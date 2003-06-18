Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Server Storage Upgrades Completed: sodium, hydrogen, lithium, and neon

posted by martyb on Sunday June 03, @01:45PM   Printer-friendly
from the free-is-good! dept.
News Meta

martyb writes:

[Update: as of 20180603_135454 UTC, all 4 server upgrades have completed and all servers should be running normally. --martyb]

Our server provider, Linode, has made available a free upgrade for our servers. Generally, it's a storage upgrade and sometimes a bandwidth upgrade, too. We use only the tiniest fraction of our bandwidth allocation each month (something like < 1%), but the extra storage IS useful.

We (read: The Mighty Buzzard) have already taken 4 of our servers out of rotation this morning. We anticipate no community-visible interruptions of service as a result of these upgrades.

So far, migrations of sodium, hydrogen, and lithium have completed. Migration of neon has started and should complete within the next 10 minutes or so.

Migrations of the remaining servers may cause some community-visible effects. We will provide advance notice before we perform those upgrades. Very tentatively planned for Thursday.

Original Submission


«  Methane Ice Dunes Found on Pluto
Server Storage Upgrades Completed: sodium, hydrogen, lithium, and neon | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @02:03PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @02:03PM (#688014)

    Great job! Thank you, Linode.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by RandomFactor on Sunday June 03, @02:05PM (2 children)

    by RandomFactor (3682) on Sunday June 03, @02:05PM (#688016)

    So far, migrations of sodium, hydrogen, and lithium have completed. Migration of neon has started and should complete within the next 10 minutes or so.

    Hmmm, you could use a naming scheme to indicate which servers are improved. Like a prefix.

    I would suggest "Di"

    it seems logical to indicate a performance or speed boost, right?

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 03, @02:28PM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 03, @02:28PM (#688028)

      I can see where you were going with this.

      It's a pity that we don't have a monoxide server too...

      --
      It's always my fault...

    • (Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday June 03, @02:36PM

      by martyb (76) Subscriber Badge on Sunday June 03, @02:36PM (#688030) Journal

      Hmmm, you could use a naming scheme to indicate which servers are improved. Like a prefix.

      I would suggest "Di"

      it seems logical to indicate a performance or speed boost, right?

      Missed that one at first, then got me a good laugh! Thanks for that! You get a "+1 Funny" from me.

      --
      Wit is intellect, dancing.
(1)