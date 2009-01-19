While shutting down terminal windows to the SN servers this morning, one of them had the create table syntax for the comments table still on screen. I gave it a read through just because it was there and noticed that there wasn't an index for the opid (top level comment id for speeding up entire thread pulling) column. So I got some before numbers, added one, and ran some After tests. Heavily commented stories show a 50-150% pages-per-second speed increase in threaded views. Low hanging fruit FTW.