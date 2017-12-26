Gift subscriptions from ACs (Anonymous Cowards) are working again. If you're curious what was broken, have a look.

If you attempted to make a gift subscription as an AC since early to mid May, and received an error, please try again at: https://soylentnews.org/subscribe.pl (Or click the link in the "Navigation" Slashbox).

As is standing SN policy, martyb is to blame for anything warranting blame. =) You can go about your business. Move along.