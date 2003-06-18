from the free-is-good! dept.
[Update: as of 20180603_135454 UTC, all 4 server upgrades have completed and all servers should be running normally. --martyb]
Our server provider, Linode, has made available a free upgrade for our servers. Generally, it's a storage upgrade and sometimes a bandwidth upgrade, too. We use only the tiniest fraction of our bandwidth allocation each month (something like < 1%), but the extra storage IS useful.
We (read: The Mighty Buzzard) have already taken 4 of our servers out of rotation this morning. We anticipate no community-visible interruptions of service as a result of these upgrades.
So far, migrations of sodium, hydrogen, and lithium have completed. Migration of neon has started and should complete within the next 10 minutes or so.
Migrations of the remaining servers may cause some community-visible effects. We will provide advance notice before we perform those upgrades. Very tentatively planned for Thursday.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 03, @02:03PM
Great job! Thank you, Linode.
(Score: 3, Funny) by RandomFactor on Sunday June 03, @02:05PM (2 children)
Hmmm, you could use a naming scheme to indicate which servers are improved. Like a prefix.
I would suggest "Di"
it seems logical to indicate a performance or speed boost, right?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday June 03, @02:28PM
I can see where you were going with this.
It's a pity that we don't have a monoxide server too...
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by martyb on Sunday June 03, @02:36PM
Missed that one at first, then got me a good laugh! Thanks for that! You get a "+1 Funny" from me.
Wit is intellect, dancing.