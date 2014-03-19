19/03/14/1432201 story
posted by martyb on Thursday March 14, @02:30PM
from the not-just-a-breath-mint dept.
With many thanks to The Mighty Buzzard riding shotgun and helping me through some misunderstandings, I updated the certificates (certs) for all of SoylentNews' domains. Our certs are now good through: Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Everything seemed to go as expected. If you experience any issues, please mention them here, or pop onto our IRC channel using your favorite client or the web interface and speak up in the #dev or #Soylent channel.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 14, @02:46PM
After several days they still couldn't get the SSL certs right for a couple of their servers.
Every couple of days I pasted the error messages into their feedback box. With a message about firing their IT guys.