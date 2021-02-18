18/02/21/0026253 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 21, @12:26AM
from the who writes this crap code dept.
Over the past week we've had at least three occurrences of this particular bug crop up. It's currently already fixed but I thought I'd fill you lot in just in case it got you too and you haven't noticed yet.
On the subscription page there are two radio buttons if you're logged in. One is to subscribe for yourself and one is to give a gift subscription. For some reason they were both set unchecked. If you didn't check one your subscription would to go NCommander's non-admin account, mcasadevall. It beats the complete hell out of me why this would be the default but it is.
If you've purchased a subscription recently please check that you got credit for it. If you didn't please let us know either here or via email.
~TMB
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday February 21, @12:38AM (1 child)
There HAS to be a default of some kind, as not all contributors will wish to be recognized.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 21, @01:21AM
Oh that's the proper default for the webpage. I was talking about the "if all else fails" default in the backend code.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by black6host on Wednesday February 21, @01:16AM (4 children)
I bought a years subscription yesterday but my subscribe page still shows an expiration date back in 2015. I'm pretty sure the radio button was checked for me as I looked at that section carefully as I did not want to do a gift. Still not showing a current sub though.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 21, @01:23AM (1 child)
Taken care of.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by sbgen on Wednesday February 21, @03:24AM
Now THAT is a quick service!
Warning: Not a computer expert, but got to use it. Yes, my kind does exist.
(Score: 2) by t-3 on Wednesday February 21, @01:28AM (1 child)
Same. The transaction didn't show as completed until today if that matters.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 21, @01:54AM
Sorted.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!