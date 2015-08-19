from the stuff-happens dept.
Earlier this morning (around 0520 UTC) we experienced a sequence of faults which we do not, yet, fully understand. Unfortunately this coincided with several key admins being asleep as they should be.
Several of the team started to try to recover the site but all the obvious efforts failed to have the desired results (e.g. restarting the failed software and switching it all off and back on again). Chromas took the lead in this but he was unable to resolve the problems. SemperOSS showed up next and made a mighty effort but things failed to cooperate. Martyb was next in and checked on status of our servers and a few other things but ultimately could not provide much assistance.
TheMightyBuzzard turned up at his usual time and he and SemperOSS set to work trying to recover the site. After a long slog it became apparent that the existing software had suffered some form of corruption and that a simple recovery was not going to be possible. The decision was finally made to restore to yesterday's snapshot, but this comes with a downside. All the stories, comments, and journal entries since that snapshot was taken (approximately 2019-08-14 22:02:36 UTC) have been lost. This is regrettable but under the circumstances unavoidable.
Some of you joined us on IRC and provided real or moral support to those carrying out the recovery task. Others sent us emails informing us of the outage and we also received offers of help. For this we thank you. We also thank our community at large for your patience while we carried out the work that needed to be done. The investigation into what happened has still to be done and will take some time to do. The site is now up again, but as we are not 100% sure what caused the problem we cannot guarantee that the site will function properly and we will have to wait a day or two to be confident that we have resolved the issue.
We tried to keep everyone updated on our progress on our IRC channel but, if you could not get there, then there was little else we could do to update you on our progress. Displaying a short 'Site Down' message actually exacerbated the problems so we decided that it was better to leave the database alone until the problems had been resolved.
Finally, I would like to say thank you to the guys who did all the work under difficult circumstances. Their efforts are appreciated. We used the usual piece of software on IRC to find out who should bear the blame for this debacle (~blame) — it responded with the only name it has in its choice of staff. Bytram!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @02:01PM (8 children)
Nothing else :-)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @02:09PM (7 children)
If you restored to a snapshot, can you rerelease the stories from the queue that had made it out yesterday?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 15, @02:14PM (4 children)
I'm guessing that's a qualified "yes" but I'm not an ed.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 15, @02:14PM (3 children)
Or a good typist this morning apparently.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Reziac on Friday August 16, @06:55AM (2 children)
First time I've seen someone touché himself. :D
Good work, regardless.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 16, @10:28AM (1 child)
Congrats on finally getting around the child filters then!
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday August 16, @02:54PM
I like how you think. :D
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Friday August 16, @04:17AM (1 child)
If they were admins, why were they asleep at peak productive hours? Sleep is what you do from 6am-12pm.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 16, @10:29AM
Practicing up for my afternoon nap.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Thursday August 15, @02:02PM (12 children)
Get ready for more down time. [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @02:23PM (11 children)
This site is a den of factists spreading their filth no matter who it hurts. That is why it was taken down. I feel much safer with Google filtering you out of what my friends and family may find online.
(Score: 4, Touché) by takyon on Thursday August 15, @02:28PM (6 children)
What are facts?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @02:49PM (4 children)
Facts are what you tell someone if you don't care about their feelings.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Thursday August 15, @03:41PM (2 children)
I'd take a grain of truth over a heaping pile of whatever it is you're serving.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @04:31PM (1 child)
When my friend watches CNN they get the feeling they might kill themself if Trump gets elected again. Which is more important, saving a woman's life or spewing your "facts" all over the internet?
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday August 16, @07:39AM
Just turn off her damn TV.
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Thursday August 15, @03:57PM
That explains why teachers are so apathetic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @02:52PM
The SN servers shit the bed and lost a bunch of comments, journal entries and submissions. Dassa fact.
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Thursday August 15, @02:49PM (2 children)
Go back to twitter where you belong.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @04:33PM (1 child)
Twitter has conspiracy theories on it, making people feel very uncomfortable. They need to clean up that site.
(Score: 3, Touché) by acid andy on Thursday August 15, @05:25PM
That's just what they WANT you to think!
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Thursday August 15, @06:43PM
Factists? You know what? I like that term. I'm a subscriber to the Joe Friday "just the facts ma'am" club.
THE SOFTWARE, IT NO WORKY!
(Score: 3, Informative) by SomeGuy on Thursday August 15, @02:18PM (11 children)
I was browsing the site last night, possibly when this happened. Just reading some story, then a minute later, I clicked on my user ID (in the top box of the main page) to see my post list, and I got an error message saying that user ID was not found. (Uh oh!) I hit reload, and from there just got a generic Internal Server Error.
(Score: 3, Touché) by pvanhoof on Thursday August 15, @02:50PM
~blame -- SomeGuy!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @04:23PM (1 child)
OMG! What happened next? You can't finish the story like that.
(Score: 3, Funny) by maxwell demon on Thursday August 15, @09:14PM
You'll have to wait for the novel to be published. I think the title is Soylent Night.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Thursday August 15, @04:30PM (1 child)
Same here, and I had just posted a beautiful car analogy! Then all the story links began returning "Nothing to see here, move along."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @12:08AM
It accepted my comment about hot grits poured over a pretty young thing but then wouldn't load the page after :(
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @04:35PM
Oh yeah? Well I posted a comment telling jmorris to apologize to athaniuskucher, obviously that got him mad so he destroyed the site and wiped his error from existence!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @08:50PM (2 children)
Yesterday, as AC, I posted a comment, but my comment never appeared in the other comments after that.
It wouldn't let me fix it by reposting the same comment afterward because it claimed the comment had already been posted.
I had never seen that type of bug before on Soylent News...
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday August 15, @10:35PM (1 child)
So what you are trying to tell us is, you broke SoylentNews?!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:57AM
Hey, it was like that when I got here.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Friday August 16, @12:28AM
I was writing a journal entry.
And then I discovered a truly marvelous proof of the Riemann Hypothesis, which the server is too underpowered to contain.
(At least, I think it was the Riemann Hypothesis. I don't really remember. Alas!)
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday August 16, @02:57PM
Ah! it was you! you broke the internet!!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Thursday August 15, @02:20PM (2 children)
Well done for recovery!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DavePolaschek on Thursday August 15, @02:53PM (1 child)
Seconded!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rupert Pupnick on Thursday August 15, @11:28PM
Me three, thanks!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday August 15, @02:22PM
clicked the site, and got an error message. Joined IRC as suggested, and you guys had it fixed. Good timing!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @02:43PM
my headless, linux powered 24/7 running torrent daemon also vanished (process crash) yesterday.
maybe some "evil bit" packets making the rounds¿
(Score: 3, Interesting) by hemocyanin on Thursday August 15, @02:47PM
I went to bed before the crash, and woke up after the fix. Great work, I wouldn't have even known.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @02:54PM (6 children)
The link in the Wiki to the SN IRC is wrong.
- irc.soylentnews.org/6697 returns a 404
- irc.soylentnews.org returns a Postfix Admin page
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 15, @06:55PM (5 children)
It's not supposed to be a clickable link or a web page. If you want the web irc client the address is chat.soylentnews.org, irc.soylentnews.org and irc.sylnt.us are for actual irc clients.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @09:34PM (1 child)
Doesn't that belong in the Wiki? And don't be lazy by replying "it's in the left nav" because that left nav was nowhere to be found when the site was DOA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @12:10AM
Documentation? What's that?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @01:39AM
FWIW, "irc" is a registered IANA uri scheme. Same with the "irc6" and "ircs" schemes. The registered syntax is:
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday August 16, @02:59PM (1 child)
Geez, you mean any damn yahoo can sneak in and see what you lot are up to?
Kewl! :D
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 16, @07:46PM
Most of the official channels are public and unmoderated, short of keeping things legal and not spamming too much. We keep one staff-private channel for when we want to discuss personal stuff that we don't want aired for the whole Internet or need to talk about site stuff that need to not be public knowledge (mostly stuff involving non-public user info like direct user data or how someone moderated someone else and what if anything needs done about it). You can of course make your own and do whatever you like in them short of running C&C for malware.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday August 15, @02:54PM
Thanks for the efforts, oh master soylentils!
Down with cars, up with horses! MAKE AMERICA UNGULATE AGAIN!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @03:08PM
Rebooting the Windows server with a BFH?
(Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday August 15, @03:37PM (1 child)
I had just posted a troll post this morning stating that this entire site was run my Nazi CowboyNeal ass-loving GNAA members, but it got deleted so I'm in the clear. Lucky me!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:25AM
/. misses you really really badly and wants you to come back.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by opinionated_science on Thursday August 15, @03:59PM
Are you guys using ZFS?
It's saved my day at least a few times the last 5 years!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Thursday August 15, @04:10PM
Thank you guys for everything you do, I know it's a lot of work but your trust amongst each other and expertise is a true treasure of the open web which allowed a loud voice for reason in this batshit clown time.
I hope my contributions here are worthy of the quality of your efforts, and I am frankly not sure where I would even want to write online anymore if this site were not here. (besides my lovely static site of course)
Keep it up, don't let the bastards grind you down.
You will also notice as of this time that there is the hugest scandal in the history of the world going on and this site is one of the only places where I have been able to say reasonable things about it.
This is not coincidence, in my opinion at least. It is a scary time to be a good person, but good people know that bad people being bad is no reason to stop being good.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @04:54PM (1 child)
Let's show these guys our gratitude for a job well done. Thanks to all who responded, your efforts are appreciated.
(Score: 5, Informative) by martyb on Thursday August 15, @11:01PM
Speaking only for myself and from what I've observed, it seems to me that a large part of the reason why everyone works so well together is that we on staff are NOT in it for the money.
Nobody has ever received even a penny for their efforts on this site — it has been entirely about "What can I do to help?"
What would mean a lot to me would be to see the community continue to fund the site and ensure that we have the financial foundation to keep running. We run a lean organization, but it still costs real cash money to pay for the servers, the domain name, the accountant for filing taxes, etc.
The logged in users will see a Subscribe [soylentnews.org] link in the SlashBox on the left-hand side of the main page. Click it. Enter whatever amount you want to pay (the number provided is the minimum) and the duration, and you are on your way! We accept payments made through either PayPal or Stripe. (NB, for those with ad blockers, you may need to enable Javascript from the payment processor's site.)
Quite frankly, reading this description is probably more complicated and time-consuming than actually subscribing!
So, if you value this site and you are able, please click the link above and [re]subscribe. Thank you!
When you're going to tell a story like that, you might want to start with some background information. How many people would you expect to know anything about connections between Victoria's Secret, Epstein, and Israel?
(Score: 1) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Friday August 16, @03:39PM
it's in the wikipedia article, it's in all of the articles. it's the most key single piece of information to the entire story, and i have been looking for that key personally fro a very very long time.
anyone who does not read that already themselves is too far behind to be helpful at this stage anyway.
basically anyone who has been silent this long about it, is not the type of person that can help yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @06:13PM (15 children)
Big thanks to Operators for fixing. Today I found the front page only and... no way to go to previous news page.
P.S. Does it really run on Perl?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday August 15, @06:45PM (1 child)
Yes, the original software was written decades ago, although the devs have updated it to modern versions that are still supported. And what would be gained by rewriting it apart from a few more years of bug splatting?
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Friday August 16, @03:05PM
Which may make you lot behind the scenes crazy, but out here in userland, it works good enough for me. In fact, it works damn fine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @06:51PM (2 children)
What doesn't run on Perl? :P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @12:17AM
systemd.
It won't tolerate anything escaping.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @02:59AM
Anything written in the last 15 years.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 15, @07:03PM (8 children)
It doesn't just run on perl, it runs extremely well on perl. Unfortunately mod_perl has fallen way out of favor and isn't being updated so it can compile with newer versions of perl and apache (important for security updates at the very least), so I'm seriously starting to think about making a perl application server and dropping apache and mod_perl all together.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @11:50PM
Thanks for answer. I program lots of things in Perl and use it as an "algorithm notepad" with a instant testing feature :).
I remember that there was something I encountered when code borked itself, but I don't remember what things had to go in coincidence... There was definitely some specific construct and bad RAM.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday August 16, @03:55AM (1 child)
Sounds ambitious!
How about updating mod_perl?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 16, @10:34AM
If you're interested in the extra coding load, I'm sure the maintainers would be glad to have you. We'd be glad for the effort but I personally wouldn't be glad enough to put it in myself.
(Score: 3, Funny) by maxwell demon on Thursday August 15, @09:19PM
Yes. Just like the universe itself. [xkcd.com]
(Score: 1) by yuhong on Thursday August 15, @06:28PM (1 child)
My Upgrade Readiness post was on top during this period.
I now have a Wikipedia article draft: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Draft:Upgrade_Readiness [wikipedia.org]
It still needs a screenshot.
And MS still has not responded BTW.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:37AM
East Germany also had a similar program but they called it Stasi.
Unfortunately I cannot provide a screenshot as the last windoze version I used was Windows 2000.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Thursday August 15, @07:17PM
Many thanks to the volunteers who keep this site going and took the time to fault diagnose and ultimately decide to restore the site from a recent good snapshot.
The fact that the backup snapshot was available, and put in place so quickly is commendable. Well done. And thank you all, again.
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Thursday August 15, @08:59PM (3 children)
"Lately it occurs to me. What a long strange trip it's been."
Thanks to all who missed sleep and worked hard to put it right again!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 16, @01:49AM (2 children)
I got me a violin and I beg you call the tune...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @09:46AM (1 child)
Knocking on heaven's door
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 16, @10:37AM
Yep, that's precisely when you can take these guns from me but aren't you supposed to yell "play some Skynyrd"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @09:06PM (2 children)
Got it when trying to look at Pupnick's sandwich journal and changed to -1 rating to see all posts.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 15, @10:09PM (1 child)
Looks like it doesn't like the nexus in the URL.
See:
https://soylentnews.org/politics/~Rupert+Pupnick/journal/4493?&threshold=-1&highlightthresh=-1&commentsort=0&mode=threadtos&page=1&noupdate=1#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
vs.
https://soylentnews.org/~Rupert+Pupnick/journal/4493?&threshold=-1&highlightthresh=-1&commentsort=0&mode=threadtos&page=1&noupdate=1#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 16, @12:55AM
404 on the first link, thresholds did not take effect on the second.
(Score: 4, Informative) by EEMac on Friday August 16, @02:18AM (1 child)
This site is a beacon of sanity in the middle of an increasingly-corporate internet. Thanks for all the work keeping Soylent going!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 16, @10:38AM
We're technically a corporate entity too, we're just not especially good at it.
(Score: 2) by DutchUncle on Friday August 16, @12:38PM
Your work and efforts are appreciated. Small thanks, perhaps, but heartfelt.