Meta: Conspicuous Privacy Policy

posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 23, @03:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the anything-not-illegal-is-compulsory dept.
The Mighty Buzzard writes:

Bleh. Apparently not caring what you do on other sites or even requiring any personal information isn't good enough for the state of Confusion^WCalifornia, so we have a shiny, new, temporary Privacy Policy posted on every page and linked at the top of the nav bar.

If you feel like prettying the language, layout, or whatever up before I get around to it, feel free to do so and submit a pull request.


(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 23, @03:25PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday February 23, @03:25PM (#961401) Homepage Journal

    Privacy Policy: We don't track anyone except on this site, so DNT requests aren't relevant and are ignored. We don't collect any personally identifiable information from you except your email address, which you can change at any time, never has to be real in the first place, is only used to contact you if necessary or requested, and we share with nobody.

    You know our nicknames, and you track our karma. That is just outrageous! /sarcasm

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:28PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:28PM (#961402)

    Ruin everything. The site's ruined, ruined, ruined.

  • (Score: 2) by SDRefugee on Sunday February 23, @03:33PM

    by SDRefugee (4477) on Sunday February 23, @03:33PM (#961407)

    Its more like Commiefornia, or my favorite, the "Democratic Peoples Republic of Kalifornia", otherwise known as DPRK #2 after North Korea...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:38PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:38PM (#961409)

    You're on the Internet dipshit... Nothing is private.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:40PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @03:40PM (#961410)

