from the Constants-aren't-and-variables-won't dept.
We seem to have experienced some difficulties with the SoylentNews site.
I've noticed that both the number of hits and comments for each story do not seem to be updating.
Corrective measures taken:
- "Bounce" the Servers I doubted it would help, but it causes no harm to try it, so why not? And, as expected, it did not help, either.:This is my personal "bounce" script:
cat ~/bin/bounce
#!/bin/bash
servers='hydrogen fluorine'
for server in ${servers} ; do echo Accessing: ${server} && rsh ${server} /home/bob/bin/bounce ; done
Which, in turn, runs the following script on each of the above servers:
cat /home/bob/bin/bounce
#!/bin/bash
sudo /etc/init.d/varnish restart
sudo -u slash /srv/soylentnews.org/apache/bin/apachectl -k restart
- Restart slash For those who are unaware, slash has its own internal implementation of what is, effectively, cron. It periodically fires off tasks that support the site's operations.
ssh fluorine
sudo /etc/init.d/slash restart
>> slashd slash has no PID file
>> Sleeping 10 seconds in a probably futile attempt to be clean: ok.
>> Starting slashd slash: ok PID = 3274
NB: this failed to run to a successful conclusion when I originally tried it a few hour ago. I gave it one more try while writing this story... it seemed to run okay this time?!
Things appears to be running okay, now. Please reply in the comments if anything else is amiss. Alternatively, mention it in the #dev channel on IRC (Internet Relay Chat, or send an email to admin (at) soylentnews (dot) org.
We now return you to the ongoing discussion of: teco or ed?
(Score: 3, Informative) by DannyB on Sunday February 14, @04:58AM (2 children)
Can moisture get in the servers?
Aircraft, for example, are designed to keep moisture out. Except aircraft in Spain. Because the rain in Spain stays mainly in the plane. This has been going on since the days when conductors had to walk the length of the aircraft and ask everyone for their tickets. They would ask a woman: "Hey, where's my fare, lady?"
Moisture in the servers might not only be water, but can be snot from a nose, or ethanol. (aka, alky haul) Someone could have hidden some in there back during prohibition.
Microsoft tried putting a small data center under water a few years back. But it didn't make their software work any better.
The word delivery is made from two smaller four letter root words.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Sunday February 14, @05:12AM
The Elks on the other hand live up in the hills and in the spring they come down for their annual convention. It is very interesting to watch them come to the water hole. And you should see them run when they find that it's only a water hole. What they're looking for is an Elk-a-hole.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 14, @06:57AM
Way better than a naked conductor running above the train.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday February 14, @05:03AM (1 child)
Sorry, I don't know the SN slash code or SN admin, but does one of those things restart the database? I'd try restarting mysql (or whatever it is). And maybe do a db integrity check... IIRC there are 2 in a cluster or rsync or something? Not something I keep track of. Heck, filesystem check never hurts, but I don't know how you'd accomplish that.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday February 14, @05:11AM
The db is fine. Slashd has always been slightly persnickety though, so it needs restarted a couple times a year. When the comment counts aren't updating, it's always slashd. This was just martyb's first time trying to restart it and he wasn't aware that the init script had to be run as root and that the user slash (the user that all the SN-specific stuff on the web frontends runs as) doesn't have sudo perms of any sort.
If Kamala Harris isn't responsible for her grandparents owning slaves, neither is anyone else.