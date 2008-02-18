18/02/08/0115251 story
As you're probably aware we experienced some unplanned downtime today. It has been claimed it was entirely the fault of Russian Hackers. They invaded fluorine and caused the database updating code in rehash to not update the database this last site update. Which is just as well, I suppose, since two of the SQL statements refuse to complete even when run manually. That I'm going to have to chalk up to a misconfigured ndbd on helium and neon.
tl;dr The long and short of it is, we'll be fine until we can get those updates into the database, but it is going to mean more downtime this weekend.
~TMB
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:19AM (20 children)
Shit yeah, SN went tits up!
Fuck you fucking fuckers.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @01:22AM (7 children)
Nope, that was intentional downtime. Just unplanned.
~TMB
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:26AM (6 children)
When should we expect the announcement of intentional unplanned shuttering of the site due to insolvency because you stole all the money and flew away.
(Score: 4, Touché) by bob_super on Thursday February 08, @01:30AM (2 children)
How far can you actually run with $455, these days?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @02:07AM (1 child)
Oh that's not hard unless you get it in nickles or something.
~TMB
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday February 08, @02:15AM
I was afraid it would be in cryptocoin, which would cause you to have to switch every other mile between the Rolls and the used bicycle.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday February 08, @04:32AM (2 children)
What money??
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @04:49AM (1 child)
I know, right? At any given time we could probably bankrupt ourselves by taking the staff out for a night of drinking. Not even a wild night of it. Just take everyone to a bar, drink until closing time, and be broke in the morning.
~TMB
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:23AM
You're not broke, you still got a boat. Us people with real money and a career just don't call your boat liquid assets - because liquid would mix with the water and not float, unless it's oil. As long as you're able to get on a boat to get you and the brick to the middle of the lake, you're fine and a winner. Not quite a Tiger Blood type of winner, but something like Chiwawa blood type of winner.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:23AM (2 children)
Parent coward makes six figures and trolls SoylentNews 10 minutes a month while snorting cocaine off a man's ass.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 08, @03:01AM (1 child)
Damn!
I really wish I could get my trolling down to 10 minutes.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by DECbot on Thursday February 08, @05:01AM
No kidding. Do you think they shave that man's ass before snorting coke off of it, zig zag around the hair, or just plow straight through it?
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Thursday February 08, @01:44AM (6 children)
How sad and lonely your life must be to constantly visit a site you hate just to tell them you hate it.
Do you also constantly visit restaurants you dislike so that you can tell the waiters that you hate their food?
(Score: 2) by edIII on Thursday February 08, @01:53AM (4 children)
Nah, it's mostly about TMB given the subject. I can actually see that TMB could upset somebody like that. It's like Howard Stern. The average fan listens 2.5 hours per day. The average hater listens for 4 hours. Both for the same reason. To see what he will say next.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @02:22AM (3 children)
It's a gift. What'd really blow their minds is figuring out that every one of them who keeps coming back just means the site has grown by one. It's not like they're ever going to win against me. They can't piss me off no matter how hard they try because I haven't cared about other people's opinions of me for a very long time now.
~TMB
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Thursday February 08, @02:44AM (2 children)
When I finally got to that point in my life, it was explosively liberating--suddenly I went from wondering how you are going to like me, to wondering whether I am going to like you (but not really worrying about it all that much). Bang! Gone, an unsuspectingly enormous amount of problems I didn't need.
I congratulate you on living in the same happy place. I highly recommend it.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @03:52AM (1 child)
Dear disingenuous shitstain,
Getting to that point in your life where you don't care about other people's opinions is not liberating unless you have "fuck-you" money. You're familiar with "fuck-you" money because you and I both know you're swimming in it. Without the money - which you so very conveniently neglected to mention because you're a lying shit pile - life becomes unbearable. And it doesn't ever get better. You have to convince people to like you otherwise people don't give you money, and if you can't give a shit about what people think, well then you're fucked for life.
Do not try to bullshit me, asshole.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @04:05AM
Obvious troll is obvious.
~TMB
(Score: -1) by fakefuck39 on Thursday February 08, @07:33AM
people like you are actually why I visit. you're very inadequate in both the looks and the iq department, and you know this in the real world where you lurk in the shadows pretending to be busy on your phone and hoping no one hears you breathing. you're hard to see or notice in the real world. get you behind a keyboard though, and you get loud and hilarious, like a kid with a diaper full of shit and jam on his face yelling that someone farted hilarious.
no retard, I don't visit restaurants I dislike. I clearly state I love this site. I also love comedy shows with retards on stage, large gatherings of losers at whom I can laugh, and you and people like you. you are my personal clowns, and I appreciate greatly this site and the people on it. I love to, a couple of times a week, laugh at the losers. That does involve posting, and telling the losers they're losers, and getting these confused responses back.
hey sherlock - where did I tell anyone here I hate them? you know what does happen though? ugly beta loser keyboard warriors assume everyone around them hates them. no one hates you fuggo. we just laugh at you, but that's not out of hate - that's out of you being a goofy thing that we don't look at as a real person. shall I axkplain some more?
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday February 08, @04:30AM (1 child)
"Fuck you fucking fuckers."....I only know one person who uses that mime. And maybe her brother (an ex-google engineer). So come on cop out.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Thursday February 08, @08:31AM
You only know one person who has seen The Boondock Saints and actually started to paraphrase quotes from it?
(I highly recommend that movie btw)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by krait6 on Thursday February 08, @01:27AM (9 children)
There was a link on the front page to the IRC channel during the downtime, and it was nice getting a chance to chat with the people who work on SoylentNews.
Sometimes little hiccups are also opportunities.
Maintaining a big site like SoylentNews is a lot of work, and I for one appreciate it.
Thanks
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:47AM (8 children)
People still use IRC? Huh. I thought everyone uses Discord these days. Which is essentially IRC, but prettified for the web, uses about ten times more memory than an IRC client, and lets the venture capital-backed Discord corporate overlord slurp up everything you say and type but no one cares and everyone uses it anyway because "it's easy, everyone else uses it, and I have nothing to hide." But I digress.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @01:59AM
I think Slack might use 10x the resources of Discord. It's such a slow turd.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by krait6 on Thursday February 08, @01:59AM (5 children)
Mostly true ... but Discord also has channels being "raided" regularly by trolls, and there are a grand total of 12 admins and moderators working for Discord "overlooking" (as in ... not) millions users on around 12,000 servers. It's ... kind of a free-for-all.
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/01/30/1824206 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @02:16AM (4 children)
Yeah, we solved that by welcoming the trolls with open arms in IRC. They even eventually talked me into coming on staff. You can spout feminist stuff all day, you can mock feminists by shitposting feminist stuff all day, you can even do like EF and show everyone a picture of your dong. Losers, bastards, and freaks of all kinds are shown in and handed a beverage.
~TMB
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Thursday February 08, @05:02AM (1 child)
And...you like this?? Why??
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @05:47AM
It's liberating when you realize offense is never given but always taken. You decide if you want to be offended or not; nobody else. Once you figure that out, trolling is at worst boring. Often it's hilarious.
~TMB
(Score: 2, Funny) by DECbot on Thursday February 08, @05:15AM (1 child)
I tried this once in IRC, but I had problems making an accurate representation. The '=' has the bars too close together and I am constantly hitting the end of the line and forced to line wrap before the length is right.
cats~$ sudo chown -R us /home/base
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @05:48AM
Ahhh, a burden I know all too well. Try for humility instead of accuracy. It's kinder to those less fortunate.
~TMB
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Thursday February 08, @03:09AM
Hell yes people still use IRC. IRC : Discord :: dwm : Gnome, more or less, though that's a bit of a slander on Discord in that it does actually perform its functions reasonably well without eighty hojillion kludgey plugins...
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 08, @05:36AM (4 children)
I don't know if we know it was Russia who broke into SoylentNews. It could be Russia, it could be a lot of people. It could be a lady hacker with very perky tits, sitting on her bed and thinking about me. About how to SILENCE me. Because she put a Spam Mod on one of my tweets. And maybe hid the Alert that goes out to the administrators. So they wouldn't check, is that Spam (I've never, ever seen Spam in the tweets here). Down goes my Karma, very quickly, as quick as.....somebody that goes down very fast. My Karma goes down enough, my tweets will be hidden. My Journal will be hidden. Except from my many followers. 150 million. This is a new thing they put in, they hide your Journal if you don't have "enough" Karma. Guess what, folks, they decide how much is enough. My Karma goes down some more, my tweets will be blocked. They never block the bot accounts, so many of the stories, you look and they're coming from bots. I can tell which ones. Believe me, I can tell. The media and establishment want to silence me. So you'll only see their fake news.
And maybe the hacker didn't hide that Alert, maybe the administrators did see it. Maybe they saw it and did nothing. Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean, if they did that, they certainly didn’t seem to love our country very much! They run a story about tumors, which is a kind of cancer. I write a tweet about cancer. And that, to them, is Spam? If anyone else wrote the same thing, they wouldn't say it's Spam. I worked so hard to fix our healthcare -- a lot of guys worked on that one, for years -- but one guy gets cancer, he says "don't change the healthcare," and all that work goes down the drain. So they decide my tweet about cancer must be Spam, because they don't agree.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @05:52AM (3 children)
You haven't been Spam modded since the middle of last month. Must be the Russians.
You haven't been Spam modded since the middle of last month. Must be the Russians.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @06:12AM (1 child)
No, I reversed it on this one [soylentnews.org].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:47AM
Ahh, good man there. Beat me to it.
Ahh, good man there. Beat me to it.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 08, @06:56AM
My Karma came back. And the Spam Mod disappeared from my cancer tweet. Thank you! Or that sexy Russian lady hacker......but I wish there wasn't Spam Modding.
My Karma came back. And the Spam Mod disappeared from my cancer tweet. Thank you! Or that sexy Russian lady hacker......but I wish there wasn't Spam Modding.