posted by martyb on Thursday January 10, @01:00PM
from the we're-baaaaaack! dept.
We experienced an unexpected outage of the site this morning (20190110 00:15-07:45 UTC). At shortly after midnight (UTC), CPU usage on neon suddenly pegged at 400% and things went downhill from there.
Root cause is being investigated, but for now it seems the site is back up and working. Please let us know if you have any issues.
Note: you may need to have your browser ignore its cache (e.g. refresh with Ctrl+F5) and bring down everything fresh.
FWIW, system came back up after we rebooted neon (using the Linode manager page), and then bounced varnishd on fluorine and hydrogen (/home/bog/bin/bounce on each.)
Many thanks go to SemperOSS and cosurgi for problem determination and steps to rectify and FatPhil for his cheerleading!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @01:04PM
Thank you for taking care of it!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @01:24PM
Please keep us informed on the root cause analysis, those meta post are my favorite.
Thanks for the work
(Score: 4, Insightful) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday January 10, @01:29PM (6 children)
And possibly many people thought so. But, it wasn't. Very important lesson!!!!
The modern digital is something you can't count on. Something always goes wrong. And you almost have to be Einstein to figure it out. Crazy!
(Score: 3, Funny) by bzipitidoo on Thursday January 10, @01:54PM (2 children)
Russian hackers? If anyone would know, it's those who are colluding with them. How much money did they ask? What's SolyentNews worth?
(Score: 3, Touché) by ewk on Thursday January 10, @02:40PM (1 child)
"What's SolyentNews worth?"
Not sure, but SoylentNews is priceless :-)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday January 10, @03:36PM
I think it's worth a buck two-eighty.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday January 10, @02:14PM
Anyway, on a serious note - remember that the IRC channels exist at times like these.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday January 10, @02:46PM (1 child)
Who needs Russian hackers when we've got systemd and Intel Management Engine?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 10, @03:28PM
Devuan users on Raspberry Pi?
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Thursday January 10, @02:53PM
I guess since you only got 71.3% funded in the last 6 months, you only need to be up 71.3% of the time, so you are still ahead of the game...
Thank you for sorting things out and continuing with a poorly rewarded effort. I appreciate it.