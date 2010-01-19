We experienced an unexpected outage of the site this morning (20190110 00:15-07:45 UTC). At shortly after midnight (UTC), CPU usage on neon suddenly pegged at 400% and things went downhill from there.

Root cause is being investigated, but for now it seems the site is back up and working. Please let us know if you have any issues.

Note: you may need to have your browser ignore its cache (e.g. refresh with Ctrl+F5) and bring down everything fresh.

FWIW, system came back up after we rebooted neon (using the Linode manager page), and then bounced varnishd on fluorine and hydrogen (/home/bog/bin/bounce on each.)

Many thanks go to SemperOSS and cosurgi for problem determination and steps to rectify and FatPhil for his cheerleading!