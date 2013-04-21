Comparison : By sake of comparison, here are the TOP 20 users by count of comments posted to the site, since the site started:

This marks another milestone, as well: as of April 13, I posted my 10,000th story to SoylentNews! (Specifically, this one .) More about that later.

I so want to personally thank everyone who had a part in this journey, but I am also absolutely certain I will be unable to list them all. Everyone on staff has had a hand in helping me reach this milestone.

Thank You! At the time of this story's release, it marks seven years since the very first story I edited appeared on SoylentNews . I count myself extremely fortunate to have worked with some amazingly-gifted people who founded, developed, and supported this site. And, even more importantly, the community that sprung up as we made ourselves known, waaay back on 2014-02-17 02:06:00 UTC .

It is one of the most beautiful compensations of life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

In each case I've found I've grown in directions I had never anticipated. I am a better man thanks to the opportunities and challenges provided here. High on the list is how it has affirmed these long-held convictions:

I am generally not one to "toot my own horn", but I'm making an exception in this case. In large part because SoylentNews has been a huge part of my life since its very start. Also, as a result of the confidences placed on me, here, I've grown in areas I never expected when I first started. It has been a distinct privilege to serve the community all these years. At first I performed software test on the site and its updates. Later, I reviewed the documents which were filed to enable us to become a legal entity. (Never before in my entire life had I seen a single sentence that contained over 500 words! I did, here... not just once, but twice!) Later came becoming an editor on the site, and still later the Editor-in-Chief.

Motivation:

It all started when I noticed spelling and grammatical errors on stories posted to SoylentNews.

I hopped onto the the #editorial channel of our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) service and tried to get the attention of an editor. Once that was accomplished, I then explained what I found and asked to get it corrected. (Background: I'd worked in software testing for decades. That included more than just testing the software. Also under my review were: on-line help, user guides, design documents, function specifications, system specifications and training manuals.)

Sure enough, a day or two later, I noticed another error. Again onto IRC. Try to get the attention of an editor. Explain what I found and what I thought it should be changed to. And then, sure enough, another day and another mistake.

One day I was particularly exasperated as I struggled to get the attention of someone who could correct something. Felt like forever although it was most likely less than an hour. I pointed out that if I could edit stories on the site, I could go in and fix them myself!

Crickets.

A day or two later, it happened again. Took a while to get someone to correct a mistake in a story. Again I suggested letting me edit stories directly. There's an old saying along the lines of: "Be careful of what you ask; for you just might get it!"

I apparently volunteered enough times that someone listened.

Background:

Mind you, I'd started on the Green Site before it even had UIDs and nicknames! (ca. December 1996). I already knew the user-visible capabilities quite well. It couldn't be that hard, right? Heck, I was using IBM Generalized Markup Language in the early 1980s. That was the primary ancestor to SGML (Standard Generalized Markup Language) which was developed in 1986. SGML, in turn, went on to become a foundation to HTML (HyperText Markup Language) which followed in 1993.

I had even tested customer-support web sites at a major internet backbone and hosting company.

How hard could it be, anyway?

Early Days:

One day I was informed that I could be an editor, but it involved some training. Just learning the UI (User Interface) of the story submissions page, the story editing page, and then the story list page was a learning cliff. That was not helped with the site still being relatively newly-started. We were still experiencing site outages and hiccups. Some controls did not behave the way they were supposed to.

Imagine my astonishment when I discovered there is a LOT more under the covers of SoylentNews than meets the eye! There's an Admin menu at the top of each page with several selections and each of those had a similar number of sub-selections. By default, that is. Depending on one's privilege level, additional menu options appeared. Further, admin pages gained additional fields and capabilities! Whew! But, thankfully, learning those details came later.

Further, beyond the UI's editing controls, there are site standards and style guides to follow, as well.

Admonition:

An early admonition I received from then-Editor-in-Chief LaminatorX: "You'd better develop a thick skin" was more than slightly disturbing at the time. I'm grateful for it, now. I made plenty of mistakes along the way and am grateful for the community's acceptance of them.

To a great extent, I learned from watching NCommander publicly and forth-rightly own up to his mistakes. Right there on the front page. Clearly and without equivocation.

Thanks so much to those who have graciously accepted my apologies and amends. I endeavor to have learned from them and try not to repeat the same mistakes (but if you hang around for a while, I am certain I'll come up with some new ones!)

What 10,000 Looks Like:

So far, I've averaged just shy of 4 stories posted per day (3.91, to be precise; 220 more stories would be required to reach the 4-per-day average). That's hard to visualize.

Imagine each letter in each of the following words corresponds to posting a story. Each four-letter word is roughly comparable to an average day's posting. This is what 10,000 story postings would look like:

