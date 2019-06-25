Stories
Linode Reboot Schedule for our Servers

posted by martyb on Thursday June 27, @07:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the forewarned-is-forearmed dept.
Rehash Meta

For those who might not be aware, SoylentNews operations run on servers from Linode. I have recently become aware of their plans to reboot servers:

To complete our mitigations against the recent MDS (ZombieLoad) CPU vulnerability, we will be performing maintenance on a subset of Linode’s host machines. This maintenance will update the underlying infrastructure that Linodes reside on and will not affect the data stored within them.

Here is the schedule for our affected systems:

fluorine (*)2019-06-25 05:00 AM UTC
beryllium (*)2019-06-27 09:00 AM UTC
helium2019-06-28 03:00 AM UTC
boron2019-06-28 04:00 AM UTC
hydrogen2019-07-02 09:00 AM UTC
sodium2019-07-03 02:00 AM UTC

(*) Completed.

Historically, there is a two-hour window for reboots to occur, but it usually takes far less time than that.

We will attempt to minimize any impact on site operations, but want to let the community know what was coming up.


