posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 14, @01:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the necessary-roughness dept.
Meta

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

Pardon the short but unscheduled/unannounced site interruption. The cluster backend for our database needed to be resized as it was over 90% full and was causing performance issues. Hopefully it should all be taken care of now and shouldn't need poked at for another couple years at least.


  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday September 14, @02:05PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 14, @02:05PM (#734820) Homepage Journal

    "The cluster backend for our database needed to be resized as it was over 90% full and was causing performance issues."

    That's what SHE said.

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:10PM (#734824)

    Apology accepted. Transparency builds trust and is a good thing, unlike many sites.

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday September 14, @02:10PM (4 children)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 14, @02:10PM (#734825) Homepage Journal

    "from the necessary-roughness dept."

    Whip it...whip it good!

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:14PM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:14PM (#734827)

      Surely should have been "the clusterfuck dept"? But carry on.

      • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday September 14, @02:16PM (1 child)

        by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Friday September 14, @02:16PM (#734829) Homepage Journal

        I try to keep my cursing confined to comments (both site and source) but you're not wrong.

        --
        "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:33PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:33PM (#734836)

          I try to keep my cursing confined to comments (both site and source) but you're not wrong.

          Ray Winston failure then ;)

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:43PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday September 14, @02:43PM (#734843)

        From the "avoiding a cluster fuck" dept

        Well done admins!

  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday September 14, @02:28PM (1 child)

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Friday September 14, @02:28PM (#734835)

    I hope you are wrong about the next two years, the site gets good popularity and there's much more need in space for DB :)

    Also I did not notice any interruption but then again I was not refreshing every 5 min.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday September 14, @02:37PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Friday September 14, @02:37PM (#734838)

    Be careful when poking backend clusters, as it can be associated with vagus nerve stimulation and potential cardiac problems [nih.gov]. Lord knows I've contributed enough shit here which others disimpact.

