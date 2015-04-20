This story is the result of something I learned in the process: properly notify the community of any changes to the site!

tl;dr : Back on March 20th, someone tripped over a bug in the balance_tags() routine in our Perl code. I found a way to made a quick fix to prevent its happening again, but the fix was missing a couple steps. I caught and fixed one of them, but only now just handled the other.

Symptom: It all started with a tag (i.e. HTML element) error in this comment in a user's journal where the user coded a <strike> tag, but neglected to provide a matching </strike> tag.

To my knowledge there was only one way to rectify the issue: manually go into the DB and insert the missing tag. This I was able to do quite quickly, but I still saw a problem. Anyone who saw this comment discussion, either at this moment, or who happened upon it later, would see an opportunity to intentionally leave a hanging tag and thus disfigure the site. Trolls gotta troll. So, I made the fix and noted same in this comment reply.

So, an instance of the problem was fixed, but now what? There's a "proper" way to do it, and there is another way to get the same effect that can be quickly implemented. I chose the latter.

Perl Code: Normally, such HTML errors in a user's comment or journal entry (or an editor's edit of a story!) are caught and handled by a routine in our Perl code: balance_tags(). The code looks though all the tags, with whatever nesting is present, detects where tags do not have a required closing tag,and silently inserts it into the text that makes it into the DB. It's rather hairy code because it also needs to handle: extra closing tags, mis-matched closing tags (e.g.: <b> bold <bold and italic> </b> </i>), mistyped or otherwise non-existent tags, restricting what tags are supported, and custom-created site tags! Whew!

Further, to fix it in the Perl code means going through the process of: checking the code out from GitHub, understanding the code, making the change, compiling the change, testing the change, (after rolling it out to our dev server), and then -- if all looks good -- rolling the change out to our production servers. And, of course, nobody was around at the moment who could support such activities even if it were an easy coding change (and it is not!)

Expediency: I realized there was another approach which would mitigate the problem -- not requiring Perl coding changes -- but could still prevent its recurrence: changing the value of a "Site Variable" (aka "site var").

Rehash Primer: Now I need to step back for a moment and explain a couple things. The code for SoylentNews.org is a fork of ancient Slashcode that was put up on GitHub. Slashcode was implemented using a Model View Controller design. There is a clear demarcation between what is done where and at what level.

Templates: As part of its implementation, the SlashCode implemented "Templates" which generate the HTML pages that get sent to the browser and act as an interface between the code and the user. As far as I know, every page you see on the site comes by way of a template. Each template may, in turn, make use of other templates. Templates can make calls to underlying Perl code. This is where the site implements the heavy lifting of talking to the database (DB), creating e-mails, and other closer-to-the-metal activities. The template language (from personal inspection; I have yet to find an official document as to its syntax and semantics) presents what appears to be a simple, macro-capable language. The templates are stored in the DB and loaded into memory when the site is started. An advantage of this is that changes to templates can be made "on the fly" using a template editor (which is, itself, a template!) There is one caveat: for the changes to take effect, processes on the front-end servers need to be "bounced", i.e. restarted, so the changes are loaded into memory from the (updated) DB.

Site Variables: There are some parameters whose values affect the site's operations: Name of the site, domain name of the site, the name of the Anonymous User account, ... it goes on and on and on. There are no less than 750 site variables! And, as many things that grew beyond their initial construction, there is no simple way to look for what site vars might be appropriate to any given situation. One is just expected to know what they are and what they do and how they do it. Simple enough approach when they first started, I guess. A search capability would be very nice to have, but it will take some coding to make that happen, so it has become just another of the several changes that would be nice to make to the site.

So, back to the matter at hand, I knew about the "approvedtags" site var which lists all tags which are permitted to be used on the site. Sure enough, "STRIKE" was in there! And, I saw that "DEL" was in there, too. Does "DEL" have the same problem? I tried a quick test comment on our development server and it revealed that balance_tags() properly handled a hanging <DEL> without a matching </DEL>. Yay! I removed "STRIKE" from the "approvedtags" list, saved the change, bounced the front-end servers, and breathed a sigh of relief.

All was good, until someone asked in a footnote to a comment why do we still list STRIKE as being a permitted tag for comments? What? I double-checked and verified that "STRIKE" was no longer listed in "approvedtags". What is going on? So, I commenced searching and finally discovered another site var: "approvedtags_visible" which contains the list of tags that is presented to the user as being available. And, sure enough, "STRIKE" was in that list. Grrr! I removed "STRIKE" from "approvedtags_visible", saved the changes, and saw no further issues mentioned there. Finally!

Or so I thought. Did you see what was missed? The site vars were now correct and up-to-date. The changes were saved to the DB. But... those changes existed only in the DB. Still needed to 'bounce' the front end servers for the changes to take effect. So, that entailed a quick SSH to our servers, running the bounce scripts, and verifying that "STRIKE" was truly and properly removed from the tags presented to the user as being available for use, and that anyone trying to use <STRIKE>, anyway, would discover it did not work.

Conclusions: So, here are some lessons learned:

When you want to use a <STRIKE> tag, use <DEL>, instead. There is no assurance that reporting a problem in the comments will be noticed. Please report site issues with an e-mail sent to admin (at) soylentnews (dot) org. In addition to sending an e-mail, mention it in the "#dev" channel of our IRC server. This particular issue should now be well and truly fixed. Please report any problems you may discover with it. When communicating changes made to the site, a mention in the comments does not suffice. --martyb

