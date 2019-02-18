from the cake-for-everyone! dept.
It is my great pleasure to announce that SoylentNews has just celebrated four years of service to the community! The very first story on the site appeared on 2014-02-12 and actually went live to everyone 2014-02-17.
It all started when a story on Slashdot made reference to its "audience" which ticked off quite a number of people. Soon after came a boycott of Slashdot — aka the "Slashcott". While this was in effect, an intrepid few people somehow managed to take a years-old, out-of-date, unsupported, open-sourced version of slashcode and somehow managed to get it up to speed to run on much more recent versions of Apache, MySql, etc. Recurring crashes and outages were the norm. (See last year's anniversary story for many more details!) Further, on July 4th, 2014 our application to become a Public Benefit Corporation was approved — this set the stage for us to be able to accept funding from the community.
By the time you read this, we will have posted 20,980 stories to the site to which over 639,907 comments have been made!
We could not have done this without all of you. You (the community) submit the stories for the site. You write the comments... and moderate them, too. You made recommendations for improvements to the site. You are SoylentNews.
It has been my privilege and honor to work with a great group of folks who have done the behind-the-scenes skunk-work which has kept this site running. It does bear mentioning that this site is entirely staffed by volunteers. Nobody here has received even a penny's worth of income from the site. Like you, we have home and work responsibilities, but in our spare time we still strive to provide an environment that is conducive to discussions of predominantly tech-related matters.
Having said all that, I must add that income to the site has dropped recently. Having let my subscription lapse in the past, I know how easy that can be. Take a moment to check your subscription status. We have on the order of 100 people who have subscribed in the past, have visited the site in the past month, and whose subscription has expired. If your subscription is up-to-date, please consider either extending it or making a gift subscription (default is to UID 6 - "mcasadevall" aka NCommander). NB the dollar amounts presented are the minimum payments required for that duration -- we'll happily accept larger amounts. =)
If financial contributions are infeasible for you, we always appreciate story submissions. Submit a link, a few paragraphs from the story, and ideally a sentence or two about what you found interesting and send it to us. Any questions, please take a look at the Submission Guidelines.
Of course, the comments are where it's at. Thoughtful, well-reasoned, well-supported comments seem to do best here. Inflammatory histrionics garner attention, and usually down-mods, too. Speaking of which, if you have good Karma, and have been registered with the site for at least a month, you are invited to participate in moderation. Unlike other sites that up-mod or down-mod to infinity, we have something more like olympic-scoring here. A comment score can vary from -1 to a +5. This is how I look at scores: -1 (total waste of your time), 0 (meh), +1 (okay), +2 (good), +3 (quite good), +4 (very good), +5 (don't miss this one!).
Related Stories
Greetings Soylentils! And welcome to SoylentNews!
We are here to deliver the best community-sourced news, catered for all manner of nerd! Because this is a grassroots based platform, the content feeds are powered by readers like you. Our main objective is to highlight news stories on the web that are of importance to everyone, but especially nerds. In addition, SoylentNews will strive to go beyond simple news-aggregation, with some core principles:
- Providing a soapbox for experts to discuss their profession and solicit questions from a curious audience.
- Allowing the community to comment, without any mandatory registration.
- Staying mindful of the community's needs and wants while avoiding changes to satisfy an overarching corporate agenda.
We want to make this your source for news about technology, art, science and politics. We are the new kid on the block and are adapting quickly to satisfy our community's needs, as we look forward to exceeding your expectations and pushing boundaries like never before. Lastly, there will be no changes in format without a general consensus from the community. Thank you for stopping by and enjoy the ride!
~Dopefish
Two of SoylentNews' staff submitted stories noting our three-year anniversary; one a site summary of where we are and a summary of what we've done, and the other a detailed presentation of the very early days and how SoylentNews got started.
Three Whole Years -- Thanks to You!
Three years ago, today, SoylentNews announced its presence to the world. Much has happened along the way of our providing a place for a community to grow and to engage in discussion.
It started as a fork of five-year-old, open-sourced code which had suffered under benign neglect. Perl, Apache, MySQL, and other products had continued on. So we had to deal with dependencies on unsupported and back-level versions of code. A great deal of effort went into bringing the site up-to-date with current versions of that base. See below for mechanicjay's illuminating first-hand account of how that all got started.
[Continues...]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @01:19PM
SoylentNews has reached that tender age when we shoot the kid in the head and feast on its bones.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday February 19, @01:34PM
In the list of brags, assuming this is the correct URL:
https://github.com/SoylentNews/slashcode/issues [github.com]
Then that's years of service, 13K+ commits, resulting in only two outstanding bugs, both wishlist, which is professionally impressive, if accurate.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by c0lo on Monday February 19, @01:46PM
Happy birthday, S/N, many happy returns, where else I can waste my time more fruitfully?
Thanks to the editorial board and site maintainers, in the first place.
And to TMB second, for his active coding and admining wizardry. And for the occasional chuckle caused by his posts - don't tell him the socialists are after his code mainly, pecuniary interests secondary, he won't believe you (understandable, dabbling even occasionally into PERL has to have consequences on mental well-being)
Hat tip for NCommander if someone has seen him. Hope he's still around, not totally lost in a Dwarf Fortress, rotting in a pile of small stout corpses.
Nice bunch you soylenters, see you around for another 100 years... maybe we'll get to outlive the green site some day - that's not the point anymore, but what soylenter in her/his full mind expects the comments to stick or even have a point?
Of course, this wouldn't be one of my serious posts without ending with a (large smile) (grin)
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Monday February 19, @01:55PM
Bug: Went to the subscription page (clicked on my little star); saw the "send email when expired" and send email when low" settings, changed them both from None to EMail, clicked save, and they came back as None again.
Also, this. [soylentnews.org]
And yeah, happy birthday. :)
(Score: 5, Insightful) by isostatic on Monday February 19, @02:14PM (4 children)
Fuck Beta
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday February 19, @02:16PM (3 children)
Also, buck feta!
A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @02:21PM
Big Buck Nigger rapes the twitching corpse of the four-year-old white girl.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 19, @02:42PM (1 child)
It doesn't seem like four years. But, yeah, buck feta. It really did look like a pile of steaming dog shit.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday February 19, @03:26PM
I really, really try not to think about the passage of time too much anymore. SoylentNews is usually a good distraction technique. Not today but for this I'll make a worthy exception!
Sure did and just look how much of the rest of the web has turned the same way. It will be so sweet when reading long texts and space efficent layouts with tight margins become trendy again. We all know it isn't just about mobiles and tablets. So many other website makeovers have provoked similar reactions from their users, partly because they're also buggy as hell and harder to use as well.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Monday February 19, @03:01PM (2 children)
Thanks for all the work.
This is a nerd site so how about if you'd accept cryptocurrency as donations?
Also, for the last couple of days I'm having DNS issues connecting (just) to this site, sometimes I have to retry up to 10 times:
This site can’t be reached
The webpage at https://soylentnews.org/meta/article.pl?sid=18/02/19/0210223&from=rss [soylentnews.org] might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address.
ERR_NAME_RESOLUTION_FAILED
Even posting this didn't work the first time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @03:20PM
Silly fake nerd poser, cryptocurrency is too mainstream for nerds.
Butt your welcome to give a blowjob to MichaelDavidCrawford our resident cryptoking.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @03:34PM
"how about if you'd accept cryptocurrency as donations"
Or cryptojew corpses along with their organs as donations. The organs can be sold in the black market for money.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday February 19, @03:18PM
Happy Birthday to you!
And Fuck Beta too!
50yl3n7n3w5 !5 7|-|3 |_337357!
Beta made me wanna spew!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 19, @03:30PM
Congrats on 4 years!
Put the green site in /etc/hosts back then and haven't been back there since.
Fuck Beta! From one of your audience :)