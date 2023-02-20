from the anything-not-illegal-is-compulsory dept.
Bleh. Apparently not caring what you do on other sites or even requiring any personal information isn't good enough for the state of Confusion^WCalifornia, so we have a shiny, new, temporary Privacy Policy posted on every page and linked at the top of the nav bar.
If you feel like prettying the language, layout, or whatever up before I get around to it, feel free to do so and submit a pull request.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 23, @03:25PM (1 child)
You know our nicknames, and you track our karma. That is just outrageous! /sarcasm
The end move in politics is always to pick up a gun. -- Buckminster Fuller
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 23, @03:32PM
Oh yeah, I almost forgot.
Pull my finger.
The end move in politics is always to pick up a gun. -- Buckminster Fuller
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:28PM
Ruin everything. The site's ruined, ruined, ruined.
(Score: 2) by SDRefugee on Sunday February 23, @03:33PM
Its more like Commiefornia, or my favorite, the "Democratic Peoples Republic of Kalifornia", otherwise known as DPRK #2 after North Korea...
America should be proud of Edward Snowden, the hero, whether they know it or not..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:38PM (1 child)
You're on the Internet dipshit... Nothing is private.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:40PM
penis