We had a few hours this evening where there were issues we didn't notice with new submissions. We had been mothballing (setting the number of matches necessary beyond what would ever match anything) some spam filters exclusive to submissions and managed to somehow confuse one of the Apache web frontends. The offending filters are now just deleted entirely and incapable of confusing even MS Paint.
Please excuse the embuggerance. We now return you to your regularly scheduled arguments.
TMB
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 31, @01:43AM (1 child)
Did a story about Trippin' Joe training his vicious man-eating dog to bite Republicans confuse the Apache?
(Score: 1) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday March 31, @01:55AM
Given that both servers are running identical code and connected to the same db, I assume it was either an improperly set environment variable on the confused server or one of them got bounced after the changes while the other didn't. Nothing is currently stopping anyone from using the site though and I've had an exceedingly long day, so I'll check in the morning.
