The observant among you may have noticed I'd been posting fewer stories recently.
On October 27th I went to the hospital. After a physical examination, CT scan, and MRI, it was determined that I had had a minor stroke. I had mild loss of use of the pinky and ring finger of my left hand as well as some loss of fine motor control in my left arm and leg. A couple days later saw me in the operating room with a stent being inserted in my right carotid artery. I was released on Halloween day for a few days' recuperation at a relative's home and am now cleared to go back to work. I'm starting easy with slightly shortened work days, as I lack the stamina I had before.
Still, as these things go, I can't help but think of how fortunate I am. Nothing internal seems to have been affected (heart, lungs, etc. all working fine.) I am right-handed, so no problems there. No problem with talking or swallowing, so that's a huge plus. Thanks to neural plasticity and prescribed exercises, I have already mostly recovered. The lack of stamina manifests as my just being too tired after a day at work to be able to do much in the way of posting stories out to the site. As for my mind, I can attest that I am still as tarp as a shack! =)
As much as I would like to think I'll just bounce back to normal in no time, I acknowledge that my activities here will be at a somewhat diminished capacity for a while; time will tell.
With my absence, the rest of the editorial team rose to the occasion and kept the main page fed with stories. This meant extra time and effort on their part. Please join me in thanking Fnord666, Janrinok, cmn32480, takyon, chromas, NotSanguine, and CoolHand for their efforts to help push out stories to the main page. There were probably others whom I failed to notice; please accept my apologies for their omission. Call them out in the comments, and join me in thanking them for their efforts.
On a related note, it is my pleasure to announce that Fnord666 has accepted my invitation to step up to fill the position of Alternate-Editor-in-Chief. When janrinok was Editor-in-Chief (EiC), I accepted becoming Alternate-EiC, and when he stepped down as EiC, it was a privilege to take on becoming the EiC. I foresee no imminent demise on my part, but recent events made it abundantly clear to me the value of having this position filled. Please join me in congratulating Fnord666 on his promotion!
(For completeness' sake, I wish to point out that all of the staff at SoylentNews are volunteers. Nobody here has ever been paid anything for their work on the site. Any monies received when you subscribe go towards paying hosting fees, domain name registration, tax preparation expenses, and other costs required to keep this site running. Speaking of which, we are at nearly 70% of our goal for this half of our fiscal year—many thanks to those who have already subscribed!)
Lastly, I now place a request to the community. With the holiday season coming, my free time will become even more limited by work demands. It would be such a help to us to see story submissions from members of the community. It's really not that hard to do. Take a look at what the general layout of each article looks like on the site. Nothing very fancy or elaborate is needed. Click the Submit Story link in the SlashBox on the left-hand side of the main page of this site. Provide a title for the story, select a topic, provide a link to what you are writing in about, and a few paragraphs from the linked story would prove extremely helpful to us! We aim for mostly tech-oriented stories, but that is not an absolute requirement. Please submit your story in English (either North American, British or other variant is fine). Do be aware that we aim for balanced reporting here; attempts to push an agenda with one-sided, biased, or slanted submissions will likely result in the story being declined. The story submission page provides a link to the Submission Guidelines that, if followed, greatly improves the chance that your story will be accepted. (NB: We tend to relax the standards a bit on the weekend so as to include slightly offbeat or humorous stories; we appreciate a good laugh, too!
(Score: 2) by DavePolaschek on Saturday November 09, @05:38PM (1 child)
Glad to hear you’re okay-ish. Thanks to everyone who stepped up along the way, too!
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday November 09, @05:45PM
+1 Monty Python
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Saturday November 09, @05:40PM (1 child)
I hope your recovery is swift and complete.
Your contributions to SN, both as an editor and community member are appreciated (at least by me).
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 09, @05:58PM
martyb, thanks for everything, we hope to see you around as you recuperate and hope you will convey any wisdom you learn along the way. I've known a number of people who have had minor to major strokes, and since we haven't yet figured out how to repair all the damage, insights on the road to recovery are always nice!
Hope you recover swiftly, but know the place is in good hands while you do :)
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Saturday November 09, @05:48PM
...for as full and speedy a recovery as possible.
"My battery is low and it's getting dark." - Opportunity
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Saturday November 09, @05:48PM
Another meta post had me worried that, heaven forbid, another journal post got lost. But it was just a stroke! Be well.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Saturday November 09, @05:56PM
All Hale to martyb!
[16:01:37] :janrinok the Wise: Or do you think that your own political war with Ari is what this site is about?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 09, @06:10PM
martyb, glad to hear you made it through all right. Heart disease is the #1 killer in the USA, so I feel for you. Sadly, if you don't change your lifestyle the next heart attack/stroke might be worse. I've been persuaded over to a plant based whole foods (vegan) diet due to the overwhelming body of evidence. I *really* like meat and dairy, but I prefer the quality of life. No heart stents for me, thank you.
nutritionfacts.org has some great videos, citing many research papers. "The Game Changers", a documentary produced by James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger is a good place to start too. Heart disease is reversible, but it takes a lifestyle change. Lifestyle change is hard, so hard, that most people choose the alternative of surgery and pill popping. Good luck with a speedy recovery. I wish you well.