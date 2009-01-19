Stories
Meta: Late Christmas Present

posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 09, @12:59PM
from the better-late-than-never dept.
Soylent Rehash Meta

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

While shutting down terminal windows to the SN servers this morning, one of them had the create table syntax for the comments table still on screen. I gave it a read through just because it was there and noticed that there wasn't an index for the opid (top level comment id for speeding up entire thread pulling) column. So I got some before numbers, added one, and ran some After tests. Heavily commented stories show a 50-150% pages-per-second speed increase in threaded views. Low hanging fruit FTW.


  (Score: 3, Insightful) by Bobs on Wednesday January 09, @01:45PM

    by Bobs (1462) on Wednesday January 09, @01:45PM

    Thank you!

  (Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday January 09, @02:02PM

    by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Wednesday January 09, @02:02PM

    The stories with a lot of Tweets, they go into so many Pages. Because the cyber -- they said -- was too slow. An the Pages are a big headache. As everyone knows. But the cyber is faster now. So possibly they don't need the Pages anymore. Hopefully they don't need those with the fast new digital.

    --
    Sent from my iPhone

    (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 09, @02:04PM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) on Wednesday January 09, @02:04PM

      We might indeed be able to raise the 100 comment per page limit. It'll need some testing though.

      --
      "Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."

      (Score: 2) by zocalo on Wednesday January 09, @02:12PM

        by zocalo (302) on Wednesday January 09, @02:12PM
        Or actual stories with more than 100 comments. :)

        OK, I know there have been a few, but it's still pretty rare, but well done on spotting the missing index and taking the time to investigate further anyway. Faster load times = more time to read and comment!
        --
        UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
