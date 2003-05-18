We have been informed by Linode (on which all of the SoylentNews servers are hosted) that maintenance is required to mitigate against the Spectre (v1 and v2) attacks. As a result, all of our servers will require a reboot. Historically, any given server is down for anywhere from 15-30 minutes. We have redundancies in place for many of our operations, but there may be some unavoidable downtime. We ask your patience and understanding during this process.

The scheduled reboots are:

Sat 2018-05-05 1:00:00 AM UTC - fluorine [1]

Tue 2018-05-08 1:00:00 AM UTC - helium

Tue 2018-05-08 3:00:00 AM UTC - boron

Tue 2018-05-08 3:00:00 AM UTC - magnesium

Tue 2018-05-08 3:00:00 AM UTC - neon

Wed 2018-05-09 3:00:00 AM UTC - lithium

Wed 2018-05-09 4:00:00 AM UTC - sodium

Wed 2018-05-09 6:00:00 AM UTC - beryllium [2]

Thu 2018-05-10 1:00:00 AM UTC - hydrogen



[1] Unable to process subscriptions or update comment counts or deliver messages until it reboots.

[2] IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server will be unavailable.