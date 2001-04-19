from the not-a-joke dept.
As mentioned here on March 26, Michael David Crawford has passed away. One person in the SoylentNews community was concerned that MDc might, instead, be incapacitated and in a hospital somewhere. He spent a few hours calling around and reported back to me:
Just got off the phone with the Clark County medical examiner
"I can confirm that a Michael Crawford died on March 24th"
Further, we received news that there is an obituary page up for him.
Separately, takyon suggested in a comment to that story:
Maybe we can put a quote or two of his in the quotations thing.
"You say that like it's a bad thing."
"I Am Eternally In Your Debt."
"The Mind Simply Reels."
"Thank You For Your Submission. Our customer service personnel will respond to your request in the order it was received."
etc.
Both TheMightyBuzzard and I ran with the idea and independently posted journal stories asking to gather up MDC sayings.
I am happy to inform the community that, as of 2019-03-31 04:20:00 UTC this morning, SoylentNews now has 31 fortunes attributed to MDC in our fortune rotation. Note: fortunes are chosen at random from all of the fortunes we have, so this represents a very small fraction of those available. Point being that it could be quite a while before you actually see one pop up.
Now that I know how to create and update fortune files, it should be simple to add any additional quotes people suggest. Continue to post any sayings of his to either of those journal articles (with a link to the source for verification, please!) In another week or so, I'll take another look through and update the fortune file as needed.
Related Stories
Mike Crawford Is Dead, Contributed to Mac System 7.5.X and Activist
Some of you might know him on the west coast. He worked for Apple fixing/debugging System 7.5.X and attended Cal Tech. He was an activist for the mentally ill and homeless. He was openly bisexual and open about his schizoaffective disorder. His Facebook page.
I had helped him with his project Soggy Jobs which is unfinished. It was his project he needed a business model for.
He was on CNN about the taking away of tax credit from software engineers.
He was a member here at Hacker News.
He had serious physical illnesses that made him suffer and he took his own life.
I was an online friend of his, and I too suffer from schizoaffective disorder.
His wish was not to be forgotten to be remembered through his works. To at least have a Wikipedia article written on him or some other Wiki. Wikipedia named him non-notable about ten years ago. But if you met him, he'd always show you respect and even if he disagreed with you he was nice about it.
takyon: Here is MDC's last post on Warp Life, and Last Will And Testament. User page. Twitter.
(Score: 2) by Shimitar on Monday April 01, @09:38AM (1 child)
This news makes me sad. He was a strange and unique perspective and will be missed.
Coding is an art. No, java is not coding. Yes, i am biased, i know, sorry if this bothers you.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday April 01, @09:43AM
Yet, on the other hand, this news that he's now immortalised in the Soylent fortune file is rather pleasing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 01, @09:51AM
You say that like it's a bad thing.