Over the past week we've had at least three occurrences of this particular bug crop up. It's currently already fixed but I thought I'd fill you lot in just in case it got you too and you haven't noticed yet.

On the subscription page there are two radio buttons if you're logged in. One is to subscribe for yourself and one is to give a gift subscription. For some reason they were both set unchecked. If you didn't check one your subscription would to go NCommander's non-admin account, mcasadevall. It beats the complete hell out of me why this would be the default but it is.

If you've purchased a subscription recently please check that you got credit for it. If you didn't please let us know either here or via email.

~TMB