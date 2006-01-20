It brings me great pleasure to announce that — thanks to a few last-day-of-the-year subscriptions — SoylentNews has successfully reached its fund-raising goal for the second half of 2019! (Note: these amounts are unaudited and are, therefore, approximate.)

During the period 2019-07-01 through 2019-12-31, we received a net total of $2036.33 (from gross receipts of $2121.64) on a goal of $2000.00! There were 71 paid subscriptions which ranged from $4.00 up to $200.00

Here's a great big thank you to all who have subscribed to SoylentNews... every contribution is important!