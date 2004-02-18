from the yes-it-WOULD-help-if-you-got-out-and-pushed dept.
Yeah, so life has managed to delay our December Update until February. Things happen. The only change to what's in it is that I wrote up a simple plugin to syndicate content to Twitter, which is very much preferable to our current situation since we're pushing stories from a hacky little script on my desktop at the moment and I'd like to be able to boot Windows 7 for some vidya once in a while.
Downtime should be five minutes or less starting around 2:00AM UTC (an hour and forty minutes from now).
Seems we've hit one of those rare days where circumstances have conspired to keep all the eds busy enough that the story queue ran dry, so I figured I'd go ahead and tell you lot about the upcoming December site update just so they have a little less time to fill now that a couple of them have appeared and started refilling the queue.
It's mostly just a minor bug-fix update, stuff I could get coded quickly and didn't require extensive testing that martyb doesn't have much time for right now, so don't get your hopes too high. Most of the good stuff is currently slated for spring of next year. Here's what we've currently got up on dev for testing with an expected release date of between Christmas and New Years Eve:
- Add an admin-configurable minimum karma requirement for a journal entry to show up in the Most Recent Journal Entries slashbox. Should eliminate having to see journal spam by folks who don't otherwise contribute anything to the site.
- Fixed the <spoiler> and a couple other unnoticed tags to work properly in journal entries.
- Removed the size limit on Editor Notes (the admin page ones, not the ones Eds add to the bottom of a story). Should make takyon happy.
- Put a link to the submission queue on the left sidebar.
- Fixed the spacing around <ol> and <ul> lists.
- Made chromas have to work harder to post comments with no apparent subject or text.
- Fixed an annoying bug in the admin interface that was trying to use a comment mode no longer in existence.
Like I said, not a whole lot there on account of us not having time to thoroughly test much what with the holidays coming up. Here's the list (using tinyurl due to a Rehash bug that will definitely make the Spring 2018 cut) of what we'd like to get done for this spring if you're curious though.
Them of you of the disposition to celebrate Christmas, have a merry one. Them of you who celebrate otherwise, happy whatever you're celebrating. Them of you who don't celebrate at all, have a happy rest of December.
[Ed note: I nudged the time this story was due to be released by just a few minutes so that it coincided with the beginning of the Winter Solstice in the northern hemisphere... and the Summer Solstice for those of you who are south of the equator. Maybe we can get the next release out at the start of the equinox (2018-03-20 @ 16:15:00 UTC). --martyb]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 04, @01:02AM (3 children)
You make me sad. Grown-ass men should have learned by now the difference between getting some pussy and love. Hopefully they also learned to not let their hormones turn them into a little bitch too but I know that's a lot to ask.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by black6host on Sunday February 04, @04:38AM
Hey TMB, thanks for the work you do. I don't always (hardly ever) agree with your posts but I do believe you would make the same points in person, with a nice beer, and be respectful all the same. If I got it right, I hope our paths cross. If not then stay the hell away from me you crazy ass fuckin' carrion eating, well I could go on but I jest!
This is the one where they hide the journals of the people who don't have Karma. Or don't have enough. They're moving very strongly against our white nationalist bloggers. Like Aryanx277 and Jondraper88.
(Score: 5, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 04, @12:55AM (1 child)
Yep, that's it exactly. It has nothing to do with douchebag SEO companies posting link farm garbage as journals.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:50AM
He's in the process of making it. I heard he's following the recipe. He's utilizing it.
(Score: 2) by edIII on Sunday February 04, @01:03AM
It would not have been me to put off video games in order to post shit to Twitter.
We salute you! :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:06AM
Thanks for the update!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Apparition on Sunday February 04, @02:44AM (3 children)
Thank you for this update, especially hiding the spammy journal posts.
May I make a suggestion? Preferences still asks for AIM, ICQ, and Yahoo! IDs. Amusing as that is aside, perhaps replace those with space to add Telegram and Wire IDs? Of course that is an extremely minor thing and I know y'all have much bigger fish to fry, but just something to take into consideration seeing as AIM and Yahoo! are dead, and the only people I know of that still use ICQ are Russians.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:50AM (1 child)
In Soviet Russia, ICQ uses YOU!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @02:58AM
Why else do you think the acronym is pronounced "I seek you"?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 04, @04:02AM
Thought about it. I just never remember it when I go to code stuff.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Sunday February 04, @02:52AM (5 children)
Assuming that you have the script on linux...
You realize that there are plenty of games that run on linux.
After all, once I was doing all my dev work on linux did I really stop using windows. Even for games. Granted I used wine, but that is far from perfect... there were always a few windows games I would duel boot for... However, dual booting can be a pain in the ass... Saving everything, waiting for the reboot.
What really stopped me from using windows for games was off hours support calls. If I was in a game, I would have to save the game (assuming I was at a point I could save), spend the time rebooting into linux, fix the problem, reboot into windows and restart my game. Most of the time, fixing the problem was by far the quickest part of the whole process.
Back then... there were few linux games... but enough... The cross platform Humble Bundle was a godsend and one of the very few places for linux gaming. Since then, Steam, GOG, and others now support linux gaming. While some major publishers still ignore linux, plenty of others do support it. I have more games on linux than I have the time to play... I have no reason to use windows at all anymore, and I have not used it in 10 years.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @03:26AM
Swords or pistols?
dual booting
After the other thing, that just sounds boring.
I used wine, but that is far from perfect
I'd like it better if folks who mention this would give percentages on success/failure.
Raw numbers would be even better.
How new the games are would be interesting as well.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Sunday February 04, @04:02AM (2 children)
As of right now, I own 157 video games on GOG.com. Out of those 157, 49 support Linux. That's less than one-third. Don't get me wrong, that's much better than the Linux video gaming situation was six years ago. But Linux still has a long way to go to be a viable gaming platform.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @04:45AM
...Linux still has a long way to go
To be a viable platform for any segment of the market, app developers have to get on board with Linux ports of their stuff.
It's a chicken-and-egg thing.
...and for app developers' interest to catch fire, USERS have to let them know they're interested.
Have -you- let the software providers know that you want Linux ports of things you have used|tried?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @04:53AM
I hope it gets there. It's not just Linux, though - I know a Mac die-hard who only has a Windows system to game. He hates Windows.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 04, @04:05AM
Yeah, I'm all kinds of informed about Linux gaming. There's just some shat I want to play that it still won't do, unfortunately.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 04, @03:30AM (1 child)
I've noticed twice now that after posting a comment, the URL that comes back has & in it multiple times.
That's new.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 04, @04:06AM
Yeah, I'll look into it in the morning. It wouldn't be a proper rollout without at least one good bug though.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday February 04, @05:21AM (2 children)
Thanks for both the update and the update notifying us of the update Buzzard.
Your work is much appreciated!
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Sunday February 04, @05:22AM (1 child)
And if you have a moment, would you mind updating any updates with an updated update?
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 04, @05:49AM
Until TMB updates the update, you can read an outdated update here [soylentnews.org].
I hope you'll enjoy it all the same
(grins briefly and runs away - sorry, couldn't stop myself)