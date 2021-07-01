from the We're-getting-there!!! dept.
You guys are GREAT!
Previously:
In our last Fundraising Update we had raised $1,808.21 (net) towards our goal of $3,500.00 for the 2nd half of the year. (And five days earlier we stood at just $1,510.49).
Currently:
And where are we now? Hold onto your seat...
mysql> SELECT SUM(payment_gross) AS Gross, SUM(payment_net) AS Net, ts, max(spid) AS SPID FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts >= '2021-07-01' ;
+---------+---------+---------------------+------+
| Gross | Net | ts | SPID |
+---------+---------+---------------------+------+
| 2435.06 | 2307.23 | 2021-07-01 02:15:00 | 1727 |
+---------+---------+---------------------+------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
mysql>
In that time, we had 4x $50.00 subscriptions and a $100.00 subscription (flagged by an "*" below):
mysql> SELECT ts, payment_gross, payment_net, method, submethod, payment_type FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts > '2021-12-28 13:01:56' AND payment_gross > 0 ORDER BY ts ;
+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+
| ts | payment_gross | payment_net | method | submethod | payment_type |
+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+
| 2021-12-28 22:28:09 | *50.00 | 47.76 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-28 22:48:32 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-28 23:33:57 | *50.00 | 47.76 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 00:54:44 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 02:47:41 | *50.00 | 47.01 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 03:08:48 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 04:50:49 | *100.00 | 96.02 | paypal | NULL | gift |
| 2021-12-29 07:01:43 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 10:58:54 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 12:46:04 | 25.00 | 23.26 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 13:32:12 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-12-29 13:37:36 | *50.00 | 48.25 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-12-29 14:16:35 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 14:24:29 | 40.00 | 37.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 21:11:32 | 12.00 | 10.91 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-29 22:06:03 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+
16 rows in set (0.00 sec)
mysql>
Yes, the larger subscriptions are attention-getting, but $220.00 of that $527.00 came from subscriptions of $20.00 or less.
Remaining:
Since I started writing this, we received two more $20.00 subscription! All told, we need just $1,173.96 to make our goal and only 2 days to go. Can we do it? We Can Do This... Please Subscribe!
Ahem. Got carried away there. But seriously, every bit makes a difference; please help.
--martyb
Happy Holidays!
On behalf of the SoylentNews staff, we wish you safe and happy celebrations in the coming holiday season! 😀
I am also encouraging the editorial staff to post stories on a weekend/holiday schedule for Friday through Sunday (2021-12-24 UTC through 2021-12-26 UTC). Enjoy your well-deserved break!
COVID-19:
Let's face it, COVID-19 sucks. We've had to deal with lock-downs, masks, "Long Covid", and sadly the deaths and serious illness in our friends and loved ones. Did I say it sucks? To all who have suffered and struggled, please accept my genuine and heartfelt wishes for acceptance and peace. We can do our own part to mitigate the spread of this deadly disease. How deadly? Well over 800,000 people have died in the US so far, and 5.3 million have died worldwide.
Through all this we have tried to be a site where the community can come together to discuss things happening in the world today. We aim for a technical focus, but occasionally delve into other current events, too. A "known quantity" where we can have open, heart-felt discussions, all with a sense of humor strongly encouraged!
Fundraising:
We currently stand at $1510.49 (i.e. 43.2%) compared to our base fundraising goal of $3500.00 (for the 6-month period of 2021-07-01 to 2021-12-31).
We have 154 current subscribers. (WOW!) Thank You!
On 2021-12-16 we received a generous $100.00 subscription in memory of MichaelDavidCrawford (I still miss him and his positive attitude in the face of adversity!) That subscription was a great help; thank you! The large subscriptions are impressive, yes, but it's important to note we also received 12 other subscriptions so far this month that totaled $186.00. (These figures are gross amounts; they netted us $269.47 after processing fees.)
Want to help?
Click on our subscribe link and answer a few simple questions. (NB: we DO NOT directly handle the transaction; you may need to enable JavaScript for PayPal or Stripe). That's all there is to it. If you have any questions or problems, please reach out to admin (at) soylentnews.org (preferred) or IRC.
I hope this reaches you after a safe and healthy holiday!
Where We're At:
In our last fundraising update on 2021-21-20 we stood at $1510.49 towards our goal of $3,500.00 for the second half of the year. I am happy to report that we have since collected additional net subscriptions totaling $279.72. Thank You! You Rock!
mysql> SELECT SUM(payment_gross) AS Gross, SUM(payment_net) AS Net, ts, max(spid) AS SPID FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts >= '2021-07-01' ;
+---------+---------+---------------------+------+
| Gross | Net | ts | SPID |
+---------+---------+---------------------+------+
| 1908.06 | 1808.21 | 2021-07-01 00:41:45 | 1711 |
+---------+---------+---------------------+------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
mysql>
There were a total of 81 (YAY!) subscriptions purchased in the second half of this year (click to see):
mysql> SELECT ts, payment_gross, payment_net, method, submethod, payment_type FROM subscribe_payments WHERE ts >= '2021-07-01' AND payment_gross > 0 ORDER BY ts ;
+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+
| ts | payment_gross | payment_net | method | submethod | payment_type |
+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+
| 2021-07-01 00:41:45 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-01 02:15:00 | 20.00 | 18.82 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-01 02:20:50 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-01 02:34:13 | 20.00 | 18.82 | paypal | NULL | gift |
| 2021-07-01 03:26:34 | 20.00 | 18.82 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-01 14:19:33 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-07-01 16:35:50 | 22.34 | 21.39 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-07-01 18:36:56 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-07-02 10:49:17 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-02 14:43:16 | 20.00 | 19.12 | paypal | NULL | gift |
| 2021-07-02 21:06:24 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-07-05 21:59:27 | 40.00 | 37.94 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-05 22:07:16 | 400.00 | 388.10 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-07-06 14:07:24 | 5.00 | 4.55 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-18 14:27:40 | 5.00 | 4.55 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-19 15:13:31 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-07-22 12:14:55 | 4.00 | 3.52 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-07-25 07:14:27 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-07-29 11:57:17 | 10.00 | 9.41 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-08-06 12:30:41 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-08-13 10:28:11 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-08-18 11:54:17 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-08-22 12:11:44 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-08-29 13:03:40 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-09-03 12:33:49 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-09-06 10:20:14 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-09-06 13:35:17 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-09-10 18:30:22 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-09-11 23:56:46 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |
| 2021-09-18 10:37:19 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-09-22 10:12:38 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-09-29 14:37:56 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-05 00:31:51 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-10-06 10:58:25 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-14 11:33:56 | 30.00 | 28.46 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-16 09:38:51 | 13.72 | 13.02 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-10-18 11:21:58 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-21 13:29:39 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-22 12:00:55 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-24 19:27:39 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-26 19:43:45 | 40.00 | 38.11 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-29 12:01:11 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-10-30 18:22:11 | 50.00 | 47.01 | paypal | NULL | gift |
| 2021-11-06 12:28:43 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-08 15:02:34 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-09 19:14:31 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-10 06:40:55 | 50.00 | 47.76 | paypal | NULL | gift |
| 2021-11-10 11:47:46 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-12 03:08:14 | 30.00 | 28.46 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-17 01:01:32 | 12.00 | 11.35 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-11-18 12:22:21 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-21 14:54:31 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-22 12:28:08 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-27 18:53:45 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-11-29 10:45:50 | 10.00 | 9.16 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-03 15:58:30 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |
| 2021-12-04 02:20:36 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-06 11:29:58 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-11 04:02:13 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-11 12:38:48 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-12 11:08:54 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-13 20:52:42 | 12.00 | 11.09 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-15 09:21:39 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-15 16:00:03 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-16 10:32:40 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-16 13:42:40 | 100.00 | 96.80 | stripe | CC | gift |
| 2021-12-18 10:16:24 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-18 10:52:56 | 5.00 | 4.34 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-20 23:21:01 | 20.00 | 18.81 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-21 02:21:21 | 40.00 | 38.11 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-21 05:25:20 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-21 17:14:58 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-12-21 21:00:59 | 50.00 | 48.25 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-12-22 10:26:01 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-22 10:45:00 | 4.00 | 3.31 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-23 05:17:16 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-12-23 18:26:06 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |
| 2021-12-23 20:05:03 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | gift |
| 2021-12-25 12:02:11 | 40.00 | 38.11 | paypal | NULL | user |
| 2021-12-26 01:32:21 | 20.00 | 19.12 | stripe | CC | user |
| 2021-12-28 13:01:56 | 20.00 | 18.51 | paypal | NULL | user |
+---------------------+---------------+-------------+--------+-----------+--------------+
81 rows in set (0.00 sec)
What's Next?
The sharp-eyed among you have already recognized something: that's not nearly enough:
We need to net an additional $1691.79 to reach our goal.
WE CAN DO THIS! 😃
Just click on Subscribe and follow the instructions! (Click the "*SPOILER* for more details.)
Select whether it's a subscription for yourself or a Gift to someone else. For a Gift sub you can provide your name to tell the recipient who the subscription is from or blank it out if you want to remain anonymous. Then choose a duration (30, 180, or 365 days). Important! You can accept the minimum amount offered (4.00, 12.00, or 20.00) OR type another (larger) amount into the field. Then click the "[Continue]" button.
NB: All transactions are processed remotely — SoylentNews sets up the transaction but does not actually participate directly. Also, if you have an Ad Blocker such as No Script or uBlock Origin installed, you may need to allow an exception for "soylentnews.org", "stripe.com", and "stripe.network" for the transaction to be entered and accepted.
You're on the Home Stretch! Click a button: PayPal (1) "[PayPal Buy Now], (2) "[PayPal Subscribe]", or (3) "[Pay with Card or BitCoin]" (Actually only "Card" is accepted at this time).
You are then taken to a form on their payment processor's site where you provide the payment information and confirm the transaction.
That's it! The payment processor then informs SoylentNews of the transaction amount and their processing fee.
Should you have a question or problem, please feel free to reach out for help on IRC (Internet Relay Chat) and/or leave a message here in the comments.
These funds pay for hosting our servers, incorporation fees, taxes, and a CPA. All income goes to paying for the site. Period. Staff is all-volunteer. Nobody here has ever been paid anything for working on SoylentNews!
--martyb