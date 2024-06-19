19/06/24/1233205 story
posted by martyb on Monday June 24, @12:37PM
We are aware of issues when trying to access the site. First noticed at approx. 0300 UTC. Our servers look okay. It appears there may be issues with upstream connectivity.
Also, Linode is planning some server reboots over the next week or so. We will try to give advance notice and keep downtime to a minimum.
Site Issues are Probably Upstream Connectivity Issues | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday June 24, @12:40PM (1 child)
Based on discussions on IRC and my own experiences, the upstream network issue appears to be resolved.
That doesn't mean it will stay that way, but hopefully all is good now.
Would Soylentils please keep their eyes open for reports about this outage.
I'd be very interested to hear what the cause might have been and what other networks were impacted.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2, Informative) by NPC-131072 on Monday June 24, @01:01PM
Route leak [cloudflarestatus.com] affecting CF, AWS and also big league players like SN.
#Daenerys2020 [i.ibb.co]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Mer on Monday June 24, @12:41PM (1 child)
Seems to be a widespread problem. I can't access some other sites and services.
I changed DNS, but it seems that's not it since SN is back up but not most of the others.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday June 24, @12:49PM
From where I sit, traceroute and MTR made it look like Verizon was falling on it's face. That may or may not mean anything at all, but that's where my traceroute was ending.
We built the Wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico. That is "We, the People" built the Wall.