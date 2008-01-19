Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Meta: Site Performance

posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 08, @04:32PM   Printer-friendly
from the spit-and-baling-wire dept.
Soylent Rehash Meta

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

After a morning of slow query logging and cussing, a misplaced "GROUP BY" that was turning a 0.04 second query into one that took over fifteen seconds has been fixed. I'll leave the slow query log running overnight though just to make sure I didn't miss any less common ones. If you're still seeing any serious site slowdowns, let us know.


«  Researchers Create Qubits on a Chip With Two Layers | Can a Set of Equations Keep U.S. Census Data Private?  »
Meta: Site Performance | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)