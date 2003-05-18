We have been informed by Linode (on which all of the SoylentNews servers are hosted) that maintenance is required to mitigate against the Spectre (v1 and v2) attacks. As a result, all of our servers will require a reboot. Historically, any given server is down for anywhere from 15-30 minutes. We have redundancies in place for many of our operations, but there may be some unavoidable downtime. We ask your patience and understanding during this process.
The scheduled reboots are:
Sat 2018-05-05 1:00:00 AM UTC - fluorine [1]
Tue 2018-05-08 1:00:00 AM UTC - helium
Tue 2018-05-08 3:00:00 AM UTC - boron
Tue 2018-05-08 3:00:00 AM UTC - magnesium
Tue 2018-05-08 3:00:00 AM UTC - neon
Wed 2018-05-09 3:00:00 AM UTC - lithium
Wed 2018-05-09 4:00:00 AM UTC - sodium
Wed 2018-05-09 6:00:00 AM UTC - beryllium [2]
Thu 2018-05-10 1:00:00 AM UTC - hydrogen
[1] Unable to process subscriptions or update comment counts or deliver messages until it reboots.
[2] IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server will be unavailable.