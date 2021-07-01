I hope this reaches you after a safe and healthy holiday!

Where We're At :

In our last fundraising update on 2021-21-20 we stood at $1510.49 towards our goal of $3,500.00 for the second half of the year. I am happy to report that we have since collected additional net subscriptions totaling $279.72. Thank You! You Rock!

mysql> SELECT SUM(payment_gross) AS Gross, SUM(payment_net) AS Net, ts, max(spid) AS SPID FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts >= '2021-07-01' ;

+---------+---------+---------------------+------+

| Gross | Net | ts | SPID |

+---------+---------+---------------------+------+

| 1908.06 | 1808.21 | 2021-07-01 00:41:45 | 1711 |

+---------+---------+---------------------+------+

1 row in set (0.00 sec)



mysql>

There were a total of 81 (YAY!) subscriptions purchased in the second half of this year (click to see):

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) mysql> SELECT ts, payment_gross, payment_net, method, submethod, payment_type FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts >= '2021-07-01' AND payment_gross > 0 ORDER BY ts ;

+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+

| ts | payment_gross | payment_net | method | submethod | payment_type |

+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+

| 2021-07-01 00:41:45 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-01 02:15:00 | 20.00 | 18.82 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-01 02:20:50 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-01 02:34:13 | 20.00 | 18.82 | paypal | NULL | gift |

| 2021-07-01 03:26:34 | 20.00 | 18.82 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-01 14:19:33 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-07-01 16:35:50 | 22.34 | 21.39 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-07-01 18:36:56 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-07-02 10:49:17 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-02 14:43:16 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | gift |

| 2021-07-02 21:06:24 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-07-05 21:59:27 | 40.00 | 37.94 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-05 22:07:16 | 400.00 | 388.10 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-07-06 14:07:24 | 5.00 | 4.55 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-18 14:27:40 | 5.00 | 4.55 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-19 15:13:31 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-07-22 12:14:55 | 4.00 | 3.52 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-07-25 07:14:27 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-07-29 11:57:17 | 10.00 | 9.41 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-08-06 12:30:41 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-08-13 10:28:11 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-08-18 11:54:17 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-08-22 12:11:44 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-08-29 13:03:40 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-09-03 12:33:49 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-09-06 10:20:14 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-09-06 13:35:17 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-09-10 18:30:22 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-09-11 23:56:46 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |

| 2021-09-18 10:37:19 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-09-22 10:12:38 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-09-29 14:37:56 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-05 00:31:51 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-10-06 10:58:25 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-14 11:33:56 | 30.00 | 28.46 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-16 09:38:51 | 13.72 | 13.02 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-10-18 11:21:58 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-21 13:29:39 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-22 12:00:55 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-24 19:27:39 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-26 19:43:45 | 40.00 | 38.11 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-29 12:01:11 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-10-30 18:22:11 | 50.00 | 47.01 | paypal | NULL | gift |

| 2021-11-06 12:28:43 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-08 15:02:34 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-09 19:14:31 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-10 06:40:55 | 50.00 | 47.76 | paypal | NULL | gift |

| 2021-11-10 11:47:46 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-12 03:08:14 | 30.00 | 28.46 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-17 01:01:32 | 12.00 | 11.35 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-11-18 12:22:21 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-21 14:54:31 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-22 12:28:08 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-27 18:53:45 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-11-29 10:45:50 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-03 15:58:30 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |

| 2021-12-04 02:20:36 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-06 11:29:58 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-11 04:02:13 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-11 12:38:48 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-12 11:08:54 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-13 20:52:42 | 12.00 | 11.09 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-15 09:21:39 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-15 16:00:03 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-16 10:32:40 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-16 13:42:40 | 100.00 | 96.80 | stripe | CC | gift |

| 2021-12-18 10:16:24 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-18 10:52:56 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-20 23:21:01 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-21 02:21:21 | 40.00 | 38.11 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-21 05:25:20 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-21 17:14:58 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-12-21 21:00:59 | 50.00 | 48.25 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-12-22 10:26:01 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-22 10:45:00 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-23 05:17:16 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-12-23 18:26:06 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |

| 2021-12-23 20:05:03 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |

| 2021-12-25 12:02:11 | 40.00 | 38.11 | paypal | NULL | user |

| 2021-12-26 01:32:21 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |

| 2021-12-28 13:01:56 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |

+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+

81 rows in set (0.00 sec)

What's Next?

The sharp-eyed among you have already recognized something: that's not nearly enough:

We need to net an additional $1691.79 to reach our goal.

WE CAN DO THIS! 😃

Just click on Subscribe and follow the instructions! (Click the "*SPOILER* for more details.)

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) Select whether it's a subscription for yourself or a Gift to someone else. For a Gift sub you can provide your name to tell the recipient who the subscription is from or blank it out if you want to remain anonymous. Then choose a duration (30, 180, or 365 days). Important! You can accept the minimum amount offered (4.00, 12.00, or 20.00) OR type another (larger) amount into the field. Then click the "[Continue]" button. NB: All transactions are processed remotely — SoylentNews sets up the transaction but does not actually participate directly. Also, if you have an Ad Blocker such as No Script or uBlock Origin installed, you may need to allow an exception for "soylentnews.org", "stripe.com", and "stripe.network" for the transaction to be entered and accepted. You're on the Home Stretch! Click a button: PayPal (1) "[PayPal Buy Now], (2) "[PayPal Subscribe]", or (3) "[Pay with Card or BitCoin]" (Actually only "Card" is accepted at this time). You are then taken to a form on their payment processor's site where you provide the payment information and confirm the transaction. That's it! The payment processor then informs SoylentNews of the transaction amount and their processing fee.

Should you have a question or problem, please feel free to reach out for help on IRC (Internet Relay Chat) and/or leave a message here in the comments.

These funds pay for hosting our servers, incorporation fees, taxes, and a CPA. All income goes to paying for the site. Period. Staff is all-volunteer. Nobody here has ever been paid anything for working on SoylentNews!

--martyb