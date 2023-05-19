Stories
Site Was Wonky; Seems Okay Now

posted by martyb on Thursday May 23, @12:30AM
martyb writes:

We recently had reports of some 'wonkiness' on the site.

Reports started appearing in our #Soylent channel on IRC about 90 minutes ago. For example, the Main Page would load, but parts of the page (such as the slashboxes on the left-hand side) were missing.

I borked my first attempt, but on the second try successfully restarted apache and slashd on both of our front-end servers: hydrogen and fluorine.

All seems to be working correctly now. If this is not the case for you, you may need to clear the browser cache on your system and/or do a hard reload of the page (e.g. Ctrl+F5). If things are still not right, please reply in the comments and/or pop into channel #dev on IRC and let us know.

I'm not sure what precipitated the behavior; I'll leave that to TheMightyBuzzard or one of the sysadmin folk to investigate. I'm sure they'll fill us in on whatever root cause was found.

OTOH, one cannot entirely rule out a spurious gamma ray that flipped a key bit in memory that caused an avalanche of untrapped events.

You can now return to your usual, spirited discussions.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 23, @01:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 23, @01:05AM (#846459)

    one cannot entirely rule out a spurious gamma ray that flipped a key bit in memory

    If you had ECC memory, you could. If you are renting space in a datacenter, you actually already have ECC memory.

