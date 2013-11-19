Stories
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 13, @11:10PM
Meta

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

Just a quick note to let those of you who care know that our load balancer finally got bumped up to openssl 1.1.x and is now TLSv1.3 happy. For those of you who are especially paranoid, "ssl_early_data" is explicitly set to "off" in the nginx conf file, actively disabling 0-RTT, even though it's disabled by default.

That's all, carry on.


    For those of you who are especially paranoid, "ssl_early_data" is explicitly set to "off" in the nginx conf file

    Suuuure, that's what someone would say if they wanted to lull us into a false of security. There is no proof of this!

    The work you guys put in is greatly appreciated, even by us ACs!

