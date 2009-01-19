19/01/09/1259202 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 09, @12:59PM
from the better-late-than-never dept.
While shutting down terminal windows to the SN servers this morning, one of them had the create table syntax for the comments table still on screen. I gave it a read through just because it was there and noticed that there wasn't an index for the opid (top level comment id for speeding up entire thread pulling) column. So I got some before numbers, added one, and ran some After tests. Heavily commented stories show a 50-150% pages-per-second speed increase in threaded views. Low hanging fruit FTW.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bobs on Wednesday January 09, @01:45PM
Thank you!
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday January 09, @02:02PM (2 children)
The stories with a lot of Tweets, they go into so many Pages. Because the cyber -- they said -- was too slow. An the Pages are a big headache. As everyone knows. But the cyber is faster now. So possibly they don't need the Pages anymore. Hopefully they don't need those with the fast new digital.
Sent from my iPhone
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 09, @02:04PM (1 child)
We might indeed be able to raise the 100 comment per page limit. It'll need some testing though.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Wednesday January 09, @02:12PM
OK, I know there have been a few, but it's still pretty rare, but well done on spotting the missing index and taking the time to investigate further anyway. Faster load times = more time to read and comment!
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!