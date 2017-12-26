Stories
Meta: AC's Gift Subscriptions -- Fixed

posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 29, @01:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the head-meet-desk dept.
Soylent Meta

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

Gift subscriptions from ACs (Anonymous Cowards) are working again. If you're curious what was broken, have a look.

If you attempted to make a gift subscription as an AC since early to mid May, and received an error, please try again at: https://soylentnews.org/subscribe.pl (Or click the link in the "Navigation" Slashbox).

As is standing SN policy, martyb is to blame for anything warranting blame. =) You can go about your business. Move along.


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:29PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @02:29PM (#727832)

    Gratitude? What, you wanna a medal?

    • (Score: 4, Touché) by janrinok on Wednesday August 29, @02:34PM (1 child)

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @02:34PM (#727834) Journal

      Of course not - but a subscription would be nice.

      It's always my fault...

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:01PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @04:01PM (#727871)

        Damn, wrong thread.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by BsAtHome on Wednesday August 29, @02:31PM

    by BsAtHome (889) on Wednesday August 29, @02:31PM (#727833)

    The commit log states an expression of having a lesser intelligence (aka being dumb), but I beg to differ.

    It is more likely to be an honest mistake while the brain was farting in the wrong direction. So, a "brainfart" statement would be appropriate to be issued here.

    For those of us who do not code may not understand that the simple coding things just go wrong once in a while. We all suffer from this. Then again, who is immune in other occupations from making an obvious mistake? Even if the person in question should know better.

    So, I hereby declare the committer as not being stupid and mentally replace the commit log message with "Brainfart happened.".

  • (Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Wednesday August 29, @03:00PM (2 children)

    by Kilo110 (2853) on Wednesday August 29, @03:00PM (#727846)

    Bitcoin?

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Wednesday August 29, @03:23PM (1 child)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @03:23PM (#727856) Homepage Journal

    As per the previous article (yesterday?) about thanking people and appreciation, THANKS martyb for screwing up as usual.

    Thanks. A lot.

    Your screwing up is appreciated! :)

    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    • (Score: 2) by martyb on Wednesday August 29, @06:31PM

      by martyb (76) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 29, @06:31PM (#727931) Journal

      Your screwing up is appreciated! :)

      *laughter*

      Thanks for that (really and truly!) Made me LOL and helped turn my day around. Much appreciated!

      Wit is intellect, dancing.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:04PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 29, @07:04PM (#727945)

    I used it today to gift a subscription to the one, the only, MDC.

  • (Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday August 29, @08:23PM

    by PartTimeZombie (4827) on Wednesday August 29, @08:23PM (#727999)

    One of my switches is down. Bloody martyb strikes again.

  • (Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Wednesday August 29, @10:47PM

    by RandomFactor (3682) on Wednesday August 29, @10:47PM (#728048)

    Unfortunately Anonymous Cowards can not buy a subscription for themselves

    Sooo....someone else can buy them one?

