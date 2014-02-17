Another year is almost behind us and I thought it would be useful to take a look at what we have accomplished up to this point.

For those who may be new-ish here, SoylentNews went live on 2014-02-17. Since then, we have:

Reached 244th place in the world with our folding-at-home team.

Had nearly 780 site subscriptions.

Had over 2740 articles posted to journals.

Signed up over 6,800 user nicks/accounts.

Published over 20,000 stories.

Received over 24,000 story submissions.

Had over 403,000 comment moderations.

Posted over 615,500 comments.

Had nearly 9,200,000 hits (views) on stories.

All of this was provided with absolutely no advertising by a purely volunteer staff!

Please accept my sincere thanks to all of you who have subscribed and helped to keep the site up and running! We could not have done it without your support.

I must also report that we have just over 100 people who have accessed the site in the past month whose subscription has lapsed. It is easy enough to do -- I've let it happen, myself. So, please go to the subscription page to check/renew your subscription. Be aware that the preferred amount is the minimum for the selected duration; feel free to increase the amount (hint hint).

Oh, and I would be remiss in not thanking the staff here for their dedication and perseverance. Linode decided to open a new data center and we had to migrate our servers to the new location. We accomplished this with almost no downtime on the site, and only about a 30-minute hiccup on our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server.

Because of performance degradation on our servers when loading highly-commented stories, we rolled out a new comment display system early in the year. It had several issues at the outset, but seems to have settled down quite nicely. We appreciate your patience, and constructive feedback reporting issues as they arose. It helped greatly in stomping out those bugs.

We have a bug-fix update to the site in the works... mostly minor things that are waiting on testing for release. We hope to roll those out in the next couple of weeks.

To all of you who have contributed to the site, in other words: to our community, thank-you! It has been a privilege to serve you this past year and I look forward to continuing to do so in the year to come. --martyb