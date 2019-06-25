19/06/27/141217 story
posted by martyb on Thursday June 27, @07:00PM
from the forewarned-is-forearmed dept.
For those who might not be aware, SoylentNews operations run on servers from Linode. I have recently become aware of their plans to reboot servers:
To complete our mitigations against the recent MDS (ZombieLoad) CPU vulnerability, we will be performing maintenance on a subset of Linode’s host machines. This maintenance will update the underlying infrastructure that Linodes reside on and will not affect the data stored within them.
Here is the schedule for our affected systems:
|fluorine (*)
|2019-06-25 05:00 AM UTC
|beryllium (*)
|2019-06-27 09:00 AM UTC
|helium
|2019-06-28 03:00 AM UTC
|boron
|2019-06-28 04:00 AM UTC
|hydrogen
|2019-07-02 09:00 AM UTC
|sodium
|2019-07-03 02:00 AM UTC
(*) Completed.
Historically, there is a two-hour window for reboots to occur, but it usually takes far less time than that.
We will attempt to minimize any impact on site operations, but want to let the community know what was coming up.
