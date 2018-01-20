20/01/18/1710234 story
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Saturday January 18, @05:11PM
from the lingere dept.
Well, crap. I have no idea why or when it happened but the Threshold setting when using Threaded-TOS appears to be non-functional at the moment. It's supposed to set the value below which a comment and any of its subcomments will be collapsed, unless a subcomment is over the Breakthrough value which should cause that comment only to be expanded. Right now it's functioning as if Threshold were set to 6. I never noticed it because I have both settings set to -1.
I can't monkey with it right this second but I'll see if I can get it fixed some time this weekend. Just a hotfix patch to the live code not a full site update.
Beats doing construction work in the rain I suppose.
(1)
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday January 18, @05:49PM
MS planted some kind of propagating poison pill intended only for their discontinuation of Windows 7 support after January 14 and it got loose.
/s
> Beats doing construction work in the rain I suppose.
I'll give you that. Now I'm trying to decide which is worse: rain or the equivalent in snow...