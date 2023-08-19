from the tragedy-of-the-commons dept.
I was going to post this to a particular story, but thought this might generate more attention and discussion as a general submission.
Seriously, what is going on with all these troll mods? Just because you disagree with someone, thus earning a "disagree" mod, does not mean that person is a "troll." To steal a definition from Urban Dictionary:
An Internet troll, or simply troll in Internet slang, is someone who posts controversial, inflammatory, irrelevant or off-topic messages in an online community, such as an online discussion forum or chat room, with the primary intent of provoking other users into an emotional response or to generally disrupt normal on-topic discussion.
Just because you disagree with someone, does not mean they are trying to do the above. Be faster on the "disagree" and slower on the "troll." Under such abuse, it is hard to have a good discussion and, in itself, is trollish behavior by "generally disrupt[ing] normal on-topic discussion." Other than people disciplining themselves, a concerted effort to police such abuses, or making moderation logs public on the bottom of a comment where the score is shown now, I'm unsure of what to do about. As it stands, it is getting increasingly ridiculous to read what discussion is here on any topic remotely controversial, and is expanding outside of even those. It is starting to drive me away from the site, and I'm somewhat confident it is doing the same for others. I'd be interested to see what others think about the depth of the problem, if they even believe it even exists at all, and what solutions you all have for it.
[Ed note. This story is published exactly as received. First off, it bears repeating that complaining about moderations in the comments often leads (rightly) to an off-topic moderation. That is a contributing factor to my decision to run this story. Secondly, moderation is something that I on occasion have found I've fat-fingered and given a different moderation than expected. Thirdly, in the grand scheme of things, a comment's moderation is — relatively speaking — small potatoes. It is not a measure of your IQ or standing in the community. Just accept that stuff happens and that as likely as not, someone will be along to moderate it the other way. Which is a good opportunity to say: PLEASE USE YOUR MOD POINTS! Lastly, if you think a comment was moderated in error, then send the CID (Comment ID) link e.g. "(#876543)" in an email to admin (at) soylentnews (dot) org. Keep in mind however that we are all volunteers here and there most likely will be a delay between when you send out an email and when we can get around to it. --martyb]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Mykl on Friday August 23, @06:26AM (6 children)
I think that this moderation is in part a side-effect of the hyper-partisan nature of debate in society today (whether Politics, Abortion, Gun Rights, LGBTQI, Climate, Vaccination or any number of other topics). People have now got to the point where they genuinely believe that there is an objective "right" and "wrong" view on all subjects, rather than differing opinions. For that reason, anyone who continues to disagree with them, even after their position has been explained, must be a troll!
We have also seen that some groups (particularly far-left groups on University campuses) have found it more effective to shut down, usually through disruption, speech that they disagree with rather than debate it on its merits. The troll mod is sometimes being used in that manner.
(Score: 2) by Valkor on Friday August 23, @06:34AM
we're conditioned to think there is a right or wrong way of thinking.
