:21AM
Agree - they are all evil.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:20PM (4 children)
So nobody complained in 1.5 month of this "service" not working properly... seems like a brain dead answer to me.
I use the RSS service, that just works as it should. Why overcomplicate things?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @12:23PM (2 children)
Two weeks and change but yeah, you do have a point.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by DavePolaschek on Monday December 18, @02:02PM
I noticed. But I've been sick and didn't have the energy to go figure out what was up. I just spent two weeks not reading SN.
If I'd gone another two weeks, I probably would have shut off the recurring donation I have set up. Not saying this is a reason to fix the twitter feed, but in my case, it probably will make the difference between me checking SN once in a while and deciding that SN is something I don't really need to waste my time on.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by frojack on Monday December 18, @09:42PM
Actually I'd vote to get off twitter, even if that took more work than staying on twitter.
No reason to feed that poisonous creation.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Touché) by TheRaven on Monday December 18, @01:10PM
sudo mod me up
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @12:24PM (1 child)
SN belongs to the free internet, not the social (corporate) media side.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by quixote on Monday December 18, @02:02PM
Seconded.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Monday December 18, @12:26PM (11 children)
N/T - I'm too lazy to comment on the reason why "I don't care".
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @12:31PM (10 children)
Because I'm pretty sure what the consensus will be already. I wasn't looking for a majority vote, just wanting to know if enough interest exists to make it worth the effort of writing new code and keeping on top of it this time.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Crash on Monday December 18, @04:31PM (2 children)
It looks like Zapier should solve the problem without utilizing an unmaintainable script.
https://www.google.com/search?q=post+to+twitter+from+rss+feed [google.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @08:26PM (1 child)
Outstanding idea. Implemented. Free year's subscription for saving me the bother of having to deal with Twitter code again.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by DavePolaschek on Tuesday December 19, @01:13PM
Excellent! Thank you!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by edIII on Monday December 18, @07:45PM
We'd be better off with you getting a nice bottle of Whiskey and taking the night off. I was honestly surprised we posted to Twitter at all.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday December 18, @09:43PM (5 children)
Why not?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by insanumingenium on Monday December 18, @10:09PM
Where did TMB give you the idea he was going to be interested in appealing to the masses?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @10:10PM (3 children)
Because I was asking from a "my time" perspective not a "site direction" one. A morning's coding is worth it to me if even a handful of people are significantly inconvenienced but if literally nobody cared I wasn't going to screw with it.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @03:12AM (2 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 19, @04:29AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dk01eeKMD_I [youtube.com]
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday December 19, @04:44AM
Oh don't go making me out to be all altruistic now. I code for SN because I enjoy using SN, so if a bit of my time helps get me a few more people worth arguing with, I consider it a personal win. Plus, and this is no small consideration, I do so enjoy showing the folks over at the old site how it's done. Didn't they promise unicode support "soon" a year ago or more?
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Popeidol on Monday December 18, @12:40PM (5 children)
Right now, anybody who solely consumes SN via twitter has no idea a poll is taking place. Maybe we should manually tweet this one time to get their input?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @12:48PM
Probably a good idea. Done.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by DavePolaschek on Monday December 18, @01:56PM
Thanks for suggesting this. I consumed SN via twitter and had no idea...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bart9h on Monday December 18, @03:08PM (2 children)
And those who solely consume SN via RSS have no idea either.
Why isn't the new polls being announced on RSS?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @03:18PM (1 child)
Because that's the first time it's been suggested to my knowledge.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by MostCynical on Monday December 18, @08:40PM
Soylentnews, where everyone is very busy fixing things, until they find new ways to make their lives harder.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Funny) by chromas on Monday December 18, @12:53PM (6 children)
You just need to grow the audience engagement with intelligent social brand integrations using monetized influencers and dank memes.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @01:02PM
Twitter apparently don't allow dank memes or anything else that might be found offensive to protected classes anymore as of some time today. See here [twitter.com].
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Monday December 18, @01:10PM
Weird Al said it better [youtube.com] - a bit retro already, I know, but more comprehensive.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday December 18, @02:04PM (3 children)
What's a dank meme? Is goatse one?
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday December 18, @02:36PM (2 children)
Shrek memes [listenonrepeat.com]
(mostly dead) [youtube.com] MLG [youtube.com] memes [youtube.com]
any drug memes [youtube.com]
Pepe? [archive.is]
any bullshit tbh [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday December 18, @08:43PM (1 child)
I feel both happy and out-of-touch that I had only seen/heard of one of those.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @09:29PM
Memes are not something to invest in, a humorous subculture of nonsense. Being out of touch with memes is like not keeping up on Cosmo, nothing of value is lost.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Shimitar on Monday December 18, @01:07PM (2 children)
Never ever cared for Twitter.
My 2c: drop it.
I was even unaware SN had a twitter side, i am not even sure why it had one in the first place?
Coding is an art. No, java is not coding. Yes, i am biased, i know, sorry if this bothers you.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday December 18, @01:26PM
As above. I must have subconciously seen the 'Twitter' link on the left side of the screen, but I've never given it any thought at all, even though I make limited use of twitter myself. My reaction to this post was "what twitter feed?"
Let the twitter account wither and die.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @02:39PM
That was, of course, to get this guy [soylentnews.org] to make an account :P
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fakefuck39 on Monday December 18, @01:10PM (21 children)
Let it die - you don't need those 200 followers. Also, remove yourself from search engines - that's for uncool people. Limit posting for users "downvoted" by the 10 people on this site to 1 per week instead of 1 per day. Then, I would delist yourself from dns and email those 10 people the IP needed to access the site. You got way too many users and way too many comments. Per article, it should all fit on one page, so you guys don't have to scroll down.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday December 18, @01:24PM (2 children)
In a way, I am impressed that someone took the time to sit down and type all of the above, and from a registered account (not AC) no less.
I do not get my news by twitter and would be unaffected by headlines via twitter either way. I looked into auto-tweeting for one of my web sites a few years ago and it looked like more trouble than it was worth.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @01:38PM
The coding itself isn't that big of a deal if you're already maintaining something like Rehash but the non-versioned API and breaking changes to said API mean you either keep up with every little change to it or expect your code to break without warning. Stripe (my personally preferred SN CC processor to code for) does their API infinitely better. It's versioned, so additions and changes do not break everyone's code whenever $new_programmer decides $old_way sucks and everything should be done $new_way.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @09:24PM
Sometimes a rage-boner is all that gets you out of bed in the morning
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday December 18, @01:59PM (11 children)
When you click on the ID for this comment, it shows no moderation / score breakdown. Does that mean it got set to -1 server side by TMB & co? If not, then what gives?
I have no issue with the score. It's unquestionably a Troll.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @02:04PM (2 children)
Negative karma has always done that. It's just almost never an issue since pretty much every troll on the site is entertaining enough to someone to keep positive karma.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @05:26PM (1 child)
Strange... I thought you guys came from slashdot. Old guys from slashdot know what a troll is - someone who posts fake shit to spam the site. Someone who posts a point and makes fun of your loser ass in the process - that's not a troll. That's someone making fun of you. You remember high school - right? That time people would stuff you into a locker and laugh at you, while making a valid point that you are a loser and a dork, when you convinced yourself that you're just being picked on because your schmart? I guess you really do think you have a lot of users and way too many comments so you should limit them to shit a tiny group of people on here disagree with and mod down?
Actually, I'm wrong. Things get modded down because you dorks can't handle being made fun of - it brings back bad memories of the inside of that locker and masturbating to gif files on your 14 inch CRT while we all got actual pussy. I guess it was a troll then.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by HiThere on Monday December 18, @06:27PM
Ok, I haven't commented yet.
Might as well let it drop. While I don't have first hand information, second hand information from a lot of different sources says that twitter comments tend to be boring and stupid. (This might have to do with the old "80 chars or less per twit" limitation. I believe that's been removed, but there are network effects, and traditions die hard.) As such, I expect most of the folk who post from there reflect then general twitter community.
What you need is a similar agreement with places like Scientific American, New Scientist, python-ideas@python.org, etc. but those places are probably so full with current users that this wouldn't be attractive to them. But it would be nice to improve the quality of posts, which means that if you link it should be with a quality site, and I haven't heard anyone I respect say that twitter qualifies.
Put not your faith in princes.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @05:31PM (7 children)
Interesting. What exactly does that moderation do for you? You dorks with your moderation seem to be reading just fine the stuff your moderation is meant to hide from you.
So a troll then? Had 200 people on twitter, about 20 users on this actual site, let's dump those 200. I think I fired a guy who thinks like you yesterday. Did you get fired yesterday over email?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday December 18, @05:51PM (6 children)
Who gives a shit who you fired? Sounds like you're a career-obsessed, sociopathic suit who gets kicks out of firing people because you don't like their attitude. You live for the system and you're part of the problem. If anyone's a dork, it's you.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @07:07PM (3 children)
He's just trolling you. He doesn't actually have a job, much less create them.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @11:03PM (2 children)
Storage Architect at a fortune 100 company, with 20 years experience. I fire dorks stuck in their own little world who have zero sight of the big issues at hand and live in their stupid little world. Any more bright theories loser?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @11:35PM
Yeah? realDonaldTrump has you beat. He's the President.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 19, @12:05AM
You think they have a "stupid little world" because ironically you're the one that is too far up your own ass to see the bigger picture. Your "big issues" are only big in the context of pissing away decades of your life in the sole name of big bucks and big business. You're seeing just a shitty little fraction of what it is to be alive. One day you might look back and wonder what the fuck you were thinking.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1) by fakefuck39 on Monday December 18, @11:09PM (1 child)
sounds like you're the person who gets fired for having an attitude destructive to the goals of the team. i'm assuming the goal of a site like this is to have users. dumping users is idiotic, and people who would suggest doing so fails the goal of the site. of course i may be wrong, and the people who created this just really want 10 people talking to each other in a private chat. they should all get a room and get this thing off the web then. which i do believe was in my original suggestion.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday December 18, @11:48PM
OK, I'm willing to bury my flaming for one second to consider your point. I'll grant you that a dwindling user base is not necessarily a good goal for this site to have.
However, I'm just not seeing that dumping the twitter account would have lost all that many users. I don't get where (like, what part of your ass) you keep pulling this 10 users figure from? I could probably think of 2-3 times that if I just counted the hardcore that have written hundreds or thousands of posts and post many times a month. And that's not even counting ACs. Someone else estimated there are thousands of registered users, maybe over 7000.
Out of 200 twitter followers I bet quite a few browse the site directly and of those that don't a good few probably lost interest a while back, so I'm not buying this 200 vs 10 comparison.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by inertnet on Monday December 18, @03:05PM (5 children)
Maybe we should impose a 140 character per posting limit..
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday December 18, @04:28PM
The the IRC bot when it starts to work again could re-tweet all our posts as tweets and not just posts. Double our social media exposure. Awesome! But I do wonder how long it would take before we are shut down by Twitter for various hatecrimes.
That said I didn't even know there was an IRC bot posting headlines to Twitter. So it going down is more or less a non issue for me. As someone else mentioned, if nobody noticed or complained for about a month and a half then we might as well just let it rest in peace.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 18, @04:43PM (3 children)
It's 280 characters now. Pretty soon we can fit War and Peace in a tweet.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @05:11PM (1 child)
War has three letters, Peace has five. I'm pretty sure they both already fit into a tweet together.
However I also notice that you can fit more War than Peace into twitter comments. ;-)
[Note: Yes, I know what War and Peace actually refers to. No need to educate me on that.]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Monday December 18, @05:32PM
#LittleRocketMan [twitter.com] says I declared war in a tweet, I didn't. Maybe soon!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday December 18, @09:56PM
Perhaps it could be programmed to do something interesting like retweet all the +5 comments, or the -5 comments if there ever are any, (or 280ish characters of it ...) in a thread under the topic it has shared.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Wootery on Monday December 18, @01:41PM
I, too, don't use Twitter. I'm pretty neutral on the matter, but lean slightly toward keeping it. It's what the IndieWeb folks call the POSSE model, [indieweb.org] and I don't see how spreading the SN word can be a bad thing.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by MrGuy on Monday December 18, @01:51PM (3 children)
I think you're going to get two answers to this question - either "I don't use it so I don't care," or "I care, therefore I want someone to fix it."
The thing is, fixing/not fixing the twitter integration is a binary yes/no question. I think the more interesting question is "how important is fixing the twitter integration compared to other priorities?"
All our admins are volunteers (to whom IMO we're all insufficiently grateful most of the time, myself certainly included). They only have so much time and effort they're willing/able to pour into a project like this. So, to me, the question isn't a binary one - it's where "fix the twitter feed" should fit into other priorities our busy admins might have to make the site better. What are the other items this would compete with for attention?
My personal view is that this should be a low priority - I think it's a nice potential way to get the site discovered by new users, but it seems pretty clear based on current usage it's not really accomplishing that goal.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @02:18PM
Yeah, that's basically what I want to know. If we've got even a dozen active folks who use Twitter as their primary gateway to SN, I'll probably go ahead and spend a morning automating posting again. It's not a huge time sink keeping up with breaking changes to their API but it is a time sink.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday December 18, @05:38PM
The other question is.... how likely are others to find SN from Twitter? (i.e. is it a source to drive referrals to SN?) If not then the ayes and nays should have it. If it's possible that SN ultimately gets more support from having Twitter then it might be worth it. (Even though I'm personally in the "twitter is for twits" camp.)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday December 19, @03:02PM
Also should consider how much work it is. If a Twitter newsfeed is trivial amount of work, then, yes, do it. But if Twitter in its corporate ways is going to keep breaking the API (where have we seen that tactic before? Let me think... oh yeah, Microsoft!) and make it a lot more work, then have to choose.
Is there any alternative to Twitter? Some independent system? Maybe make your own Twitter! :D
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @02:01PM (2 children)
Twitter is for birds whose only way of communicating (ignoring the visual aspect) is to tweet and for immature people / children who still think the world revolves around their every mini-thought or activity. Intelligent/educated people have better and more effective ways of communicating.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Funny) by isostatic on Monday December 18, @03:55PM (1 child)
Intelligent/educated people have better and more effective ways of communicating.
Unfortunately he is technically the president, and what he says on twitter has an effect on the world, so following him is quite sensible
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @07:02PM
But only if knowing what he said gives you an understanding of what follows and how you actions might insulate you or allow you to take advantage. This is were 'tweets' fall down, it really is for the birds. If he is the level distraction needed, the mind boggles at what's being done behind the curtain.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by LoRdTAW on Monday December 18, @02:10PM
We have a twitter bot?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by splenolymph on Monday December 18, @02:22PM (1 child)
As per the subject...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @02:35PM
Noted. May get back to you on that.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by RamiK on Monday December 18, @02:26PM (3 children)
do a NNTP backend* with a private, domain-restricted, send-only email-server that implements the accounts' posting and modding.
If the possibility for a lean, mean iOS/Android app doesn't interest you, when the anti-net-neutrality tiers kick-in I'm sure you'll come to appreciate the protocol's efficiency. Especially if soylent ever runs out of funds but will be able to fallback to NNTP-only while running on some toaster and gathering funds.
Or, you know, just don't do nothing.
*like the one over here: https://github.com/rejectedsoftware/vibenews [github.com]
compiling...
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @02:38PM (2 children)
Funny you should say that... Have a look here [github.com] and here [github.com]. NCommander is a wacky, wacky boss man.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday December 18, @08:56PM (1 child)
Funny you should mention gopher: https://f-droid.org/packages/com.gmail.afonsotrepa.pocketgopher/ [f-droid.org]
compiling...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Monday December 18, @08:58PM
And by funny, I mean awesome :D
compiling...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @02:35PM (4 children)
than twatter.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @03:24PM (3 children)
High on my list is the "tickler file" option -- when an article makes a prediction about the future, it would be neat if there was a way to set an auto-re-submit (to the queue) to see how the prediction worked out.
Cue discussions on the theme of "Well, I told you that was a non-starter", or "Musk is late again", etc.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday December 18, @05:02PM (2 children)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday December 18, @05:16PM (1 child)
This comes to mind:
https://www.reddit.com/r/RemindMeBot/comments/24duzp/remindmebot_info/ [reddit.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 18, @09:33PM
Now that Zapier takes care of keeping the bird feeder full (thanks TMB for solving the problem and bumping this topic), there should be more time to work on interesting features...
The reddit remindmebot seems to be for an individual user to remind themselves? For the SN community, I was thinking of something that would auto-resubmit any story, at a user-selectable future time (when the prediction can be seen to be T or F). Command line interface would be fine, gui calendar interface might make it too easy and result in overuse?
Since the story goes back into the submission queue (with link to original topic and discussion), the editors always have the option to not post as a new story. I suppose it could also send a message to the original submitter (if still extant) and/or the user that set the tickler message.
Might need some way to filter out multiple requests, otherwise the queue could be jammed with dupes?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RedBear on Monday December 18, @03:18PM (3 children)
Many are arguing that they don't care. I can't say that I care directly, but I am quite surprised that the incredibly knowledgeable and competent admins behind the scenes of SN can't find a simpler and more stable way to make such social media integration happen. Twitter isn't exactly MySpace, there's no sign that it will be dying anytime soon. Surely there are managed packages available somewhere to make it work.
On the other hand, seems like Twitter may be better suited to being a side-band notification channel offering info on major SN site updates, problems and META discussions. Kind of like IRC.
So maybe leave it alone until a simpler, more stable integration solution can be found.
¯\_ʕ◔.◔ʔ_/¯ LOL. I dunno. I'm just a bear.
... Peace out. Got bear stuff to do. 彡ʕ⌐■.■ʔ
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @03:44PM
Oh there are. I'd rather not make them essential parts of Rehash though. Libraries like that have a bad tendency to become unmaintained as the maintainer loses interest in the platform. That and it's really not a terribly difficult bit of code to write, given our extremely modest feature needs (authentication and posting).
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Monday December 18, @06:08PM (1 child)
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
"Social media integration" is a flaw, not a feature.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday December 18, @07:12PM
Think of it as a public service then. Showing life noobs what the Internet is supposed to look like instead of Twitter's truncated, curated garbage.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
Reply to This
Parent