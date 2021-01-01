Today (June 30, 2021) is the last day of the first half of 2021!
Fundraising Status:
First off, a great big THANK YOU to everyone who has started a new subscription or renewed their subscription this year!
As of this writing, we have received approximately $3,028.57 since 2021-01-01 towards our goal of $3,500.00 for the first half of the year!
We need only $471.43 to meet our goal!
We are so close! Please help us.
Recent Subscriptions:
In just the past month we've received these gross subscription amounts:
|AMOUNT
|COUNT
|TOTAL
|400.00
|1
|400.00
|200.00
|1
|200.00
|100.00
|1
|100.00
|40.00
|1
|40.00
|25.00
|1
|25.00
|20.00
|18
|360.00
|12.00
|1
|12.00
|10.00
|1
|10.00
|5.00
|2
|10.00
|4.00
|1
|40.00