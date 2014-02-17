from the wishes-it-were-more-summery-here dept.
Another year is almost behind us and I thought it would be useful to take a look at what we have accomplished up to this point.
For those who may be new-ish here, SoylentNews went live on 2014-02-17. Since then, we have:
- Reached 244th place in the world with our folding-at-home team.
- Had nearly 780 site subscriptions.
- Had over 2740 articles posted to journals.
- Signed up over 6,800 user nicks/accounts.
- Published over 20,000 stories.
- Received over 24,000 story submissions.
- Had over 403,000 comment moderations.
- Posted over 615,500 comments.
- Had nearly 9,200,000 hits (views) on stories.
All of this was provided with absolutely no advertising by a purely volunteer staff!
Please accept my sincere thanks to all of you who have subscribed and helped to keep the site up and running! We could not have done it without your support.
I must also report that we have just over 100 people who have accessed the site in the past month whose subscription has lapsed. It is easy enough to do -- I've let it happen, myself. So, please go to the subscription page to check/renew your subscription. Be aware that the preferred amount is the minimum for the selected duration; feel free to increase the amount (hint hint).
Oh, and I would be remiss in not thanking the staff here for their dedication and perseverance. Linode decided to open a new data center and we had to migrate our servers to the new location. We accomplished this with almost no downtime on the site, and only about a 30-minute hiccup on our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server.
Because of performance degradation on our servers when loading highly-commented stories, we rolled out a new comment display system early in the year. It had several issues at the outset, but seems to have settled down quite nicely. We appreciate your patience, and constructive feedback reporting issues as they arose. It helped greatly in stomping out those bugs.
We have a bug-fix update to the site in the works... mostly minor things that are waiting on testing for release. We hope to roll those out in the next couple of weeks.
To all of you who have contributed to the site, in other words: to our community, thank-you! It has been a privilege to serve you this past year and I look forward to continuing to do so in the year to come. --martyb
Greetings Soylentils! And welcome to SoylentNews!
We are here to deliver the best community-sourced news, catered for all manner of nerd! Because this is a grassroots based platform, the content feeds are powered by readers like you. Our main objective is to highlight news stories on the web that are of importance to everyone, but especially nerds. In addition, SoylentNews will strive to go beyond simple news-aggregation, with some core principles:
- Providing a soapbox for experts to discuss their profession and solicit questions from a curious audience.
- Allowing the community to comment, without any mandatory registration.
- Staying mindful of the community's needs and wants while avoiding changes to satisfy an overarching corporate agenda.
We want to make this your source for news about technology, art, science and politics. We are the new kid on the block and are adapting quickly to satisfy our community's needs, as we look forward to exceeding your expectations and pushing boundaries like never before. Lastly, there will be no changes in format without a general consensus from the community. Thank you for stopping by and enjoy the ride!
~Dopefish
Nearly two months ago, we received notice from Linode (which hosts the servers for SoylentNews) that they would be migrating our servers to a new data center in Dallas, TX. Our systems would gradually be scheduled for migration. We could either accept their scheduled date/time or trigger a manual migration. In theory, this should be a no-worry activity as we have redundancy on almost all of our servers and processes. But in practice, that is not always the case. Rather than take our chances, we were proactive and manually performed migrations as they became possible.
We had a couple hiccups with one server, but with NCommander, TMB, PJ on hand (among others), we were able to get that one straightened out with only limited impact to the site. We also lost access to our IRC server for about 20 minutes when that server was migrated.
So, with that backdrop, I'm pleased to announce that we completed the migration of our last Linode (hydrogen) to the new data center in Dallas this morning! Shoutout to TheMightyBuzzard for tweaking our load balancer to facilitate the migration, and for being on hand had things gone sideways.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday December 29, @08:15PM
Thanks to everyone reading, submitting and working on the site.
First post!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Friday December 29, @09:28PM (6 children)
Congratulations, and keep up the great work.
This site (rather like devuan) has gone from some people shooting off at the mouth to a real, tangible thing in and of itself.
(A large difference being that devuan shot off their mouth for years, screwing around and making betas-not-releases, before anything stable enough to call a "release" ever appeared, while in contrast Soylentnews was a thing that stood on its own almost immediately, and continues to, because of maybe 75% your hard work and 25% our submitting and commenting.)
One thing... The "Sesame Street" children's television program has featured a grouping song that might be appropriate here ("one of these things is not like the others") [youtube.com] in helping to decide what things are part of a list (like a list of milestones for a website, for example) and what things are not.
Hint: I can hear the kids in the background shouting in unison "THAT FIRST ONE!"
But seriously, super job, and thank you for doing it.
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Friday December 29, @09:37PM
Seconded.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @10:01PM (1 child)
Something I like to note is that while the green site has celebrated its 20th birthday, they still can't handle utf8.
Our devs had that going within 6 months.
.
FTFS: Signed up over 6,800 user nicks/accounts
That makes it sound like all of those were added this year.
"Reached 68000+ signups" or "Passed 68000 signups" would be a better description.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @10:12PM
Now, that -would- be impressive.
s/68000/6800
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @11:26PM
And I was running ceres basically since beta2 came out.
Devuan was as stable as can be, just so long as you didn't need either gnome or kde which had some hard dbus, pulseaudio, loginkit, policykit, or systemd prerequisites which didn't have alternatives available.
Running e17, xfce (before it got hard systemd prereqs), or later lxde all neatly sidestepped those issues.
Furthermore the only issues I had with devuan were the same as debian/ubuntu, reliability issues with ext4 as the root filesystem which could end up corrupted under a variety of circumstances. ext2 or ext3 and the problem was solved.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday December 30, @01:27AM (1 child)
Nah, more like vice versa, with like 95% of the staff credit going to the Eds. Without the comments we'd be nothing but an over engineered vanity blog.
We've got #BieberFever [soylentnews.org]!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @03:03AM
I like the effectiveness of the feedback loop:
Devs: Release
Users: Give feedback
Devs: Listen and tweak
Users: Give more feedback
Devs: Listen and re-tweak
All: Smiles everywhere
Even those doing the griping do a pretty constructive job of that, generally describing the flaw effectively.
If there's a site that's better at this, I haven't see that.
My favorite part is the Works in any browser|configuration thing.
I have high regard for those who appreciate the Degrades gracefully thing.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by fyngyrz on Friday December 29, @09:49PM (6 children)
How about you add a line at the top of the user page, right under...
"This page was generated by a Horde of Underpaid Soylents for fyngyrz (6567)."
...that says either:
Current Subscriber 😎 N days remaining
...or...
Not a subscriber 👽 Subscribe Here [soylentnews.org]
Or other similarly obvious and vaguely encouraging nomenclature.
Large, bold and prominent.
...that way we'll know, and you'll have you re-subscription immediately like-minded users see it needs to be done. Or in other words, me. :)
Don't make the user work to figure this out. Make sure they know.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday December 29, @09:55PM (5 children)
Another thing... I really like the funny "page was generated by a murder of Those Who Guard The Wall for fyngyrz" line... because it often comes out funny.
You might consider two thing on that one:
First, provide an interface where we can make suggestions, and you can approve them, for more components of that line, so it gets even more widely funny.
Second, do the same for the subscriber line. Make it funny and let us help you do that.
Know why? Because I always read that line to see what silliness it's promoting, and I think that'd make the subscriber info similarly interesting.
And if you're not a subscriber... just "not a subscriber as I described in the parent." A tiny, tiny little benefit.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @10:09PM (3 children)
Sounds like you're talking about a group [google.com] of really smart birds. [google.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Informative) by fyngyrz on Friday December 29, @10:33PM (2 children)
Sorry, pop culture humor:
In the HBO production "Game of Thrones", those who guard the wall of ice that protects the realm from things that lurk in the far north wear black. Because they wear black, they are known to those north of the wall as "crows." It's an unkind appellation, in general.
So yes, crows. But not really crows. Not that smart, either. Mostly the banished, criminals and reprobates.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @10:44PM
Heh. OK, then.
(It's easy to spot the guy who dropped out of the consumer culture in 2009 when his NTSC equipment became obsolete.)
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Saturday December 30, @02:50AM
Actually for bird brains, Crows are pretty damn smart. I watched a flock of them run a Red-Shouldered hawk out of a tall eucalyptus this afternoon.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @07:21AM
Another thing... I really like the funny "page was generated by a murder of Those Who Guard The Wall for fyngyrz" line... because it often comes out funny.
I'd like to know the origin of that function from the other site. It's probably lost in time and/or they won't say. It'd be great for signalling if nothing else. It reminds me very much of the extra script I had running on a mainframe back in the early 80s. At the time I found there was a race condition in the login, so if one got lucky with timing one could exploit it and bypass the password login completely for any account. I also found that adding an autorun script for authentication was not vulnerable to that. However, to prevent shoulder surfing, which was common then, I had it print a more or less nonsense line very similar to those. Each sentence countained a unit, number, adjective, and a noun which if you knew the formula resulted in a one-off password for that session.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @12:13AM (2 children)
Thank you for giving us the homely feeling back of the "Green Site" of 1998. Seriously, not being sarcastic at all. 真的!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Kell on Saturday December 30, @01:26AM (1 child)
It still amazes me at how well our small scrappy upstart news site has thrived, given that it was forged from the sheer burning ire of being treated like an audience by those who claimed to be our peers. And I say "our small scrappy site" because unlike almost every other website, I feel like Soylent really does belong to the users. Yes, I'm a subscriber, but I'm also a regular commenter and moderator. We helped build this community in ways which the green site no longer appreciates.
Soylent News is my homepage. That would look good on a shirt.
Scientists ask questions. Engineers solve problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @06:09AM
We have shirts? Where?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @03:59AM (1 child)
Can someone search the database for how many comments included the word jew that were then downmodded? And where (geographical location) did the downmods come from? Where were the accounts registered from that downmodded every comment containing the word jew?
And one more question for the audience: How do websites protect themselves against jewish propaganda?
(Score: 3, Informative) by requerdanos on Saturday December 30, @04:34AM
You seem very bothered by community comment moderation.
Websites protect themselves from both pro and anti whatever-ism propaganda primarily by means of community comment moderation. It's imperfect but very, very effective. You're welcome.
(Score: 2, Funny) by The Vocal Minority on Saturday December 30, @04:30AM
Thank you to everyone for keeping this site going and providing interesting stories and commentary (and the occasional anti-Semitic troll). Happy new year!
