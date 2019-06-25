For those who might not be aware, SoylentNews operations run on servers from Linode. I have recently become aware of their plans to reboot servers:

To complete our mitigations against the recent MDS (ZombieLoad) CPU vulnerability, we will be performing maintenance on a subset of Linode’s host machines. This maintenance will update the underlying infrastructure that Linodes reside on and will not affect the data stored within them.

Here is the schedule for our affected systems:

fluorine (*) 2019-06-25 05:00 AM UTC beryllium (*) 2019-06-27 09:00 AM UTC helium 2019-06-28 03:00 AM UTC boron 2019-06-28 04:00 AM UTC hydrogen 2019-07-02 09:00 AM UTC sodium 2019-07-03 02:00 AM UTC

(*) Completed.

Historically, there is a two-hour window for reboots to occur, but it usually takes far less time than that.

We will attempt to minimize any impact on site operations, but want to let the community know what was coming up.