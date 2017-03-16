Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Meta: Site Update Update

posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday December 28, @04:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the i'm-not-dead-yet dept.
Rehash Soylent Meta

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

So, among the many nifty presents I brought back from my holidays with the family was a case of the black plague. Or possibly a cold. Either way, I don't want to be deploying new code on the production servers while my thinking's impaired*, so we're pushing the site update we'd planned for this weekend back another week**. That's all. Enjoy the last bits of 2017.

*Shut up.

**or two. [martyb here. I've not had the time to finish testing the changes and am recovering from overload-mode at work and the start of a cold, as well.]


«  MIT Researchers Improve Time-of-Flight Imaging Depth Resolution by 1,000-Fold | Chatbots Could "Learn" About Words Using Implicit Confirmation  »
Meta: Site Update Update | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:58PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:58PM (#615157)

    I don't always test my code, but when I do it's in production.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @05:02PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 28, @05:02PM (#615158) Journal

    while my thinking's impaired* . . . . . *Shut up.

    Heads may assplode if the need to comment isn't satisfied.

    --
    #Hillarygropedme

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by mechanicjay on Thursday December 28, @05:04PM

    by mechanicjay (7) <reversethis-{gro ... a} {yajcinahcem}> on Thursday December 28, @05:04PM (#615161) Homepage Journal

    Everybody has a testing environment. Some people are lucky enough enough to have a totally separate environment to run production in.

    -- Michael Stahnke

    --
    My VMS box beat up your Windows box.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 28, @05:18PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday December 28, @05:18PM (#615164)

    Get those fleas under control!

    http://www.businessinsider.com/bubonic-plague-fleas-arizona-new-mexico-2017-8 [businessinsider.com]

  • (Score: 1) by jshmlr on Thursday December 28, @05:30PM (1 child)

    by jshmlr (6606) on Thursday December 28, @05:30PM (#615171) Journal

    Feel better and thank you for all of your hard work!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @06:13PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @06:13PM (#615186)

      Yeah, get well BuzzMeister.

  • (Score: 2) by jelizondo on Thursday December 28, @06:23PM

    by jelizondo (653) on Thursday December 28, @06:23PM (#615194)

    If it is the plague or a cold the ancient remedy is the same: straight tequila and some lime wedges!

    And above all, the cure is quite enjoyable.

    P.S. Don't believe those recommending mezcal instead of tequila, they know not what the speak about.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @06:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @06:24PM (#615195)

    ... you both survive...

(1)