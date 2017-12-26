18/08/29/1235224 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @01:32PM
from the head-meet-desk dept.
Gift subscriptions from ACs (Anonymous Cowards) are working again. If you're curious what was broken, have a look.
If you attempted to make a gift subscription as an AC since early to mid May, and received an error, please try again at: https://soylentnews.org/subscribe.pl (Or click the link in the "Navigation" Slashbox).
As is standing SN policy, martyb is to blame for anything warranting blame. =) You can go about your business. Move along.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:29PM (2 children)
Gratitude? What, you wanna a medal?
(Score: 4, Touché) by janrinok on Wednesday August 29, @02:34PM (1 child)
Of course not - but a subscription would be nice.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:01PM
Damn, wrong thread.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Wednesday August 29, @02:31PM
The commit log states an expression of having a lesser intelligence (aka being dumb), but I beg to differ.
It is more likely to be an honest mistake while the brain was farting in the wrong direction. So, a "brainfart" statement would be appropriate to be issued here.
For those of us who do not code may not understand that the simple coding things just go wrong once in a while. We all suffer from this. Then again, who is immune in other occupations from making an obvious mistake? Even if the person in question should know better.
So, I hereby declare the committer as not being stupid and mentally replace the commit log message with "Brainfart happened.".
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Wednesday August 29, @03:00PM (2 children)
Bitcoin?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday August 29, @03:23PM (1 child)
Can we pay with hookers and blow yet?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Wednesday August 29, @05:07PM
No, carry on holding your breath.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Wednesday August 29, @03:23PM (1 child)
As per the previous article (yesterday?) about thanking people and appreciation, THANKS martyb for screwing up as usual.
Thanks. A lot.
Your screwing up is appreciated! :)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday August 29, @06:31PM
*laughter*
Thanks for that (really and truly!) Made me LOL and helped turn my day around. Much appreciated!
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:04PM
I used it today to gift a subscription to the one, the only, MDC.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday August 29, @08:23PM
One of my switches is down. Bloody martyb strikes again.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Wednesday August 29, @10:47PM
Sooo....someone else can buy them one?