Mike Crawford Is Dead, Contributed to Mac System 7.5.X and Activist
Some of you might know him on the west coast. He worked for Apple fixing/debugging System 7.5.X and attended Cal Tech. He was an activist for the mentally ill and homeless. He was openly bisexual and open about his schizoaffective disorder. His Facebook page.
I had helped him with his project Soggy Jobs which is unfinished. It was his project he needed a business model for.
He was on CNN about the taking away of tax credit from software engineers.
He was a member here at Hacker News.
He had serious physical illnesses that made him suffer and he took his own life.
I was an online friend of his, and I too suffer from schizoaffective disorder.
His wish was not to be forgotten to be remembered through his works. To at least have a Wikipedia article written on him or some other Wiki. Wikipedia named him non-notable about ten years ago. But if you met him, he'd always show you respect and even if he disagreed with you he was nice about it.
takyon: Here is MDC's last post on Warp Life, and Last Will And Testament. User page. Twitter.
(Score: 4, Informative) by martyb on Tuesday March 26, @04:33AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday March 26, @04:40AM
Me too. As I suspect many others.
RiP, MDC.
I still hope this is a prank - if so, I can surely say I won't be mad.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday March 26, @04:47AM (1 child)
He had more friends than detractors here, and some of the best off-topic comments.
He was very self-deprecating, and would often upmod jokes made at his expense.
I think I was only slightly concerned by the weird last journal [soylentnews.org] he made because he had posted similar stuff before. I checked his Facebook wall earlier and there was a lot more concerning activity there on the 19th. People did pick up on it and tried to get him some help. But alas, here we are.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday March 26, @04:56AM
https://www.facebook.com/repeatiblehairstyle/posts/2224008081183756 [facebook.com]
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2224909871093577 [facebook.com]
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2225189181065646 [facebook.com]
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday March 26, @04:49AM
Rest in peace, MDC. I confess I didn't pay much attention to his posts and never engaged with him, but he was a Soylentil and when you saw his name you always knew you were in the right place.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @04:56AM
I'll pour one out for you tonight buddy. This place won't be the same without you.
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 26, @04:58AM
Why is it always the good ones who die and the a-holes stick around forever.
(Score: 2) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Tuesday March 26, @05:06AM
Shit.
The world just got worse.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday March 26, @05:09AM
Dealing with mental illness is an iffy proposition at best. It's a shame we don't have better ways to treat such diseases.
MDC was, for all his (mostly endearing) wackiness, good to have around here.
He will be missed by many, including me.
