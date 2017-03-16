17/12/28/1514209 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday December 28, @04:45PM
from the i'm-not-dead-yet dept.
So, among the many nifty presents I brought back from my holidays with the family was a case of the black plague. Or possibly a cold. Either way, I don't want to be deploying new code on the production servers while my thinking's impaired*, so we're pushing the site update we'd planned for this weekend back another week**. That's all. Enjoy the last bits of 2017.
*Shut up.
**or two. [martyb here. I've not had the time to finish testing the changes and am recovering from overload-mode at work and the start of a cold, as well.]
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:58PM
I don't always test my code, but when I do it's in production.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @05:02PM
Heads may assplode if the need to comment isn't satisfied.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 3, Funny) by mechanicjay on Thursday December 28, @05:04PM
-- Michael Stahnke
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 28, @05:18PM
Get those fleas under control!
http://www.businessinsider.com/bubonic-plague-fleas-arizona-new-mexico-2017-8 [businessinsider.com]
(Score: 1) by jshmlr on Thursday December 28, @05:30PM (1 child)
Feel better and thank you for all of your hard work!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @06:13PM
Yeah, get well BuzzMeister.
(Score: 2) by jelizondo on Thursday December 28, @06:23PM
If it is the plague or a cold the ancient remedy is the same: straight tequila and some lime wedges!
And above all, the cure is quite enjoyable.
P.S. Don't believe those recommending mezcal instead of tequila, they know not what the speak about.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @06:24PM
... you both survive...
