Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Meta: Site Performance Issues - We are Aware and are Making Plans

posted by martyb on Wednesday October 10, @03:00PM   Printer-friendly
Rehash Meta

martyb writes:

As you probably have noticed, our site has been a bit sluggish lately.

We are aware of the issue and are developing plans for dealing with it. The primary issue lies in the database structure and contents. On-the-fly joins across multiple tables cause a performance hit which is exacerbated by the number of stories we have posted over the years (yes, it HAS been that long... YAY!). Further, stories which have been "archived" — allowing no further comments or moderation — are still sitting in the in-RAM DB and could be offloaded to disk for long-term access. Once offloaded, there would be much less data in the in-RAM database (queries against empty DBs tend to be pretty quick!) so this should result in improved responsiveness.

A complicating factor is that changing the structure on a live, replicated database would cause most every page load to 500 out. So the database has to be offlined and the code updated. That would likely entail on the order of the better part of a day. Obviously, shorter is better. On the other hand "The longest distance between two points is a short cut." We're aiming to do it right, the first time, and be done with it, rather than doing it quick-and-dirty, which usually ends up being not quick and quite dirty.

So, we ARE aware of the performance issues, are working towards a solution, and don't want to cause any more disruption than absolutely necessary.

We will give notice well in advance of taking any actions.

Original Submission


«  Hurricane Michael now Category 4; has Become so Menacing that The Weather Channel Just Evacuated
Meta: Site Performance Issues - We are Aware and are Making Plans | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.