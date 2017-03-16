So, among the many nifty presents I brought back from my holidays with the family was a case of the black plague. Or possibly a cold. Either way, I don't want to be deploying new code on the production servers while my thinking's impaired*, so we're pushing the site update we'd planned for this weekend back another week**. That's all. Enjoy the last bits of 2017.

*Shut up.

**or two. [martyb here. I've not had the time to finish testing the changes and am recovering from overload-mode at work and the start of a cold, as well.]