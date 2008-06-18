from the community++ dept.
Just three days ago, I asked for the community's help to raise funds for continuing operations. Incoming funds were trending upwards — but way too slowly — and it was clear we were going to come up short. I was genuinely worried about our ability to continue as a going concern.
My fears were, apparently, unwarranted... over those three days we received 49 subscriptions totaling approximately $1534.74 which led us to exceed our base goal of $3000.00 for the first half of the year!
THANK-YOU!!
Of these 49 subscriptions, the vast majority were for $20.00 (36 of these), but we also had 3@$40.00, 1@$50, and (drum roll please) 3@$200.00! And for those who subscribed at other amounts, I also thank you. I've had times in my life when my finances did not allow me to help others as I'd wished. Every bit helps!
Many thanks, too, for the feedback in the comments to the earlier story — I read every one of them — but am in severe crunch mode at work and lacked the spare time to respond individually as I would have liked. I'll respond to a couple items here.
There was a suggestion to set up a nest egg from which we could draw off interest to support continuing operations among other things. I don't anticipate we will have $100K in the bank any time soon (one of the suggestions), but having a rainy-day fund "just in case" does seem prudent to me. In light of that, you may have noticed in the "Site News" slashbox there are now two goals listed: a base goal and a stretch goal.
So how much should the stretch goal be for?
As it now stands, we have received approximately $125 in excess of our base goal. So, how about $2000.00? With only about 3 weeks remaining in the period, that seemed like too much of a stretch. I pulled a number out of my butt and came up with $1000.00 which is still a stretch (doh!), but I believe is attainable. I am mindful that we have the second half of the year ahead of us and will be needing funds for that period, too. So, I am NOT asking for folks to go crazy to reach this stretch goal at the expense (pun intended!) of the needs for the rest of the year... if you can help out, that's great! If not, well that's okay, too.
Another suggestion was a means to generate funds besides subscriptions. I failed to mention this in my earlier exhortation, but we DO have SoylentNews-related things for sale over at https://www.zazzle.com/soylentnews*. (NOTE: The asterisk at the end of the link is intentional and gives SoylentNews a slightly larger return on each purchase; please leave it in.) This link is also listed in the Site News slashbox ("buy SoylentNews Swag"), should you wish to refer back to it.
We are still in the process of taking advantage of the free disk space upgrade available from Linode. It is unclear at the moment whether further server consolidation is possible, but we are looking into it. We will keep you informed as we proceed with the upgrades, as well.
One more thing. One of the comments mentioned how soylentnews.org had become their "goto site" to see if the internet was up. I nearly fell out of my chair! Those who were with us the first few weeks of the site will well recall how we would have multiple crashes each day. That things have changed so dramatically as this... please join me in thanking the sysops who may stay out of the limelight, but keep things running like a top!
Again, please accept my thanks for the huge outpouring of support for the site. I am humbled by the generosity of the community and count it a distinct honor to be able to play some role in it. --martyb
Related Stories
[Update: as of 20180603_135454 UTC, all 4 server upgrades have completed and all servers should be running normally. --martyb]
Our server provider, Linode, has made available a free upgrade for our servers. Generally, it's a storage upgrade and sometimes a bandwidth upgrade, too. We use only the tiniest fraction of our bandwidth allocation each month (something like < 1%), but the extra storage IS useful.
We (read: The Mighty Buzzard) have already taken 4 of our servers out of rotation this morning. We anticipate no community-visible interruptions of service as a result of these upgrades.
So far, migrations of sodium, hydrogen, and lithium have completed. Migration of neon has started and should complete within the next 10 minutes or so.
Migrations of the remaining servers may cause some community-visible effects. We will provide advance notice before we perform those upgrades. Very tentatively planned for Thursday.
[Update #2: Wed 20180606 @ 14:30 UTC: WOW! Since this story first posted, we have received 36 subscriptions totaling approximately $1126.27 which brings us to a total of approximately $2716.36 which works out to just over 90% of our $3000.00 goal!! I am extremely impressed with the showing of support from the community and reminds me why I volunteer so much of my time here. It really is the community! THANK YOU! --martyb]
[Update #1: Mon 20180604 @ 14:14 UTC: So far today we have received 16 subscriptions bringing us to just shy of $2000.00 raised for the period and just over $1000 to go. THANK-YOU! --martyb]
tl;dr: SoylentNews needs your financial support... $1400 by June 30th. Please Subscribe.
We have raised approximately $1590.09 towards our funding goal of $3000.00 which covers the period from 2018-01-01 though 2018-06-30.
We run the site with a team of volunteers — absolutely nobody gets paid for their work on this site... all the funds raised go directly into keeping the site up and running.
From the time we went live on February 17, 2014 through today, we have posted over 22,000 stories and nearly 120 polls. In kind, the community has posted over 3270 journal articles and over 688,000 comments.
We understand that not everyone can afford to support the site financially. Those who make contributions "in kind" through submitting stories or comments, making moderations, and the like... please accept my sincere "Thank-You!" Without your contributions, there would either be no site or no reason to come here.
For those of you who have previously subscribed, thank YOU for "keeping the lights on". Good wishes did not pay for servers, federal and state tax returns, or domain registrations... You did! Thank you!
A complicating factor came from our having a problem with the subscription page about a month ago... but TMB put up a fix and we've seen no regressions, since. Perhaps this bit you and you meant to "try again later"? (As of my writing this, we have 123 users who have accessed the site within the past month, who had previously subscribed, but whose subscription is now lapsed.)
Whether your subscription has lapsed or you never previously subscribed, would you please consider signing up? Go to the subscription page, pick a duration, and type in an amount that is at least the amount suggested for that duration (excess amounts are, of course, most welcome!). If you would like to help the site without getting a subscription for yourself, you can make a gift subscription by specifying a UID and an amount, instead. (If you have nobody in particular in mind, please feel free to use UID 6 — "mcasadevall")