SoylentNews's Site's Certs Updated Today

posted by martyb on Thursday August 22, @12:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the say-that-five-times-fast dept.
martyb writes:

I just finished updating the certs for SoylentNews.

We get our certs through Let's Encrypt. Yes, we could automate the whole process, but it has been discussed and decided that given our... unique configuration, it is best to have a human in the loop than to let a script somehow run amok and then try to restore things when who-all-knows-what got deployed and things have gone sideways.

I have checked our web sites for production, dev, and staff as well as sending and retrieving e-mail; all seemed to be okay.

More than anything else, this is a check on us to see if we (well, me, actually) overlooked anything. If you do detect any issues, please post a comment to this story.

(Hat tip to The Mighty Buzzard for standing by in case I bollixed up something.)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday August 22, @12:15PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday August 22, @12:15PM (#883575) Journal

    Martyb sells SN shells by the handful?

    Martyb sells SN shells by the handful?

    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
