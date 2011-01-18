Stories
Scheduled SN Reboots Due to Meltdown and Spectre; 2-Hour Window Starts: Fri 2018-01-12 @ 10:00:00UTC

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday January 11, @09:06PM   Printer-friendly
from the reboots-are-like-getting-new-shoes dept.
News Meta

martyb writes:

We recently received notifications that Linode, our hosting provider, will be performing "Emergency Security Maintenance" as a result of the recently Disclosed Meltdown and Spectre security issues.

So far, we have been informed of maintenance windows for two of our servers: magnesium and fluorine.

There is a two hour window for these reboots starting on Friday January 12th at 10:00AM UTC. Reboots should take on the order of about 10 minutes per server.

The reboot of magnesium should cause no service disruption as it is one of our redundant front-end servers. The same cannot be said for fluorine as TheMightyBuzzard so succinctly summed it up: "slashd and site payments won't work while fluorine's down".

We have not yet received any information as to when our other systems will be rebooted -- we will keep you advised as we learn more.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:17PM (12 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:17PM (#621092)

    Why in the world would it take that long to reboot?!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:22PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:22PM (#621094)

      Does this mean Soylent is going to be 10% slower?

      • (Score: 5, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 11, @09:38PM (1 child)

        by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday January 11, @09:38PM (#621109) Homepage Journal

        Given our database load, almost certainly. I'm not especially concerned though. I mean we cut comment rendering time by like 75% with the last big update, so we're still damned fast even with a 10% hit.

        • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:54PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:54PM (#621123)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:24PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:24PM (#621095)

      It requires work to compromise systems, I mean really you expect the NSA to work through lunch??!!!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:26PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:26PM (#621100)

      failure to read...

      > There is a two hour window for these reboots starting on Friday January 12th at 10:00AM UTC.
      > Reboots should take on the order of about 10 minutes per server.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:33PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:33PM (#621105)

        Why in the world would it take that long to reboot?!

        • (Score: 3, Informative) by martyb on Thursday January 11, @10:06PM

          by martyb (76) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @10:06PM (#621130) Journal

          From the parent comment:

          Why in the world would it take that long to reboot?!

          FTFS:

          Reboots should take on the order of about 10 minutes per server.

          The key part of that sentence is "on the order of" as in order-of-magnitude (i.e. power of 10):

          • So, about a minute? Doubt it; would probably take more than that.
          • Well, how about 10 minutes? Yep, someplace around there, give or take, likely less, but not as short as one minute.
          • As much as 100 minutes? Heck no, that's a whole 'nuther order of magnitude more than what it should take.

          Not only does the operating system of our server get rebooted, but all of the attendant processes that rehash (the code that runs the site) depends on, such as mysql, apache, nginx, etc.

          Does that help?

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday January 11, @09:33PM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday January 11, @09:33PM (#621106) Homepage Journal

      That's just the window when it'll be happening. It should only take a few minutes for the actual reboot. And I'll go in and tweak the load balancer so that all traffic goes to hydrogen before it happens so everyone can still get to and make use of the site though.

      What won't be working during the actual reboot: comment counts will not update, messages will not be delivered, the rss/atom feeds will not update, and we won't be able to find out a payment was processed if one gets made. That's all the relevant stuff I can think of off the top of my head since most of our slashd (run on a schedule) stuff is daily and runs shortly after midnight UTC. Everything that didn't get done while fluorine is rebooting should happen shortly after it comes back up though, including payment processing.

    • (Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday January 11, @09:57PM (3 children)

      by Sulla (5173) on Thursday January 11, @09:57PM (#621125) Journal

      It happens in the middle of TheMightyBuzzard's nap time so we have to wait for him to bring it back up.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:06PM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:06PM (#621129)

        s/nap time/fishing time

        FTFY

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by Justin Case on Thursday January 11, @09:41PM

    by Justin Case (4239) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @09:41PM (#621111)

    You Stewards of Soylentry keep doing a great job. It is noticed and appreciated, though probably not enough said.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:45PM (8 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @09:45PM (#621116)

    • (Score: 4, Touché) by maxwell demon on Thursday January 11, @10:04PM (2 children)

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Thursday January 11, @10:04PM (#621128) Journal

      and never come back.

      You first.

      • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:12PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:12PM (#621137)

        But if I never come back, how will I see the glorious domain-parking page that will replace it when ShitStain is gone?

        • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:27PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:27PM (#621148)

          Let's see if Slashdot reports our death or we report their death first.

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:36PM (4 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 11, @10:36PM (#621151)

      Just take ShitStainN down permanently and never come back.

      One has to wonder about a poster who, saying the site is so bad it should never come back up, returns — again and again — to that same site.

      When I dine at a restaurant and have a poor experience, I ask for the manager and politely explain what I experienced so that they have an opportunity to (1) be made aware of it and (2) to have an opportunity to make amends for the experience. After all, we are all human and occasionally things just go wrong, or happen in unexpected ways. If they make a satisfactory response, I will return there. Otherwise, I do something really outlandish... I go someplace else.

      If there is something genuinely amiss with the site's operation, please explain it so the staff may have an opportunity to address it (NB: "I want a pony" ain't gonna happen). If it is unacceptable, you are free to read and comment on other sites.

(1)