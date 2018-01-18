from the severed-servers dept.
Linode (our server provider) is continuing with their server reboots to mitigate Meltdown/Spectre. This time, three of our servers are scheduled to be rebooted at the same time: lithium, sodium, and boron.
From TMB's update to our earlier story System Reboots: beryllium reboot successful; lithium, sodium, and boron soon to come [updated]:
[TMB Note]: Sodium is our currently-configured load balancer and we weren't given enough notice to switch to Magnesium (DNS propagation can take a while), so expect ten minutes or less of site downtime. Or temporarily add 23.239.29.31 to your hosts file if ten minutes is more than you can wait.
This reboot is scheduled for: 2018-01-18 at 0900 UTC (0400 EST). That is about 7 hours from the time this story goes 'live'. We anticipate no problems... that the site should resume operations on its own.
A workaround is to temporarily update your hosts file to include:
23.239.29.31 soylentnews.org
Upcoming: We just learned that hydrogen is scheduled for a reboot on 2018-01-19 at 05:00 AM UTC. Since we can get by just fine for a few hours on one web frontend though, no service interruption is anticipated.
« The Thunderbird Redesign Survey | Ex-CIA Officer Arrested, Suspected of Compromising Chinese Informants »
Related Stories
[Update: Reboot of beryllium was successful and our IRC services were restored without issue. Hat tip to our sysops who made this happen so smoothly! --martyb]
Linode, which hosts our servers, is rolling out fixes for the Meltdown/Spectre bugs. This necessitates a hard reboot of their servers, and that means any guest servers will be down while this happens. beryllium is scheduled for a reboot with a two-hour window starting at 2018-01-17 07:00 AM UTC (02:00 AM EST). The outage should be relatively brief — a matter of just a few minutes.
We expect this will cause our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) service to be unavailable. We do not anticipate any problems, but if things go sideways, I'm sure the community will find a way to let us know via the comments.
Planning ahead, we have learned that lithium, sodium, and boron are all scheduled for a reboot at on 2018-01-18 at 09:00 AM UTC.
We appreciate your understanding and patience as we strive to keep the impact to the site to a minimum.
[TMB Note]: Sodium is our currently configured load balancer and we weren't given enough notice to switch to Magnesium (DNS propagation can take a while), so expect ten minutes or less of site downtime. Or temporarily add 23.239.29.31 to your hosts file if ten minutes is more than you can wait.
Previously: Scheduled SN Reboots Due to Meltdown and Spectre; 2-Hour Window Starts: Fri 2018-01-12 @ 10:00:00UTC
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @02:57AM
Aah, everybody, get on the floor
Let's dance
Don't fight the feeling
Give yourself a chance
Reboot reboot, reboot reboot
Reboot your booty, reboot your booty
Oh, reboot reboot, reboot reboot
Reboot your booty, reboot your booty
Aah, You can, you can do it
Very well
You're the best in the world
I can tell
Oh, Reboot reboot, reboot reboot
Reboot your booty, reboot your booty
Oh, reboot reboot, reboot reboot
Reboot your booty, reboot your booty
Woah, woah, yeah
Boot boot, boot boot
Aah, Boot boot, boot boot
Aah, Reboot reboot, reboot reboot
Reboot your booty, reboot your booty
Oh, reboot reboot, reboot reboot
Reboot your booty, reboot your booty
Aah, Boot boot, boot boot, reboot your booty
Aah, don't fight the feeling
Boot boot, boot boot, reboot your booty
Aah, give yourself a chance
Boot boot, boot boot, reboot your booty
You can do it, do it
Boot boot, boot boot, reboot your booty
Come home with mama now
Boot boot, boot boot, reboot your booty
Woo woo hoo
Boot boot, boot boot, reboot your booty
Aah, run down to sister
Boot boot (come on), boot boot (come on) on your booty
Aah! do your duty. Aah haa
Boot boot (come on), boot boot (come on)
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:10AM (4 children)
Ass
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:12AM (3 children)
Lameness filter encountered. Post aborted!
Filter error: Missing Comment.
Edit Comment
You are not logged in. You can log in now using the convenient form below, or Create an Account, or post as Anonymous Coward.
Nick
Password
Public Terminal
Name
Anonymous Coward [ Create an Account ]
Subject
Comment
Use the Preview Button! Check those URLs!
Logged-in users aren't forced to preview their comments. Create an Account!
Allowed HTML
URLs
http://example.com/ [example.com] will auto-link a URL
Important Stuff
Please try to keep posts on topic.
Try to reply to other people's comments instead of starting new threads.
Read other people's messages before posting your own to avoid simply duplicating what has already been said.
Use a clear subject that describes what your message is about.
Offtopic, Inflammatory, Inappropriate, Illegal, or Offensive comments might be moderated. (You can read everything, even moderated posts, by adjusting your threshold on the User Preferences Page)
If you want replies to your comments sent to you, consider logging in or creating an account.
If you are having
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:19AM (2 children)
Ass
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:26AM (1 child)
Ugh, your rancid-as-fuck bootysnap is just too good! A fetid existenceness just squirted out some tadpole buddies deep into your feces womb. I wonder would sort of grand elixir this will create...?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 18, @03:34AM
Eat corn and mushrooms for the chunky salsa turd experience.
Reply to This
Parent