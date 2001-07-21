Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Meta

We [Almost!] Did it! We Raised 99.987% of SoylentNews' 2021H1 Fundraising Goal!

posted by martyb on Thursday July 01, @03:21PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Woo-Hoo! dept.
Rehash Meta

martyb writes:

THANK YOU!

I'm calling it a success.

Our fundraising goal for the first half of 2021 was $3,500.00 — according to my calculations, we raised $3,499.56 or 99.987% of our goal!

We missed our goal by... $0.44, yes just 44 cents!

We received 15 subscriptions on 2021-06-30 alone. When we asked the community to support[*] the site, you did!

But wait; there's more! As of the time of this writing, here were 6 more subscriptions (which netted us $113.82) that came in after the 2021-06-30 23:49:49 UTC cutoff. These will be applied towards fundraising for the 2nd half of the year.

[*] Support is more than money. A big thank you to those who submit stories, write comments, moderate comments, and freely give their time to edit stories and support the systems which, together, make this a community!

Yes, we faced some challenges, but we've met them. And, through the adversity, I'd dare say it has pulled us together and made us stronger!

NB: I'll leave up the fundraising status (which show our) end-of-first-half totals for a few days, so everyone gets a chance to see them.

Lastly, I count it a privilege and distinct honor to serve the community as its Editor-in-Chief. Thank you for your encouragement and support!

Previously:
Site Fundraising Status -- Almost There -- Today is Last Day of 2021H1 [UPDATES: 4]

Original Submission


«  "DarkRadiation" -- Abusing Bash for Linux and Docker Container Ransomware

Related Stories

Site Fundraising Status -- Almost There -- Today is Last Day of 2021H1 [UPDATES: 4] 26 comments

[2021-07-01 01:33:11 UTC; UPDATE 4]:

It came down to the wire, but at we ended up $0.44 shy of our $3,500.00 goal for the first half of the year.

Great job everybody!

[2021-06-30 23:05:04 UTC; UPDATE 3]
We are SO CLOSE!
We are currently at 99.1% ($3,470.73) of our goal! We need just about $30!

I've opened up the "Stretch Goal" field in the "Site News" slashbox in preparation.

We have less than an hour to go... Let's do this!

[2021-06-30 18:40:09 UTC; UPDATE 2]:
Since the last update we received SIX $20 subscriptions.
We are currently at 96.5% ($3,377.75) of our goal and need only $122.25 to reach it!

Books close at 23:59:59 UTC tonight... we can do it!

[2021-06-30 14:12:37 UTC; UPDATE 1]:
WOW! Since this story was posted, we have received TWO $100 subscriptions!
We are now at 93.2% ($3263.63) of our goal; only $236.37 to go!

martyb writes:

Today (June 30, 2021) is the last day of the first half of 2021!

Fundraising Status:
First off, a great big THANK YOU to everyone who has started a new subscription or renewed their subscription this year!

As of this writing, we have received approximately $3,028.57 since 2021-01-01 towards our goal of $3,500.00 for the first half of the year!

We need only $471.43 to meet our goal!
We are so close! Please help us.

How to Subscribe:

We [Almost!] Did it! We Raised 99.987% of SoylentNews' 2021H1 Fundraising Goal! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by upstart on Thursday July 01, @03:31PM

    by upstart (6666) Subscriber Badge on Thursday July 01, @03:31PM (#1151821) Journal

    A big thank you to those who submit stories

    You're welcome!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @03:45PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday July 01, @03:45PM (#1151832)

    On behalf of all the ACs, who are responsible for 99.9897% of SoyllentNews' 2021H1 comments, you're welcome.

(1)