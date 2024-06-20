from the what-goes-up dept.
This is to inform you we *are* aware of a problem with the site.
Symptom: The "Most Recent Journal Entries" box that normally appears on the right-hand-side of the main page is currently not currently displaying.
We have tried a few things, but have had no luck so far. We will update this story when we know more.
Problem first became apparent at about 17:45 UTC today.
Workaround: Use Search to look at the most recent journal entries. Specifically:
We will update this story when we know more. I have done all I (martyb) know how; hopefully TheMightyBuzzard will show up before too long and get things straightened out.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday June 24, @08:23PM (2 children)
My latest journal entry has quite a long title, and I edited the title today (from "Part 2", to ", Supplemental") which made it even longer. Not sure how close that was to 17:45 UTC. I would have thought it was earlier. It probably has nothing to do with it but I just wondered if the titles overflowed a maximum string length or something.
Anyway, good luck and thanks for all the great work on the site, guys!

(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday June 24, @08:33PM (1 child)
Just tried shortening the title, and removing the punctuation, to "Humanity Failed Supplemental" and the journal box didn't come back, so I guess it was either nothing to do with that, or whatever broke stayed broken. :)

(Score: 3, Informative) by DECbot on Wednesday June 24, @08:39PM
Probably not you. I recall seeing your journal post as well as Takyon's journal post, Fake Noose II: Electric Boogaloo, in the slashbox.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @08:35PM (1 child)
Why is there so much?
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Wednesday June 24, @08:37PM
Apparently there's always that much spam, but it is filtered to just display users that have.... I don't remember specifically, but I think I saw once that they either have to have a positive karma or have posted a comment in a discussion.

(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday June 24, @08:43PM (3 children)
https://soylentnews.org/journal.pl?op=top [soylentnews.org]
No names under Top Recent Posters By Date, and Top Posters By Number of Entries.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @09:11PM (1 child)
I'm suspecting a content encoding issue. If I click on your last journal and reply, the journal text itself doesn't show up. Click on this spammer [soylentnews.org] and then go to their last journal entry and nothing shows.
(Score: 2) by DECbot on Wednesday June 24, @09:16PM
Funny that it will render when looking at his journal but not while posting a reply.

(Score: 2) by DECbot on Wednesday June 24, @09:14PM
Interesting to note on that page, it is not parsing year for anything posted in 2020 even though the formatting for the year is still present. Not sure if that is important, but maybe it is a perl library thing?

(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday June 24, @08:48PM (1 child)
I was hiding in the server room, sneaking a smoke. I noticed one of the boxes with a label, "/dev/null" was unplugged. I plugged it in. Want me to unplug it?

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @09:09PM
You should know better than to smoke around all these flammable elements like Sodium and Fluorine...and probably Oxygen too, although a quick search didn't turn up a ref to an SN server by that name.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 24, @09:14PM
My last journal entry was a detailed exposition of how millennials are being oppressed by Anonymous Cowards, and it's disappeared. Conspiracy! Censorship!