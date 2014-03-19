Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

Meta: Site Certificates Updated

posted by martyb on Thursday March 14, @02:30PM   Printer-friendly
from the not-just-a-breath-mint dept.
Rehash Meta

martyb writes:

With many thanks to The Mighty Buzzard riding shotgun and helping me through some misunderstandings, I updated the certificates (certs) for all of SoylentNews' domains. Our certs are now good through: Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Everything seemed to go as expected. If you experience any issues, please mention them here, or pop onto our IRC channel using your favorite client or the web interface and speak up in the #dev or #Soylent channel.

Original Submission


«  Combatting Vaccine Misinformation on Facebook
Meta: Site Certificates Updated | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @02:46PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @02:46PM (#814226)

    After several days they still couldn't get the SSL certs right for a couple of their servers.
    Every couple of days I pasted the error messages into their feedback box. With a message about firing their IT guys.

(1)