The Mighty Buzzard writes:
Congrats to the wannabe APK noobtard for advancing the site's codebase despite me having extremely limited time to play. I added three lines of code and now Spam modded comments (and comment trees) auto-collapse and you can still moderate a comment as Spam even if it's already at the minimum score. Honestly, the folks using any other downmod on obvious Spam annoy me more than the noobtard does but that annoyance at least is now history. Changes are to hot code only, I'll put them in the repo as part of my next pull request.
Suck it, noob. --TMB
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 03, @08:08PM (4 children)
Soylent is censoring alternative viewpoints! Making editorial decisions about what comments shall be posted!
So long CDA 230 protection if the conservatives get their way!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:17PM (1 child)
Logic not your thing? It looks to me like Soylent News is giving the logged-in users the power to downmod what they feel is wasting everyone else's time. If you want to call downmods "censorship", that's your prerogative, but it's not "Soylent News" proper doing the downmodding, and it's certainly not censorship.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 03, @08:24PM
I don't. I was making fun of the people here who regularly do.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:18PM
Yes, Soylent, the community, can. And if they step outside the unchanged Spam mod guidelines today, they'll get the same smack they would have yesterday.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:26PM
Fair troll by the way. I kinda had to answer but you hooked an AC too.
(Score: 1, Spam) by chromas on Thursday September 03, @08:20PM (3 children)
A little damage to the site here and there invites progress. The Broken Windows Vista phallusy strikes again!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:23PM (2 children)
Just put your phallusy away chromas! You little DEVIANT!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 03, @08:30PM (1 child)
Seems like a rather uncomfortable way to break a window.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday September 03, @09:02PM
new!! carbon fiber condoms!!
Books are a poor substitute for female companionship, but they are easier to find. P Rothfuss “The Wise Man's Fear"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:20PM (1 child)
loser noobs should be kept in a cage, like vicious dogs
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:32PM
That's between him and his licensed and bonded dominatrix.
(Score: 0, Spam) by fakefuck39 on Thursday September 03, @08:22PM (1 child)
The lammes filter is bad enough.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:28PM
It'll be a user preference when it goes permanent, this is just a temporary band-aid. You know us, never met a potential user setting we didn't want to have to code around...
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:23PM (3 children)
But I have to open all comments anyway, since I don't want to miss anything the democrat mob has modded to -1.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:29PM
Right now Spam comments collapse even if you read at -1.
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 03, @08:55PM (1 child)
Found the only toplevel post without a Spam mod. I think we may have just figured out the political affiliation of our Spam Spammer!
(Score: 2) by DeathMonkey on Thursday September 03, @08:57PM
The irony of abusing the Spam mod on every post except the one complaining about how Democrats abuse mods is prime 2020!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday September 03, @08:25PM (1 child)
Not clear on what defines "spam". I always thought it was someone trying to sell something...
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday September 03, @08:31PM
Here ya go [soylentnews.org]. That should clarify some. The definition comes from a Monty Python skit though and I've never understood it to be necessarily commercial.
