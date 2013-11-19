19/11/13/237231 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 13, @11:10PM
from the lingere dept.
Just a quick note to let those of you who care know that our load balancer finally got bumped up to openssl 1.1.x and is now TLSv1.3 happy. For those of you who are especially paranoid, "ssl_early_data" is explicitly set to "off" in the nginx conf file, actively disabling 0-RTT, even though it's disabled by default.
That's all, carry on.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @11:16PM (2 children)
Would setting "ssl_early_data" have made #CrookedHillary president?
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday November 13, @11:25PM (1 child)
No, it would have made Ethanol-fueled chief editor though.
Don't let anyone's hate, negativity, ignorance, or drama stop you from being the asshole you strive to be!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday November 13, @11:39PM
What could possibly go wrong with that?
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday November 14, @12:13AM (2 children)
Suuuure, that's what someone would say if they wanted to lull us into a false of security. There is no proof of this!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday November 14, @12:18AM
[Citation needed]
(large grin. I mean, Russell's teapot and all that)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday November 14, @12:19AM
Join staff and do work, you can look for yourself. After the six week mandatory reeducation camp, of course.
Don't let anyone's hate, negativity, ignorance, or drama stop you from being the asshole you strive to be!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 14, @12:19AM
The work you guys put in is greatly appreciated, even by us ACs!