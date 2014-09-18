18/09/14/1338242 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 14, @01:30PM
from the necessary-roughness dept.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday September 14, @02:05PM
"The cluster backend for our database needed to be resized as it was over 90% full and was causing performance issues."
That's what SHE said.
That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:10PM
Apology accepted. Transparency builds trust and is a good thing, unlike many sites.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday September 14, @02:10PM (4 children)
"from the necessary-roughness dept."
Whip it...whip it good!
That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:14PM (3 children)
Surely should have been "the clusterfuck dept"? But carry on.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 14, @02:16PM (1 child)
I try to keep my cursing confined to comments (both site and source) but you're not wrong.
Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:33PM
Ray Winston failure then ;)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:43PM
From the "avoiding a cluster fuck" dept
Well done admins!
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday September 14, @02:28PM (1 child)
I hope you are wrong about the next two years, the site gets good popularity and there's much more need in space for DB :)
Also I did not notice any interruption but then again I was not refreshing every 5 min.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 14, @02:37PM
Already have something in mind for that. It's just going to take a good while to write and test.
Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest.
(Score: 3, Funny) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday September 14, @02:37PM
Be careful when poking backend clusters, as it can be associated with vagus nerve stimulation and potential cardiac problems [nih.gov]. Lord knows I've contributed enough shit here which others disimpact.