Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Site Issue: SoylentNews E-Mails Delayed in being Sent -- Fixed!

posted by janrinok on Thursday May 17, @06:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the draining-the-queue dept.
News Meta

martyb writes:

We have been open with the community since the outset, and in keeping with that practice: we just fixed an issue with the site.

On or about May 9th, our mail server, beryllium, stopped sending out e-mails. The cause was the antivirus handler failing to be loaded, so all outgoing mail that would be processed by that handler ended up waiting indefinitely.

Many thanks to mechanicjay for debugging and fixing the issue!

Impact: If you signed up for emails from this site (such as notification of comment replies or moderation, subscription being low or expired, etc.) these have been delayed. It may take some time for the queue to be processed and for all pending e-mails to be sent out.

I well remember when SoylentNews launched and each day brought a seemingly endless supply of crashes and failures. It is a tribute to our volunteer staff that site issues now happen so rarely!

Original Submission


«  E-Cig Explosion Causes First Vaping Death
Site Issue: SoylentNews E-Mails Delayed in being Sent -- Fixed! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)