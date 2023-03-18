So let me invite you to join me in thanking martyb for his contribution to this site. Congratulations martyb, and here's to the next 5000!

Like all of us, he has to manage his own life and work too, and it is impossible to calculate the hours he has expended to keep SoylentNews worthy of being a place that many of us call 'home'.

Today we have an editor who is the first to achieve having his 5000th published story on SoylentNews: martyb (aka Bytram on IRC) has been with the site from the very beginning but has not limited his contribution to being an editor. He is also the site's one-man QA team and has spent many hours testing software and investigating many of the bugs that pop up from time to time.

Although lots of different tasks are required to keep a site such as this operating, interesting, and relevant, the most visible are the stories that we publish on the front page. Some stories can be edited in a matter of a few minutes, others take rather longer. Among the editors we celebrate when we reach certain milestones. The first published story is a milestone of sorts but, more importantly, the first 100, 250, 500 and 1000th etc are all events that are more important milestones to an editor and each marks a significant contribution in effort.

martyb here. It feels awkward receiving such praise so publicly. Yes, at many times it has been a labor of love. As most of you are aware, all staff work on a purely volunteer basis -- nobody has been paid for their work on the site. So it is with great pleasure that I can attest how privileged I feel to work with such an outstanding team... there is no way I could have achieved this milestone alone!

Along with editing and posting stories, we editors strive to second each story before it goes live. Many a mistake of mine has been caught and fixed by my fellow editors. I cannot thank them enough for saving my bacon on far too many occasions!

It has, indeed, been a team effort to keep the stories coming. A quick look at the Authors page shows that several editors are approaching milestones as well! janrinok is just shy of 3700 stories; cmn32480 is not far from 3000 stories; Fnord666 though arriving later on the scene is on the cusp of reaching 2000 stories. Coolhand, at 1121 stories, pops in from time to time and continues to help keep the story queue filled. Not to be left out, mrpg joined us comparatively recently, and yet has nearly reached 500 stories.

I would also like to take this opportunity to call out FatPhil who answered our call for editors not too long ago, as well as our newest editors chromas and fyngyrz -- please join me in welcoming them to our editorial staff.

A special thanks goes to takyon who has not only posted over 900 stories, but has also single-handily provided well over 3700 well-written story submissions which helps make our lives as editors so much easier.

A special shoutout to janrinok and LaminatorX; there was a long stretch where they were the editorial team and who, when the submissions queue went dry, would rustle up stories from across the web and submit them for the other to push out onto the site. I'd hate to imagine what would have happened without their steadfast effort and perseverance.

Lastly, a sincere thanks goes to the SoylentNews community. Your story submissions are tremendously important -- not just in giving us something to post on the site, but also in providing insight into what topics are suitable for the site, as well. Please keep those story submissions and comments coming!

tl;dr: teamwork++