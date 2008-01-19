19/01/08/1631212 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 08, @04:32PM
from the spit-and-baling-wire dept.
After a morning of slow query logging and cussing, a misplaced "GROUP BY" that was turning a 0.04 second query into one that took over fifteen seconds has been fixed. I'll leave the slow query log running overnight though just to make sure I didn't miss any less common ones. If you're still seeing any serious site slowdowns, let us know.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Tuesday January 08, @04:43PM
Looks seriously improved from this end.
Kudos!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 08, @04:58PM
Please put in a 30-second page load delay thanks.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Tuesday January 08, @04:59PM (1 child)
Not all heros wear capes, but I feel that TMB does from time to time.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Tuesday January 08, @05:10PM
Naw, my Underoos are all SpiderMan until I feel like finding and shelling out the cash for some Deadpool ones.
