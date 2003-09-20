Stories
posted by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:00PM
from the silver-linings dept.
Rehash Meta

The Mighty Buzzard writes:

Congrats to the wannabe APK noobtard for advancing the site's codebase despite me having extremely limited time to play. I added three lines of code and now Spam modded comments (and comment trees) auto-collapse and you can still moderate a comment as Spam even if it's already at the minimum score. Honestly, the folks using any other downmod on obvious Spam annoy me more than the noobtard does but that annoyance at least is now history. Changes are to hot code only, I'll put them in the repo as part of my next pull request.

Suck it, noob. --TMB


  • (Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 03, @08:08PM (4 children)

    by DeathMonkey (1380) on Thursday September 03, @08:08PM (#1046032) Journal

    Soylent is censoring alternative viewpoints! Making editorial decisions about what comments shall be posted!

    So long CDA 230 protection if the conservatives get their way!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:17PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:17PM (#1046038)

      Logic not your thing? It looks to me like Soylent News is giving the logged-in users the power to downmod what they feel is wasting everyone else's time. If you want to call downmods "censorship", that's your prerogative, but it's not "Soylent News" proper doing the downmodding, and it's certainly not censorship.

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:18PM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday September 03, @08:18PM (#1046039) Homepage Journal

      Yes, Soylent, the community, can. And if they step outside the unchanged Spam mod guidelines today, they'll get the same smack they would have yesterday.

      --
      People talk about how they'd like to kill pedophiles but only Hillary's got the guts to actually do it.
      #Kanye2020

    • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:26PM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday September 03, @08:26PM (#1046050) Homepage Journal

      Fair troll by the way. I kinda had to answer but you hooked an AC too.

      --
      People talk about how they'd like to kill pedophiles but only Hillary's got the guts to actually do it.
      #Kanye2020

  • (Score: 1, Spam) by chromas on Thursday September 03, @08:20PM (3 children)

    by chromas (34) Subscriber Badge on Thursday September 03, @08:20PM (#1046042) Journal

    A little damage to the site here and there invites progress. The Broken Windows Vista phallusy strikes again!

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:23PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:23PM (#1046046)

      Just put your phallusy away chromas! You little DEVIANT!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:20PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:20PM (#1046043)

    loser noobs should be kept in a cage, like vicious dogs

  • (Score: 0, Spam) by fakefuck39 on Thursday September 03, @08:22PM (1 child)

    by fakefuck39 (6620) on Thursday September 03, @08:22PM (#1046045)
    The slide down the slope starts.  This site does not have a large enough userbase for autisshtic ranting about hosrts files to be a problem.  In fact, those add to the discussion, much like a sprinkle of pepper adds to a good steak.  I'm already reading at -1.  What you're saying is despite me saying "I just want to see the raw information," you're going to what I see based on what people choose.  This means my info stream is now filtered by random idriots on the internet.
    The lammes filter is bad enough.

  • (Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:23PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:23PM (#1046047)

    But I have to open all comments anyway, since I don't want to miss anything the democrat mob has modded to -1.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:25PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:25PM (#1046049)

    Not clear on what defines "spam". I always thought it was someone trying to sell something...

