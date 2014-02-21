We seem to have experienced some difficulties with the SoylentNews site.

I've noticed that both the number of hits and comments for each story do not seem to be updating.

Corrective measures taken:

"Bounce" the Servers I doubted it would help, but it causes no harm to try it, so why not? And, as expected, it did not help, either.:

cat ~/bin/bounce #!/bin/bash

servers='hydrogen fluorine'

for server in ${servers} ; do echo Accessing: ${server} && rsh ${server} /home/bob/bin/bounce ; done This is my personal "bounce" script: Which, in turn, runs the following script on each of the above servers: cat /home/bob/bin/bounce #!/bin/bash

sudo /etc/init.d/varnish restart

sudo -u slash /srv/soylentnews.org/apache/bin/apachectl -k restart Restart slash For those who are unaware, slash has its own internal implementation of what is, effectively, cron . It periodically fires off tasks that support the site's operations.

sudo /etc/init.d/slash restart

>> slashd slash has no PID file

>> Sleeping 10 seconds in a probably futile attempt to be clean: ok.

>> Starting slashd slash: ok PID = 3274 NB: this failed to run to a successful conclusion when I originally tried it a few hour ago. I gave it one more try while writing this story... it seemed to run okay this time?!

Things appears to be running okay, now. Please reply in the comments if anything else is amiss. Alternatively, mention it in the #dev channel on IRC (Internet Relay Chat, or send an email to admin (at) soylentnews (dot) org.

We now return you to the ongoing discussion of: