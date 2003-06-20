from the somewhat-overdue dept.
As promised, here's the round-table discussion post that I said on Wednesday was coming. We have a long history at SoylentNews of listening and responding to our community; I genuinely hope that never changes. I also recognize that I may have ruffled some feathers in the last few weeks with original content postings so here's the best place to get this all out.
I am mindful of the community's support and goodwill; I don't want to squander any of it. Yes, there are times where my hand may be forced (e.g., DCMA takedowns). Still, I'm always a bit hesitant whenever I post on the main site for anything that isn't site update news or similar. I may be the de facto site leader, but I want my submissions to be treated like anyone else's — I want no favoritism. The editorial team does review my stories and signs off before they go live (unless it's an "emergency" situation such as the last time we blew up the site). However, as the saying goes, the buck stops with me.
SoylentNews accepts original content. I'm also aware that I've probably submitted the most original content so far (See "Previously", below for some examples). I'm grateful for the community's apparent acceptance of my submissions and the positive responses to them. What I don't know is if there is an undercurrent of displeasure with these. Maybe everyone thinks these are all fine. Then again, maybe somebody has an issue with them. Rather than assume anything, let's get it all out in the open.
What I want to cover in this round-table discussion is original content and having images in posts as well as topics such as yesterday's Live Show on Improving Your Security -- Wednesday June 3rd, 2020.
So, contributors and commenters to SoylentNews, get that Reply button hot and let me hear your feedback. As usual, either a member of staff or I will respond to your comments below,
73 de NCommander
Previously:
(2020-06-03) Live Show on Improving Your Security -- Wednesday June 3rd, 2020
(2020-05-24) Retrotech: The Novell NetWare Experience
(2020-05-14) Exploring Windows for Workgroups 3.11 - Early 90s Networking
(2020-05-10) Examining Windows 1.0 HELLO.C - 35 Years of Backwards Compatibility
(2020-05-15) Meta: Having a Chat about SoylentNews' Internet Relay Chat
(2018-10-25) My Time as an ICANN Fellow
(2017-10-09) soylentnews.org experiencing DNSSEC issues
(2017-04-20) Soylentnews.org is Moving to Gentoo...
(2017-04-17) SN Security Updates: CAA, LogJam, HTTP Method Disable, and 3DES
(2017-03-13) Xenix 2.2.3c Restoration: Xrossing The X (Part 4)
[Speaking as the de-facto leader of SoylentNews, I know this community is very sensitive to self-promotional "Slashvertising" and similar. Since our inception, we've prided ourselves on listening to our community and taking those views into account. I've walked a bit of a fine line with that with my original content articles both recently and in the past. I do not want to be a rule unto myself so if this post ends up crossing that line, mention it in the comments and we'll take those lessons to heart. Also, we haven't had a community roundtable here at SN in quite a long time, so I'm going to schedule one go to live on Monday.]
[NB: Yes, "original content" articles are welcome here. If anyone is considering it, please try to keep them tech-related and provide supporting links. Also provide contact info (email address) so any issues or questions can be discussed as needed. --martyb]
The simple fact is that in the last few weeks, the world, especially in the United States has become a very different place. Here in New York City, there's been constant protests and escalation between the police and protesters. In an era where drones are being used to track and monitor protesters, digital security is more important more than ever. I want to do my bit on trying to help people keep themselves safe and secure in these times.
Normally, I try not to push self-promotion here, and I've made sure that my recent original content articles are not pushing that line. I mentioned in my last article that I host a weekly hacking show called HACK-ALT-NCOMMANDER, as part of DEFCON 201, the local DEF CON group for the New Jersey area. Usually, I cover some bit of retro-tech, random reverse engineering, and other random and strange things. Not today.
This time, I've decided to cover these topics:
- email security
- a quick primer on GnuPG and S/MIME
- understanding Tor
- basic OPSEC (using Windows as a base)
I'll also be fielding questions in real-time. If you're interested, please tune in at 8PM Eastern Daylight Time (24:00 UTC) to the DEFCON 201 video streams (see links below). I may also cover aspects of securing systems for IT administrators depending on how chat directs me.
73 de NCommander, hoping that you're all safe
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @02:07PM (3 children)
This AC would say hosting images in comments or journals would be a bad idea from a legal perspective* and even limiting it to subscribers could be a problem.
* Even given the current precarious state of law and order
(Score: 2) by NCommander on Monday June 08, @02:15PM
For my content specifically, it's either images I made myself, or would clearly fall under a fair use exception, and of the later, the only ones I've used in articles that I can think of offhand is a picture of the box for some of the software.
Legally, we're shielded under Section 230. If we get a DMCA takedown notice, the post goes down, and means SN PBC is off the hook. We get a counter-claim, the post goes back up but we're shielded.
Now if Section 230 goes *poof*, that's a different bailiwick.
I'm not suggesting we put images in comments. Journals I might consider but I'm slightly concerned that having the site's HDDs jammed up due to spambot 3-million is a legit concern. If someone wants to post and edit original content w/ images, we'd probably give them privs on dev so they can use the full article editor.
Still always moving
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @02:24PM (1 child)
My vote is only allow photos in the article. And... hopefully no banner ads, pop ups, pop unders, or crypto miners.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NCommander on Monday June 08, @02:37PM
This is specifically why we don't use the YouTube embedded player. It would let Google track whoever loaded up the main page. Same goes for ... basically any embedded web player, and I don't know if its really worth the effort to add one to SN. There is the video tag so we won't necessarily need JS but each video file is 500-700 MiB. We have a lot of bandwidth but that's going to add up quick.
I do admit the screenshot of the "play button" looks a bit tacky, but it at least gets the job done.
Still always moving
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bot on Monday June 08, @02:13PM (1 child)
There are 1 ways (binary jokes are passe' so I made a zero index one) to make a mistake:
0. Listening to nobody
1. Listening to everybody
Feedback is good but you can't please everybody.
If you don't like a submission, skip to the next, the end.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday June 08, @02:39PM
Even with zero index, the number is still 2, not 1. For example in C, to declare an array you can access with indices 0 and 1, you write int a[2]; if you write 1 instead of 2, you've got a bug.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by AlwaysNever on Monday June 08, @02:20PM (1 child)
I don't understand what is this about. I very much appreciate NCommander's posts, especially when dealing with old Xenix lore and retrocomputing alike. He is top notch. I hope he keeps the good stuff coming. I don't much like these navel gazing posts of late. Push ahead and the troops will follow.
(Score: 2) by NCommander on Monday June 08, @02:43PM
Thank you kindly.
Actually, when I drafted this, I only linked one or two articles. The editoral team is the one who added the rather long list of novels (and that's not counting the shit I wrote during golive!).
I legit forgot I wrote up about my time at ICANN. I may talk with the editors to create a seperate nexus to put my own content under.
Still always moving
(Score: 1) by AlwaysNever on Monday June 08, @02:32PM (2 children)
Sobre lo de poner fotos o imágenes en posts, no me parece buena idea. Va a descuadrar los hilos de comentarios, y será abusado por trolles. Imágenes sólo en artículos y filtradas por los editores. He dicho.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @02:48PM
But... goatse in every third post!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @03:04PM
I think images will be fine as long as they are all in Spanish.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @02:57PM
That trend towards the complete dumbing down of discussion. Just compare the level of discussion any medium that does not allow images to those that do. I suspect it basically works as a 'barrier to entry'. Sites such as soylent obviously push away and all who cannot enjoy discussion without images, and I think the overall effective is incredibly positive. It means we'll never reach Reddit size but it also means we'll never reach Reddit stupidity, and that's a pretty good deal in my opinion!
On a tangential but related topic - at some point I do think Soylent needs to start enforcing the misuse of mod points. There are a small but growing number of folks who are doing things like labeling perfectly reasonable and on topic posts they disagree with as troll/off topic/etc exclusively to get the -1 mod in an effort to try to hide posts. It's not a big deal yet because I think there's only two or three people really going overboard on this but this sort of vote manipulation is another way that sites start going downhill. Beyond this I think that this sort of behavior also tends to be contagious. People end up with one of their posts inappropriately modded and so they end up doing the exact same thing to other users resulting in an exponential spread. The disagree mod is there for a reason.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday June 08, @02:57PM
Using images in material processed by the editors is relatively safe. Part of their job is check the suitability of material for release. Images in journals could be much more problematic. There is no editorial check of journals - nor should there be. But that means that a journal could easily contain links to material that is either unsuitable or illegal. Who is responsible for checking that every quoted link points to something that isn't going to end up with us in a legal battle?
As we all know, we cannot even afford to mount any legal defence and the presence of such material could easily lead to a situation where the site is closed down simply because we cannot afford to argue that we are not responsible for the contents of journals. Somebody with an axe to grind could easily leave something in their parting journal entry intended to cause a major problem for us as a site. For that reason I would strongly recommend that images are reserved for published stories only, and not included in journals or comments.
As for original material my view is let's be having it! We often stretch the boundaries of topics to cover stories that might generate an interesting discussion so, as long as they are factual and researched and written with references to sources where necessary, then I can see such material only enhancing the site. However, material based on personal opinions or views should be kept for journals.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday June 08, @02:58PM
As long as they're tastefully pornographic.
(Score: 1) by crm114 on Monday June 08, @03:03PM
I enjoy your posts.
Especially enjoyed your walk down Novell history. Worked at a shop that was one of the first Novell386 installs in NYC, your post made me want to fire up my DR-DOS VM and set up an IPX network - just for old times sake.
I think that kind of sharing of "how we got here" is important to the community.