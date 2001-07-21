from the Woo-Hoo! dept.
THANK YOU!
I'm calling it a success.
Our fundraising goal for the first half of 2021 was $3,500.00 — according to my calculations, we raised $3,499.56 or 99.987% of our goal!
We missed our goal by... $0.44, yes just 44 cents!
We received 15 subscriptions on 2021-06-30 alone. When we asked the community to support[*] the site, you did!
But wait; there's more! As of the time of this writing, here were 6 more subscriptions (which netted us $113.82) that came in after the 2021-06-30 23:49:49 UTC cutoff. These will be applied towards fundraising for the 2nd half of the year.
[*] Support is more than money. A big thank you to those who submit stories, write comments, moderate comments, and freely give their time to edit stories and support the systems which, together, make this a community!
Yes, we faced some challenges, but we've met them. And, through the adversity, I'd dare say it has pulled us together and made us stronger!
NB: I'll leave up the fundraising status (which show our) end-of-first-half totals for a few days, so everyone gets a chance to see them.
Lastly, I count it a privilege and distinct honor to serve the community as its Editor-in-Chief. Thank you for your encouragement and support!
Previously:
Site Fundraising Status -- Almost There -- Today is Last Day of 2021H1 [UPDATES: 4]
Related Stories
[2021-07-01 01:33:11 UTC; UPDATE 4]:
It came down to the wire, but at we ended up $0.44 shy of our $3,500.00 goal for the first half of the year.
Great job everybody!
[2021-06-30 23:05:04 UTC; UPDATE 3]
We are SO CLOSE!
We are currently at 99.1% ($3,470.73) of our goal! We need just about $30!
I've opened up the "Stretch Goal" field in the "Site News" slashbox in preparation.
We have less than an hour to go... Let's do this!
[2021-06-30 18:40:09 UTC; UPDATE 2]:
Since the last update we received SIX $20 subscriptions.
We are currently at 96.5% ($3,377.75) of our goal and need only $122.25 to reach it!
Books close at 23:59:59 UTC tonight... we can do it!
[2021-06-30 14:12:37 UTC; UPDATE 1]:
WOW! Since this story was posted, we have received TWO $100 subscriptions!
We are now at 93.2% ($3263.63) of our goal; only $236.37 to go!
Today (June 30, 2021) is the last day of the first half of 2021!
Fundraising Status:
First off, a great big THANK YOU to everyone who has started a new subscription or renewed their subscription this year!
As of this writing, we have received approximately $3,028.57 since 2021-01-01 towards our goal of $3,500.00 for the first half of the year!
We need only $471.43 to meet our goal!
We are so close! Please help us.
How to Subscribe:
(Score: 2) by upstart on Thursday July 01, @03:31PM
You're welcome!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @03:45PM
On behalf of all the ACs, who are responsible for 99.9897% of SoyllentNews' 2021H1 comments, you're welcome.